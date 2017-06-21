Please select your home edition
Red Bull Youth America's Cup - NZ scores a hat-trick of wins

by Yachting NZ today at 7:04 am
NZL Sailing Team leads around Mark 1- Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 21, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
The NZL Sailing Team suffered heartbreak at the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup this morning, narrowly missing out on retaining the trophy they won four years ago.

The Kiwi team dominated today, winning all three races convincingly. Those wins, coupled with some poor results for Great Britain’s Land Rover BAR Academy who started the day with a handy seven-point lead over the rest of the fleet, saw them claw their way up from fifth overnight to have one hand on the trophy.

They needed to finish three places ahead of BAR in the final race to win the regatta and looked to have it in the bag with BAR in fifth on the final downwind leg.

That was until disaster struck.

Sweden and Germany were comfortably in second and third but tangled at the bottom mark, with Sweden picking up a penalty for not giving Germany enough room and the Germans got caught up on the mark and struggled to break free.

It allowed BAR to catch up and move into second – enough for them to win the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup.

“We were certainly excited the way it was panning out,” NZL Sailing Team skipper Logan Dunning Beck said. “It was in our favour but racing is racing. We were watching all the way to the end, hoping and praying, but it just came down to the wire and the Brits did a fantastic job to pass a couple of boats and did exactly what they needed to take the win.

“The boys are really happy with the way we raced today – clean starts, clean racing and three great results. It’s a bummer we didn’t get there in the end but we are really happy with how the regatta ended.”

Series winner And Rover BAR - Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 21, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Series winner And Rover BAR - Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 21, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


An illustration of the NZL Sailing Team’s dominance on the final day was the fact they were 3 minutes and 57 seconds ahead of the second-placed BAR in the final race.

They were one of the only teams to consistently get up on their foils as they eased away from the rest of the fleet.

They will now be left rueing a poor start to the regatta – they were seventh and sixth in the opening two races. The rest of their scorecard reads: 2, 1, 1, 1.

“We love blasting so we couldn’t resist the temptation [to get on the foils],” Dunning Beck said. “We have spent a lot of time making sure the equipment is perfect. I just put the bows in and gave it a good send.”

It wouldn’t have gone unnoticed in the sailing world and each member of the NZL Sailing Team has ambitions to one day step up to the America’s Cup.

It’s a realistic target, given four of the team who won the inaugural Red Bull Youth America’s Cup in San Francisco in 2013 graduated to Emirates Team New Zealand - Burling, Blair Tuke, Andy Maloney and Guy Endean.

NZL Sailing Team leads Artemis Racing - Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 21, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
NZL Sailing Team leads Artemis Racing - Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 21, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Red Bull Youth America’s Cup co-creator, Hans Peter Steinacher, couldn’t have wished for a more dramatic finish to the regatta.

“I think we should send them to Hollywood,” he said. “You couldn’t top things like that.”

It just wasn’t the Hollywood ending the NZL Sailing Team had been hoping for.

Final standings after the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup in Bermuda today:

Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR) – 50 points
NZL Sailing Team – 48
Team Tilt (SUI) – 42
Artemis Youth Racing (SWE) – 37
Team France Jeune – 35
Spanish Impulse – 34
SVB Team Germany - 33
Team BDA (BER) – 3

Brits celebrate their Red Bull Youth America's Cup win. The RBYAC is part of the 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 21, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Brits celebrate their Red Bull Youth America's Cup win. The RBYAC is part of the 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 21, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


NZL Sailing Team drives over Team BDA at the start of Race. 1- 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 21, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
NZL Sailing Team drives over Team BDA at the start of Race. 1- 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 21, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


NZL Sailing Team after finishing for their third win - Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 21, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
NZL Sailing Team after finishing for their third win - Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 21, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


NZL Sailing Team - Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 21, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
NZL Sailing Team - Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 21, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


NZL Sailing Team - Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 21, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
NZL Sailing Team - Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 21, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


NZL Sailing Team - Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 21, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
NZL Sailing Team - Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 21, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


NZL Sailing Team foils clear of the fleet - Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 21, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
NZL Sailing Team foils clear of the fleet - Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 21, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


NZL Sailing Team foils through the fleet - Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 21, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
NZL Sailing Team foils through the fleet - Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 21, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


NZL Sailing Team finishes in from of the Grandstand - Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 21, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
NZL Sailing Team finishes in from of the Grandstand - Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 21, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Team Tilt (SUI) trails NZL Sailing Team - Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 21, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Team Tilt (SUI) trails NZL Sailing Team - Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 21, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz



