Rambler 88 takes monohull line honours at the Rolex Fastnet Race

by Quinag today at 10:10 am
George David’s Rambler 88 has taken monohull line honours at the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race.

The American Maxi arrived in Plymouth at 22:14 BST on Tuesday 8 August and in an elapsed time of two days, nine hours, 34 minutes and 26 seconds. At the fourth attempt, George David claims his first Rolex Fastnet Race line honours victory.

Day 1 – The Needles at the western end of the Solent is one of a number of landmarks passed by the fleet – Rolex Fastnet Race © Quinag
“We’ve had two windy races, one with no wind and this one was 360-nm upwind,” explained David on arrival in Plymouth. “We’ve wanted line honours since 2007 and have been the bridesmaids the first three times. In 2015 we came in right behind Comanche and thought they may stop. They didn’t and we finished four minutes behind them. This time we did it.”

As Rambler 88 arrived in Plymouth, the second monohull on the water - Ludde Ingvall’s 100-ft Australian Maxi CQS - lay 60-nm from the finish line with the 115-ft Supermaxi Nikata some 5-nm further behind. Meanwhile, the majority of the record-breaking 362-strong fleet had negotiated a little over half of the 605-nm course and were on the approach to the Fastnet Rock on the southern tip of Ireland.

Day 1 – George David's Rambler 88 from the USA is among the favourites for monohull line honours – Rolex Fastnet Race © Quinag
Early on Tuesday morning, Tony Lawson’s British MOD70 Concise 10 sealed multihull line honours in a time of 1 day, 18 hours and 55 minutes.

