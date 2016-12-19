Record fleet for Bayleys NZ Laser Nationals, Lake Taupo Yacht Club

ISAF Sailing World Cup, Melbourne, 2013 Day 6 Thomas Saunders (NZL) (Laser)- Silver medalist onEdition © ISAF Sailing World Cup, Melbourne, 2013 Day 6 Thomas Saunders (NZL) (Laser)- Silver medalist onEdition © http://www.onEdition.com

by Nick Page today at 10:08 amThere are very strong Masters entries ahead of the upcoming World Masters Games, good Youth entries for the Radial and an interesting mix of NZL squad sailors, other kiwis aspirants and several overseas sailors due to compete in the Standard Open division.Sam Meech, our Olympic Laser Bronze medal winner, is sidelined for a few weeks with injury (although he will be doing some pre regatta coaching for us) and Andy Maloney is now flying with Team NZ the Open championship. So the Standard Open division looks like a showdown between reigning champion Andrew McKenzie, NZL squad sailor Tom Saunders, our recent Worlds Youth rep George Gautrey, who is stepping up to the Standard rig, and overseas sailors including an expanded Chinese squad returning after strong showings at Muritai last year.



The Radials Open & Youth fleet will be missing regular front runner Sara Winther, who is still recovering from a wrist injury. That leaves Olympic campaigner Sussanah Pyatt and several outstanding Youth sailors. They include last years Youth runner up Josh Armit, Jason Hewitt and recent Youth Worlds rep Olivia Christie. But they will have to fight extremely hard to beat World Apprentice Masters champion Scott Leith, who has again elected to sail in the Open division this year.



The Masters Standards has an extremely strong entry meaning that defending champion Andrew Dellabarca will face a raft of challenges. These are expected to come not only from his usual competition such as 2015 champion Chris Decke and the strong Wellington contingent including Rob Woodward and Owen Anderson but also from many sailors back in Lasers in preparation for the WMG including past National Champions Rohan Lord, Mark Oliver, Chris Brodie and Giles Grigg. There will also be several 'young guns' in the fleet such as expat Aussie Apprentice Master and recent North Harbour Masters winner Anthony Merrington.







With Scott opting to sail in the Open fleet the Radial Masters contest is likely to feature a battle between defending champion Ed Tam, last years runner up Hamish Atkinson, World Laser Masters cube winner Richard Blakey and returning faces such as past World Masters champion Mark Orams and Apprentice Phil Wild.



So there is going to be plenty of competition across the board. NZLA sponsored pre regatta coaching on the two lead up days will feature several top sailors doing the coaching including Sam Meech and Susannah Pyatt. So whether you have just got into a Laser or have been doing it for 40 years come and learn from our first ever Olympic Laser medallist and join the party, get your entry in (www.nzlaser.org) and come and be part of the action in Taupo next week.









