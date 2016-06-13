Record fleet for 10th Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race

2015 Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race © Peter Campbell 2015 Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race © Peter Campbell

by Peter Campbell today at 2:52 amThis is the 10th annual Launceston to Hobart Race, 285 nautical miles of offshore racing along the Tasmania’s North-East Coast and then down the East Coast, included sailing inside Maria Island near Orford.Alderman Albert van Zetten, the Mayor of Launceston, will signal the start from the committee boat moored off Inspection Head wharf at Beauty Point at 10.30am, timed to coincide with the start of the outgoing tide on the Tamar – in case there is little wind.Entries for this year’s race have come from northern and south yacht clubs with entries also from Victoria and Queensland and include a fast cruising catamaran and a two-handed entrant whose crew are training for a 5,000 nautical mile race from Melbourne to Osaka later this year.The duel for line honours is again expected to be between Smith’s The Fork in the Road, in line its sixth win, and Peter Cretan’s Tilt, while the fleet includes five past overall handicap winners.