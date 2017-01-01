Please select your home edition
Red Bull Youth America's Cup - Images from Pool A Qualifier

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World NZ today at 5:16 am
Day 2 Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup Regatta Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Artemis Youth Racing (SWE) started strong in Pool A, scoring two first and one third place finishes in today’s light-air racing in the Red Bull Youth America's Cup.

Team France Jeune sits two points back with 26 points and second place overall, followed by SVB Germany in third place with 24 points. Team Tilt (SUI) – 21 points, Youth Vikings Denmark – 19 points, Kaijin Team Japan with 17 points.

Friday’s final three races (2 pm – 4 pm) will determine which four teams will advance to meet Pool B qualifiers.

Day 2 Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup Regatta © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Day 2 Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup Regatta © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Day 2 Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup Regatta © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Day 2 Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup Regatta © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Day 2 Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup Regatta © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Day 2 Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup Regatta © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Day 2 Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup Regatta © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Day 2 Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup Regatta © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Day 2 Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup Regatta © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Day 2 Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup Regatta © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Day 2 Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup Regatta © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Day 2 Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup Regatta © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Day 2 Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup Regatta © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Day 2 Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup Regatta © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Day 2 Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup Regatta © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Day 2 Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup Regatta © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Day 2 Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup Regatta © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Day 2 Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup Regatta © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Day 2 Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup Regatta © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Day 2 Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup Regatta © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Day 2 Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup Regatta © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Day 2 Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup Regatta © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Day 2 Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup Regatta © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Day 2 Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup Regatta © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Day 2 Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup Regatta © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Day 2 Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup Regatta © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Day 2 Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup Regatta © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Day 2 Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup Regatta © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Day 2 Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup Regatta © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Day 2 Red Bull Youth America's Cup part of the 35th America's Cup Regatta © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


