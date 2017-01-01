Please select your home edition
Edition
Giacomo Yacht Sale

Record turnout in Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship Gdansk 2017

by ORC today at 6:50 am
One day of sun and light air at the Polish Nationals Tadeusz Lademann
After two days of measurement, registration and practice racing today and tomorrow, 83 teams from 11 countries throughout Europe will start racing on Wednesday 26 July for four days of offshore and inshore competition at the Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship Gdansk 2017.

The format is scheduled to include a 10-12 hour Offshore race on Wednesday, followed by Inshore windward/leeward racing on Thursday through Saturday, with final Awards scheduled for Saturday evening.

The ORC fleet preparing to leave the historic Gdansk harbor for the preview event, the Granaria ORC Polish Open National Championship © Tadeusz Lademann
The ORC fleet preparing to leave the historic Gdansk harbor for the preview event, the Granaria ORC Polish Open National Championship © Tadeusz Lademann



'We are very excited and proud to have attracted such a strong turnout for this championship, another record for ORC,' said Michal Korneszczuk, organizer for the event with the Pomeranian Sailing Federation. 'The organizing team looks strong, the competitors look ready, this should be a great week of sailing in Gdnask.'

Action in the Polish Nationals was tight, and featured a variety of weather in 3 days of racing © Bartek Modelski
Action in the Polish Nationals was tight, and featured a variety of weather in 3 days of racing © Bartek Modelski



A preview of the teams to watch is as follows: in Class A there is a healthy mix of a dozen Racers and Cruiser Racers, with the latter category led by Tea Ekengren-Sauren's Swan 45 Blue Nights from Finland, who has just won their class in the Granaria ORC Polish Open National Championship. Yet they will likely be challenged by another Swan 45, Erik Berth's Tarok 7 from Denmark, who was the Silver medalist in last year's ORC World Championship in Copenhagen. Among the Racers in this class will be Filip Engelbert's Ker40+ Elvis from Sweden and Rolf Relander's Cookson 50 Furiosa from Estonia, a sistership to the newly-crowned 2017 ORC World Champion, Mascalzone Latino.

The marina in the historic city center of Gdansk will be packed with boats for this largest-ever ORC Europeans event © Tadeusz Lademann
The marina in the historic city center of Gdansk will be packed with boats for this largest-ever ORC Europeans event © Tadeusz Lademann



Class C is the largest class at the event, with 42 entries, the largest ever for an ORC European Championship. Within this group there are also some proven champions - such as the reigning Class C European Champion Aivar Tuulberg on his Arcona 340 Katariina II from Estonia and new winner of the Granaria ORC Polish Open National Championship as well, Patrik Forsgren's modified First 36.7 Pro4U, the 2015 Class C ORC European Champion from Sweden, and Sandro Montefusco from Italy leading an Estonian team on the NM 38 Sugar, the Class C ORC European Champion in 2013.

While not competing for ORC European titles, there is also a class of nine additional entries in ORC Class D which are Sportboats and other designs from Poland and Russia not rated fast enough to be included in Class C.

Racing will be held in the Gulf of Danzig just north and east of the port, and the shoreside venue will be in the historic heart of the Port of Gdansk, a scenic backdrop for a city which has had a seafaring heritage for over 1000 years.

More information visit event website.

BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Hall Spars - Boom

Related Articles

Barcelona glory for Oman Air but SAP Extreme Sailing Team go top
The crowds lining the shore could hear the cheers coming from Oman Air's GC32 as the team. The crowds lining the shore could hear the cheers coming from Oman Air's GC32 as the team, last year's runners up, celebrated topping the podium for the first time this season following a trio of thirds in the previous Acts.
Posted on 23 Jul Team Oman Air win Extreme Sailing Series Barcelona Act 4 in style
An emphatic victory in the final race, which counted for double points, sealed glory for Phil Robertson and his team. An emphatic victory in the final race, which counted for double points, sealed glory for Phil Robertson and his team after three days of tense, high octane racing.
Posted on 23 Jul Tour de France à la Voile – Patience pays in blowy Coastal Raid
The conditions proved perfect for Team SFS, skippered by Sofian Bouvet, who took control from the start. The conditions proved perfect for Team SFS, skippered by Sofian Bouvet, who took control from the start, handling their Diam 24 masterfully in the challenging conditions to glide across the finish line.
Posted on 23 Jul Puerto Portals 52 Super Series – Ray and Rán’s Balearic re-run?
The regatta sees the triumphant return to the TP52 Class of recent America’s Cup winner Ray Davies. The regatta sees the triumphant return to the TP52 Class of recent America’s Cup winner Emirates Team New Zealand’s Ray Davies.
Posted on 23 Jul Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek - closing with a full card of races
Another iffy start to the day, with an AP on shore. Another iffy start to the day, with an AP on shore. There were plenty of crew taking the opportunity to hang out at the back of the beach at the Cape Panwa Hotel (an eminently suitable spot for a bit of enforced idleness), but then the breeze came in and it was all hands on deck. Literally.
Posted on 23 Jul Azzurra is in Mallorca for the Puerto Portals 52 Super Series
TP52 Azzurra is currently in leading position overall in 52 Super Series, most professional circuit for monohull sailing The event will be held from Monday the 24th to Friday the 28th in the waters off Palma de Mallorca. The TP52 Azzurra is currently in the leading position overall in the 52 Super Series, the most competitive professional circuit for monohull sailing.
Posted on 23 Jul 30th Annual Jessica Uniack Memorial Beach to Bay Race - Overall report
Victoria Messano of Alamitos Bay Yacht Club won the 2017 Jessica Uniack Memorial Beach to Bay perpetual trophy Victoria Messano of Alamitos Bay Yacht Club won the 2017 Jessica Uniack Memorial Beach to Bay perpetual trophy this week in her Naples Sabot in the C3 class for finishing in first place in the largest class. This is the 30th year for this traditional junior sailing race hosted by Long Beach Yacht Club and sponsored by Bellingham Marine.
Posted on 23 Jul Ian Walker - Musto Ambassador on the Volvo Ocean Race, America's Cup
Ian Walker on his Volvo Ocean Race win, why food and clothing are so important offshore, his views on the America's Cup We speak to Musto ambassador Ian Walker about his Volvo Ocean Race win, why food and clothing are so important offshore, his views on the America's Cup, his new desk job, sailing for fun, and 20 years of the John Merricks Sailing Trust.
Posted on 23 Jul Extreme Sailing Series Act 4 – Day 3 sees leaderboard reshuffle
Ten spectacular races held in glorious conditions on Barcelona’s azure waters saw plenty of thrills and spills. Ten spectacular races held in glorious conditions on Barcelona’s azure waters saw plenty of thrills and spills as the eight international teams fought for vital points ahead of tomorrow’s finale.
Posted on 22 Jul Spectacular Team Oman Air comeback at Extreme Sailing Series Barcelona
A world-class display of racing saw Team Oman Air rocket to the top of the Barcelona scoreboard on the penultimate day. A world-class display of racing saw Team Oman Air rocket to the top of the Barcelona scoreboard on the penultimate day.
Posted on 22 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy