Please select your home edition
Edition
Protector 728x90

Racing abandoned on last day of Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series

by Louise Nicholls on 25 Apr
J70 Offbeat - 2017 Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series Louise Nicholls
After five fantastic weeks of racing in the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series, the final day's races (Sunday 23 April) had to be abandoned due to a lack of wind.

Competitors headed out for their start lines in fog with very little wind and little visibility, less than 1/2 mile. The White and Black Group Committees announced a half hour postponement and whilst the fog slowly lifted, revealing a beautiful sunny spring morning, the wind remained elusive. This proved to be the first of several postponements.

J109 Jiraffe - 2017 Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series © Louise Nicholls
J109 Jiraffe - 2017 Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series © Louise Nicholls



With less than four knots of wind, both committees and all the competing yachts waited for breeze through the morning, some using the time to potter around, do light maintenance jobs, talk to old friends, or just lay back and soak up the sun; at one point Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody could be heard drifting over the water.

Midday saw the prospects for a sea breeze filling start to look promising, with cloud bubbling up over the Isle of Wight and on the mainland. White Group Race Officer Peter Knight moved the committee boat further inshore in the hopes of picking up some temperature increased airs, but it was not to be, and eventually both committees abandoned racing and sent the fleets in at around 13:00.

IRC4 Silver Shamrock - 2017 Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series © Louise Nicholls
IRC4 Silver Shamrock - 2017 Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series © Louise Nicholls



This was a disappointment to those boats hoping to improve their final positions, and a frustrating finish to a good Spring Series, but of course the weather is beyond the control of even the highly-respected Series Race Officers!

Peter Bateson, Spring Series Chairman “Congratulations to all the class winners and thank you to all the boats and crew that have competed in this year’s Series – we hope you have enjoyed the racing. Thank you also to our title sponsor, Helly Hansen, for their continued support”.

IRC2 Sailplane - 2017 Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series © Louise Nicholls
IRC2 Sailplane - 2017 Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series © Louise Nicholls



The prize draw winners this week were J-Dream for the Helly Hansen Roll Top Sail Bag and Jagerbomb for the Crewsaver Crewfit 180N Pro lifejacket.

IRC1 Night Owl II - 2017 Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series © Louise Nicholls
IRC1 Night Owl II - 2017 Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series © Louise Nicholls



IRC3 Quokka - 2017 Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series © Louise Nicholls
IRC3 Quokka - 2017 Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series © Louise Nicholls



The final overall positions for the 2017 Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series are as follows:

IRC1:

1. Night Owl II – MAT12 - Julie Fawcett
2. Kestrel - J/111 - Simon Mamford
3. Simples – X P 44 - Demian Smith

IRC2:

1. Sailplane – Beneteau First 40 - Rob Bottomley
2. Dusty P – Beneteau First 40 - Richard Patrick
3. Assassin – Prima 38 - Mark Brown and Justin Leese

IRC3:

1. Quokka – Half Tonner - James Crew and Peter Rutter
2. Scarlett Jester – SJ320 - Jamie Muir
3. J'ronimo – J92 - David Greenhalgh

IRC4:

1. Silver Shamrock – Shamrock Prototype - Stuart Greenfield
2. Erik the Red - Mustang 30 Mk 2 - Bernard Fyans
3. Challenger - Rogers J24 - Jim Anderson

J/88:

1. J-Dream – David and Kirsty Apthorp
2. Tigris – Gavin Howe
3. Sabriel Jr – Dirk and Dianne Van Beek

J/109:

1. Jiraffe – Simon Perry
2. Jynnan Tonnyx – Owain Franks
3. Jago – Mike and Susie Yates

J/70:

1. Offbeat – David McLeman
2. Cosmic – Patrick Liardet
3. Soak Racing – Marshall King and Ian Wilson

J/80:

1. Betty – Jonathan Powell
2. Jester – Mike Lewis
3. Aqua-J – Terenve O'Neill

SB20:

1. Trouble and Strife Radley College – George Barker
2. Dark and Stormy – Andrew Bell
3. Wavelength – John Cornish

Combined White Group:

1. Betty – J80 - Jonathan Powell
2. Jester – J80 - Mike Lewis
3. Cosmic – J70 - Patrick Liardet

For the full results go to the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series website.

Barz Optics - San Juan Worlds Best EyewearBeneteau SAIL Oceanis 51 and 57 660x82 1Pantaenius - Fixed Value

Related Articles

Biggest Round the World Ocean Race returns to Liverpool
The biggest round-the-world ocean race is to return to Liverpool with start and finish of this unique global challenge The biggest round-the-world ocean race is to return to Liverpool with the start and finish of this unique global challenge moving from the capital back to the River Mersey on the tenth anniversary of its last partnership with the region.
Posted today at 6:52 am 2018 BVI Spring Regatta adds new race to Sailing Festival
On the heels of the 2017 BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival, preparations have already begun for 2018. On the heels of the 2017 BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival, preparations have already begun for 2018. The week of March 27 - April 1 will offer the unique opportunity to race under a full moon. With that illumination, we will run the inaugural 'Full Moon Race, 64 Islands ~One Brilliant Night'.
Posted today at 6:32 am Giant international gathering for Rolex Fastnet Race
August's Rolex Fastnet Race remains on track for a record-sized fleet. Currently 390 boats are entered August's Rolex Fastnet Race remains on track for a record-sized fleet. Currently 390 boats are entered: 338 competing for the main IRC handicap prize; the remainder racing for their own trophies in the Class40, IMOCA 60, Volvo Ocean 65 and Multihull grand prix classes.
Posted today at 5:25 am Sailing World Cup Hyères – Laying down a marker
Over 500 sailors from 52 nations opened their quest for World Cup honours, personal best performances and bragging right In the 38 strong Women's Windsurfer fleet, Israel's Noga Geller came out flying with superb starts and speed. Feeling comfortable in the conditions, she snapped up the first two race wins.
Posted on 25 Apr Debbie says the 8thP with Insurance is Patience (Pt.II)
We’re back to keep exploring the nature of TC Debbie and how she came to tell us about the eighth P of insurance We’re back to keep exploring the nature of TC Debbie and how she came to tell us about the eighth P of insurance. We looked at what it was like to come into a disaster zone and now we see the evidence of those that did the right thing, and how the area is already on the road to recovery.
Posted on 25 Apr World Cup Series in Hyères – Racing needs to be fast, not the food
Spanish sisters, Carla and Marta Munté Carrasco, sail together in the 49erFX and know they have a problem. Many sailors will be brimming with confidence after browsing the weather forecast and will be striving for gold in Hyères. But it is a team small in stature that know exactly where they stand in terms of performance that intrigues.
Posted on 24 Apr New addition to North Sail for Volvo Ocean 65 racing machines
Their sails have powered eight out of nine Volvo Ocean Race winners since 1989-90, with Steinlager 2. Instead of assembling cloth panels into a particular sail shape, the Volvo Ocean Race sails are composites. This means that 3Di material 'tapes' are laid in a specific arrangement, offering stable structure to the sail where it is needed most.
Posted on 24 Apr Experience is key as Team Oman Air prepare for Extreme Sailing Series
Team Oman Air skipper Phil Robertson says his crew's unrivalled experience could prove vital to victory in second round Known worldwide for hosting sailing at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Qingdao is notorious for its ability to catch crews off guard with a fickle breeze that can go from next to nothing to gale force in a matter of minutes.
Posted on 24 Apr FAST40+ Spring Regatta - Preview
The second event in a busy FAST40+ season will be the FAST40+ Spring Regatta, hosted by the Royal Southern Yacht Club. The second event in a busy FAST40+ season will be the FAST40+ Spring Regatta, hosted by the Royal Southern Yacht Club. FAST40+ Race Director, Stuart Childerley, sets the scene for the event.
Posted on 24 Apr Meet the Clipper 2017-18 Race crew Zuzana Vybiralova
A first for Clipper Race, Zuzana Vybiralova will make history this year as first Czech Republican to take part in race A first for the Clipper Race, crew member Zuzana Vybiralova will make history this year as the first Czech Republican to take part in the race in eleven editions.
Posted on 24 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy