Please select your home edition
Edition
North Sails 3Di 60 - 728x90

Red Bull Sailing - Jimmy Spithill sets himself America’s Cup mission

by Red Bull Sailing today at 12:57 am
Jimmy Spithill - Oracle Team USA - Presentation - Day 5 - Race 9 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 26, 2017 ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
After holding on to the America’s Cup for years, Jimmy Spithill and Oracle Team USA lost their title to Emirates Team New Zealand in June 2017. He’s now on a mission to win it back.

One of the greatest sporting movie quotes of all time comes from the Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa; “It’s not how hard you hit, it’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.” But how do you do that? How do you move forward from the hardest hit of your sporting career?


Rewind four years and Jimmy Spithill was the posterboy for ORACLE Team USA’s 2013 America’s Cup triumph – heralded as the greatest comeback in all of sport. He and his crew won nine consecutive races from the hitherto unstoppable Emirates Team New Zealand. Yet in Bermuda less than two months ago, he suffered the biggest loss of his career – watching the most treasured prize in all of sailing, the America’s Cup, foil away and back to New Zealand. For Jimmy, it meant not just a disappointment, but a paradigm shift; his America’s Cup bubble had burst, and the hunted now became the hunter.

We sat down with Jimmy to learn more about this shift and what it takes to over come one of the hardest moments in his career.

What is it like to lose an America’s Cup?

Losing the America's Cup is one of the toughest things I have ever experienced. It is hard to put it into words. It is a real empty feeling. For me, one of the worst things is letting people down, and that is how I left this America’s Cup. Feeling, that ultimately, I let all my team-mates down. I have got to embrace that. You have got to feel the pain somewhat and use that to motivate you and to learn the lessons.

Jimmy Spithill - Oracle Team USA - Presentation - Day 5 - Race 9 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 26, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Jimmy Spithill - Oracle Team USA - Presentation - Day 5 - Race 9 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 26, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


What is it like getting outside of the America’s Cup bubble?


At the end of every America’s Cup campaign, regardless of whether you win or lose, there is always a period of somewhat depression. You go from having a routine: you get up, go to training, go out on the water, all your meals are planned, you get used to operating right on the edge; then at the end of the campaign, it stops. You wake up and you don’t know what to do with yourself. You think, ‘well what do I do now?’ It takes some time to be able to wind down and go back to normal family life.

How did you reflect on the loss?

After such a long campaign with so much on the line, when you’re on the losing end you have to make sure that you reflect on the experience. You want to learn from it and make sure you grow stronger from it so you can come back and have the chance to race again for it. I think what I have come back with is that [in our campaign] we were too conservative and I didn’t go with my instincts enough.

How has your role within the America’s Cup changed now?


Being the defender, you have a target on your back. Every single one of those teams wants to take you down. And now we find ourselves in the position where we are one of the teams now – we are chasing the defender.

Will you now be one of the hunters?

We will definitely be chasing this America’s Cup .

What is the future of Oracle Team USA?

Larry [Ellison] wants to wait until the rules and the protocol comes out. But we want to go and get that Cup back. When you’ve been involved with a great group of people, especially a successful team, it is addictive. It does become an obsession. Once you get the taste of it, you want to taste it again.

Race 10 - Jimmy Spithill and Wing sail Trimmer Kyle Langford in a reflective mood after their loss to Artemis Racing. - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 28, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Race 10 - Jimmy Spithill and Wing sail Trimmer Kyle Langford in a reflective mood after their loss to Artemis Racing. - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 28, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


What role do you see women playing in the America’s Cup moving into the future?

I think the America’s Cup is so physical now, it’s right up there with a lot of mainstream sports. Having said that, you only have to look at the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup to see some of the teams sailing with women being successful. There are definitely roles onboard – certainly steering and skippering the boat – that don’t require such a big physical side, and it would not surprise me at all to see women in the America’s Cup in the future.

What is the best thing the sailing world can do in the next four years?

Think forwards. Think about the next generation. And the best way to do that is to speak to the next generation of sailors and see what they want to do. To look to the future, you need to speak to the future and that’s the kids.

For the full illustrated version of this story click here

Jimmy Spithill’s Chasing the Cup: My America’s Cup Journey is available now at retailers and online in hardcover and Kindle editions.


"Chasing the Cup, My America's Cup journey", Jimmy Spithill and Rob Mundle

Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Sydney Harbour Boat Storage 660x82

Related Articles

Latest Zhik Isotak X arriving in time for Rolex Sydney Hobart
Increasing numbers of offshore crews are opting for Zhik’s multi-layered approach to face extreme conditions Not the endurance of a near 45,000 nautical mile Volvo Ocean Race, but still crossing a testing patch of ocean is a certainty for this year’s Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race fleet. Eastern Bass Strait’s shallow waters and the time of year when East Coast lows have been known to develop at sea can throw up surprises, one of the reasons sailors from around the world are lured to the bluewater classic
Posted on 23 Oct America's Cup - Book Extract, Lone Wolf - 'The Skipper Reflects'
‘We have been the Lone Wolf from Day 1,’ said skipper Glenn Ashby. ‘We have had to adopt that as our stance Late in 2016, when they refused to sign an agreement on how the next two America’s Cups would be conducted, Emirates Team New Zealand was cast in the role of being a ‘lone wolf’. The moniker has stuck with the team since and it was the hallmark of a campaign that struggled financially, that thought differently and was forced to eke the most out of the resources that it did have.
Posted on 23 Oct America's Cup - New York first to announce AC75 Challenger designer
Bella Mente Quantum Racing has announced that it has signed a AC75 design agreement agreement with Botin Partners Bella Mente Quantum Racing (BMQR) has announced that it has signed an exclusive agreement with Botin Partners Naval Architecture to design the AC75 yacht it will sail in the 36th America's Cup. The syndicate will represent the New York Yacht Club, which has returned to the America's Cup arena after a 15-year absence.
Posted on 20 Oct America's Cup - Is an AC50 World Series about to be launched?
A leading Australian yachting commentator has published further details on the return of AC50 racing to Bermuda A leading Australian yachting commentator and author has published further details on the return of AC50 racing to Bermuda Rob Mundle, the voice of Australian yachting and author of the recent biography of Oracle Team USA skipper, Jimmy Spithill has published a story on his website outlining some of the thinking on the regatta
Posted on 17 Oct America's Cup - Auckland's chances of hosting 36th Match get a boost
Sir Stephen Tindall has announced that he is taking a year’s leave of absence to focus on Auckland securing the hosting Sir Stephen Tindall, Emirates Team New Zealand Board Chairman, and one of New Zealand's business leaders, has announced that he is taking a year’s leave of absence from the business. His primary focus will be to ensure that Auckland secures the hosting of the 36th America's Cup.
Posted on 15 Oct America's Cup - Weighing up the hosting dollars and return
The next America’s Cup scheduled for 2021 is shaping up to be a “royal” sailing event of eminent competitors The next America’s Cup scheduled for 2021 is shaping up to be a “royal” sailing event of eminent competitors of America’s Cup royalty with not only Luna Rossa (ITA) returning to the competition, but also the New York Yacht Club (USA) after what will be in 2021 an 18-year absence.
Posted on 11 Oct America's Cup - No easy options for Auckland bases + Video
The Auckland Council is going to have to swallow hard if it wants to keep the America's Cup in Auckland. The Auckland Council is going to have to get over its principles if it wants to keep the America's Cup in Auckland. Some liken it to swallowing a dead rat. An analysis of four of the options shows that none are ideal. The Council is looking for a legacy use and doesn't want to spend $150million on a White Elephant. See video extract of the Council Planning meeting where the issues are canvassed.
Posted on 10 Oct America's Cup - Challenger Finalist ponders entry for Auckland/Italy
Artemis Racing has announced that they are seriously considering an entry in the 36th America's Cup. The Swedish America's Cup team, Artemis Racing has announced that they are seriously considering an entry in the 36th America's Cup. The team issued a media statement confirmed that they were looking at contesting this America's Cup or sitting out the Auckland/Italy event and would come back for the 37th event.
Posted on 9 Oct America's Cup - Brits combine forces to compete in 52 Super Series
The British America's Cup team have announced that they will compete in the upcoming 52 Super Series. The British America's Cup team have announced that they have struck up a relationship with Tony Langley's 52ft team and will compete in the upcoming 52 Super Series. Land Rover BAR's Ben Ainslie the winner of five Olympic medals, four of them Gold, will lead his team aboard Langley Holdings’ Gladiator TP52 in one of the world’s leading high performance monohull race series.
Posted on 7 Oct America's Cup - AC50's to make a return to Bermuda?
Report from Bermuda that the AC50 wingsailed foiling catamaran's could make a return appearance on the Great Sound. Bermudian newspaper, The Royal Gazette is carrying a report that the AC50 wingsailed foiling catamaran's could make a return appearance on the Great Sound.' It is understood that a regatta possibly featuring the AC50 foiling catamaran used for the 35th America’s Cup, which Bermuda hosted this year, could be held on the Great Sound.'
Posted on 6 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy