Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik Isotak Ocean

Racing remains wet but close at Dr Irena Eris ORC European Champs

by ORC on 28 Jul
Blue Nights is getting off the starting lines well - 2017 Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship Gdansk © Robert Hajduk / shuttersail.com http://shuttersail.com/
The rain that drenched everyone yesterday in the opening act of the Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship Gdansk 2017 continued again today, and with just enough wind to yield two completed North Sails inshore races to add to the event's scoreboards.

The Sportsfreund team in Class A bring some welcome color to wet gray conditions today in Gdansk - 2017 Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship Gdansk © Robert Hajduk / shuttersail.com http://shuttersail.com/
The Sportsfreund team in Class A bring some welcome color to wet gray conditions today in Gdansk - 2017 Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship Gdansk © Robert Hajduk / shuttersail.com http://shuttersail.com/



Among the 13 teams from five nations in Class A, two teams are rising to the top of the standings after two races today. Tea Ekengren-Suaren's Swan 45 Blue Nights from Finland did well today, scoring second by only 35 seconds after 1.25 hours of racing in the first 7.05-mile two-lap windward-leeward race, and winning the 6.7-mile course of the same type in the second race today by nearly a minute over yesterday's race winner, Erik Berth's sistership Tarok VII from Denmark. Blue Nights is thus now in the lead with five points over Tarok VII on six points, with Axel Seehafer's Soto 40 Sportsfreund in third on 12 points.

Blue Nights (bow 05) getting crossed by Elvis in Class A action - 2017 Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship Gdansk © Robert Hajduk / shuttersail.com http://shuttersail.com/
Blue Nights (bow 05) getting crossed by Elvis in Class A action - 2017 Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship Gdansk © Robert Hajduk / shuttersail.com http://shuttersail.com/



'We have been sailing fairly conservatively, not taking many big risks and focusing instead on boatspeed,' says Patrik Linqvist, navigator on Blue Nights. 'This has been working well for us so far because the competition is very tough. This is the largest ORC Europeans regatta ever, and you can see the caliber of the boats and the number of pro sailors is quite high here, everyone is taking this quite seriously.'

For their own preparation on Blue Nights Linqvist said they have 'a core crew that has raced together for years, but for this year we have upgraded the crew with imported talent to strengthen the team. We trained in May, raced in the Finnish National Championship together, then again last week at the Polish Open Championship, so we have put many days in together to prepare for this week.'

Linqvist is also on the ORC Management Committee, and thus has an overall perspective on the performance of the system, and thinks it is working very well here. 'The top five boats are very different in size and type, yet when all are well-sailed the differences come down to very little in corrected time, only two minutes after well over an hour of racing. This is what we see on the water so we think the system is fair and working well.'

X-41's are dominated Class B, led by Xini Freedom - 2017 Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship Gdansk © Robert Hajduk / shuttersail.com http://shuttersail.com/
X-41's are dominated Class B, led by Xini Freedom - 2017 Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship Gdansk © Robert Hajduk / shuttersail.com http://shuttersail.com/



In the 29 boats in Class B from 10 nations, the top five finishers in both races were all of the same boat type: X-41. This is not surprising, this class having had highly competitive one-design racing among themselves over the past several years in and around the Baltic region. The teams are thus well-honed and competitive, as evidenced by the close margins between boats: in both races the top five were like Class A also within two minutes of corrected time after over an hour of racing.

Xini Freedom gets away from the pack - 2017 Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship Gdansk © Robert Hajduk / shuttersail.com http://shuttersail.com/
Xini Freedom gets away from the pack - 2017 Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship Gdansk © Robert Hajduk / shuttersail.com http://shuttersail.com/



Martin Eslander's Xini Freedom from Finland is doing the best of the X-41's on scores of five – two -one, ahead of Priit Tammenmagi's Premium skippered by Mati Sepp from Estonia by six points, with only three points separating the next five places in the standings. This could very well be the class to watch to produce the closest and most contentious results.

And on strong scores of one – one - three in a fleet of 40 boats from nine nations, Class C is currently in control of the Pro4U team from Sweden, who won this class at the last ORC European Championship held in the Baltic region in Parnu, Estonia in 2015. This a very mature team who is sailing near-flawlessly in their modified First 36.7 hailing from Gothenburg. Their lead by five points is over the reigning European champion, Aivar Tuulberg's Arcona 340 Katariina II from Estonia being driven by Nicolo Bianchi from Italy. The team has just arrived from having competed at the ORC Worlds in Trieste a couple weeks ago under similar wind conditions (without the rain), and before racing today Bianchi said 'this will not be an easy regatta either.'

Class leader Pro4U manages to break free of crowded 40-boat starts like this in Class C - 2017 Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship Gdansk © Robert Hajduk / shuttersail.com http://shuttersail.com/
Class leader Pro4U manages to break free of crowded 40-boat starts like this in Class C - 2017 Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship Gdansk © Robert Hajduk / shuttersail.com http://shuttersail.com/



Racing will resume tomorrow with another two inshore races planned to start at 11:30 AM, with Windward/Leeward courses set in two course areas nearby in the Gulf of Gdnask. Live trackers will be used once again, with access made through portals on the event website.

For more information visit event website.

Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82Musto AUS 2017 660x82 3

Related Articles

Fondation FDJ – Des Pieds et Des Mains win Tour de France à la voile
And they displayed their usual cool, calm and collected character today when the time came to seal the deal. The 25-mile race was held in light conditions over more than three hours, with the start and finish lines positioned right in front of Nice’s Promenade des Anglais and the Race Village.
Posted on 28 Jul Yorkshireman to skipper PSP Logistics team in Clipper Yacht Race
PSP Logistics specialises in project shipping, which includes large out-of-gauge cargo such as yachts and wind turbines. A former Royal Air Force Weapons Technician, Roy has spent the past decade working as a sailing instructor in both the UK and Germany.
Posted on 28 Jul Oman Sail eye the podium in the Tour de France à la Voile super-final
Going into the final two days of racing today (July 28) and tomorrow, Oman Sail is in fifth place overall. Going into the final two days of racing today (July 28) and tomorrow, Oman Sail is in fifth place overall, and only two points behind the third place team in what has proved to be a closely fought Tour.
Posted on 28 Jul Azzurra leads 52 Super Series after finishing third at Puerto Portals
The breeze kicked in a bit late and a bit light, 8 knots from the southwest that gradually built to 12. The final results saw the Turkish team aboard Provezza, helmed by Peter Holmberg, on the top spot of the podium for the first time.
Posted on 28 Jul Puerto Portals 52 Super Series – Final day images by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images from final day of Puerto Portals 52 Super Series. Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images from final day of Puerto Portals 52 Super Series.
Posted on 28 Jul Volvo Ocean Race unveils 10-strong squad of Onboard Reporters
The mixed squad of media professionals will tell the story of the toughest test of a team in professional sport The Volvo Ocean Race has unveiled a 10-strong squad of Onboard Reporters to tell the story of the toughest test of a team in professional sport. The group of Onboard Reporters for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 includes award-winning adventure photographers, extreme sports filmmakers, the documentary-making son of a Volvo Ocean Race legend
Posted on 28 Jul 52 Super Series – Turkish delight on the Bay of Palma as Provezza win
They led into final day with a cushion of 3 points courtesy of a first and a second place from yesterday’s 3 race day. Popular Turkish owner Imre has owned nine different Provezza race boats in more than 30 years of campaigning, dating back to IOR Admiral’s Cuppers and Two Tonners.
Posted on 28 Jul America's Cup - It's just too damn hard to win - The Alternative Facts
Alan Sefton comments on a column that appeared yesterday in the NZ Herald Alan Sefton a long time and outstanding sailing and sports journalist, who was involved in Team New Zealand and its predecessor New Zealand Challenge covering the period 1987 to 2000 comments on a column that appeared yesterday in the NZ Herald and which has appeared in other online publications around the world. S-W NZ is advised that these comments were sent to the Herald who declined to run an
Posted on 28 Jul 'Wild Oats XI' returns to ocean racing in Land Rover Sydney GC Race
Wild Oats XI, will return to competition tomorrow as a starter in 384 nautical mile Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast race. Australia’s most successful ocean racing supermaxi yacht, Wild Oats XI, will return to competition tomorrow as a starter in the 384 nautical mile Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast race.
Posted on 28 Jul Tour de France à la Voile – Mixing it up in Marseille
Today’s elimination stage and Super Final failed to dislodge the top dogs from their vantage points. A 13 – 16 knot westerly breeze, sunshine and blue skies accompanied the fleet as they fought tooth and nail throughout five qualifying races to gain a golden ticket to today’s Super Final.
Posted on 27 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy