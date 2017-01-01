Please select your home edition
Red Bull Youth America's Cup – Images by Studio Borlenghi
by Studio Borlenghi today at 9:58 am
Red Bull Youth America's Cup © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Britain grabs Red Bull Youth America's Cup title in the last-minute upset. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images
Red Bull Youth America's Cup © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Red Bull Youth America's Cup © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Red Bull Youth America's Cup © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Red Bull Youth America's Cup © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Red Bull Youth America's Cup © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Red Bull Youth America's Cup © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Red Bull Youth America's Cup © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Red Bull Youth America's Cup © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Red Bull Youth America's Cup © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Red Bull Youth America's Cup © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Red Bull Youth America's Cup © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
