Red Bull Youth America's Cup - Images from Pool A Qualifier

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World NZ today at 5:16 am
Day 2 Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup Regatta Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Team France Jeune sits two points back with 26 points and second place overall, followed by SVB Germany in third place with 24 points. Team Tilt (SUI) – 21 points, Youth Vikings Denmark – 19 points, Kaijin Team Japan with 17 points.
Friday’s final three races (2 pm – 4 pm) will determine which four teams will advance to meet Pool B qualifiers.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154642