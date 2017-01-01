Please select your home edition
Race 9 of the CYCA’s Land Rover Winter Series set ups thrilling finale

by Ross MacDonald today at 6:23 am
Paul Clitheroe’s Balance - CYCA's Land Rover Winter Series 2017 David Brogan www.sailpix.com.au
After a couple of weekends of solid breeze, the fleet in race nine of the Land Rover Winter Series had to contend with lighter airs on Sunday, but while the wind was dropping, tensions were rising in the penultimate race of the series.

In Division A1 it was Paul Clitheroe’s TP52, Balance, which took out the top spot ahead of Tony Kirby’s Ker 46, Patrice. The second placed finish puts Kirby in prime position to take the overall series win in the top division where he holds a three-point lead over Sebastian Bohm’s The Goat, with Clitheroe’s Balance third.

In Division G it was another strong race for Michael Blaxell on the Peterson 30, Fiction, who have consistently placed across the series. The latest result all but guarantees them victory in the group but Sunday’s changeable conditions meant it wasn’t all plain sailing as Blaxell explained:

Michael Blaxell’s Fiction - CYCA's Land Rover Winter Series 2017 © David Brogan www.sailpix.com.au
Michael Blaxell’s Fiction - CYCA's Land Rover Winter Series 2017 © David Brogan www.sailpix.com.au



“It was a reasonable breeze when we started and we had to catch a lot of boats. We were going nicely early on, then as we went on the first run from Garden Island and over on to Lady Bay the wind had changed and started to drop down to four or five knots. We ran out of breeze totally after that and felt like anything could happen.”

“Fortunately, we got a south easterly out of Rose Bay with the spinnaker up and had enough of a puff to get us home. I can’t sail the last week so great to get a good result. We’ve been chipping away in the winter series for a few years and especially delighted to be in a strong position in the old boat.”

“We’ve got a good crew who’ve been with us for the last few years so we’ve been slowly learning how to make the boat go faster. It’s great for them to have got the win.”

In Division J2 it was a second-place finish for Ian Arthy’s Beneteau Oceanis 311, Jubilee. Although they were fighting hard to secure the win, the positive runner-up place puts them tied first with just one race to go.

Arthy commented, “I wasn’t on the boat but the skipper for the day was John Allen who showed great patience to finish as runner up in some light airs. We’ll have the same crew on for next weekend and they are targeting a win which will give us the overall series victory in our division. Needless to say, I will be following the race with great enthusiasm from afar and will look forward to the prizegiving if we are successful.”

Divisional winners: Division A1 – Balance (Paul Clitheroe); Division A2 – Outlaw (A & T Quick); Division B – Lat Hurrah (P Bush); Division C – Quetzalcoatl (A Sweetapple, A Bruce and J Lee Warner); Division D – Crosshaven (S Rahilly & J Pelly); Division E – Carats (S Sweeney & M Begg); Division F – Superfine (G Waldthausen); Division G – Fiction (M Blaxell); Division J1 – Star Ferry (J Conroy); Division J2 – Lorelei (M Farr).

Full Results:

Land Rover Winter Series Spinnaker: A-G

DivA1 PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Elapsd OffSet Fin Tim Score Vis Note
1 7771 BALANCE Paul Clitheroe 02:25:38 41 14:36:38 1.0    
2 360 PATRICE Tony Kirby 02:32:00 35 14:37:00 2.0    
3 6953 SWD WOT EVA David Pescud 02:39:28 28 14:37:28 3.0    
4 6952 CELESTIAL Sam Haynes 02:29:46 38 14:37:46 4.0    
5 884 AFTERSHOCK Steve McConaghy 02:33:59 34 14:37:59   Yes  
6 43218 VAMP David Fuller 02:39:13 29 14:38:13 5.0    
7 6377 TRITON David Gotze 02:38:12 38 14:46:12 6.0    
8 ESP6100 DUENDE D And N Parkes 02:54:18 22 14:46:18 7.0    
9 1014 UBS WILD THING Geoff Lavis 02:53:50 24 14:47:50 8.0    
10 421 THE GOAT Sebastian Bohm 02:57:47 28 14:55:47 9.0    

DivA2 PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Elapsd OffSet Fin Tim Score Vis Note
1 AUS040 OUTLAW Alan & Tom Quick 02:34:53 32 14:36:53 1.0    
2 9327 KOMODO Jason King 02:44:35 26 14:40:35   Yes  
3 6686 ST JUDE Noel Cornish 02:46:59 29 14:45:59   Yes  
4 8008 OCC.COARSELANGUAGE 2 Warwick Sherman 02:45:48 32 14:47:48 2.0    
5 101010 PLAYSTATION 4 Dean Harrigan 02:51:23 28 14:49:23 3.0    
6 SM6518 ADVENTURESAFETY JEM Jeff Dusting 02:59:42 20 14:49:42 4.0    
7 8181 ESPRESSO FORTE Laurence Freedman 02:56:46 30 14:56:46   Yes  
8 8402 MORE WITCHCRAFT John Cameron 03:07:53 19 14:56:53 5.0    
9 99991 KIRRIBILLI Adrian Abbott 03:01:10 28 14:59:10 6.0    
RET 8884 EXILE Rob Reynolds   32     Yes  
RET 65007 ELENA NOVA Craig Neil   32   8.0    

DivB PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Elapsd OffSet Fin Tim Score Vis Note
1 1195 LAST HURRAH Peter Bush 02:51:30 20 14:41:30 1.0    
2 8412 CYRENE 3 Michael Se6lby 03:04:46 9 14:43:46 2.0    
3 248 WAX LYRICAL Les Goodridge 03:00:51 16 14:46:51 3.0    
4 6808 FLYING CLOUD Howard Piggott 02:58:12 19 14:47:12 4.0    
5 AUS6133 FOREIGN AFFAIR Matt Wilkinson 03:06:42 12 14:48:42 5.0    
6 9997 SKEETER Sandor Tornai 03:12:11 13 14:55:11 6.0    
7 RQ1123 RUM JUNGLE Lost Boys Syndicate 03:18:59 10 14:58:59 7.0    
8 A140 ARIEL Ron Forster 03:17:32 12 14:59:32 8.0    
9 415 ARCH RIVAL Steve Connors 03:16:30 14 15:00:30 9.0    

DivC PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Elapsd OffSet Fin Tim Score Vis Note
1 2001 QUETZALCOATL Bruce/Leewarn Er/Swe 03:04:27 19 14:53:27 1.0    
2 5930 REVE Kevin Whelan 03:11:43 15 14:56:43 2.0    
3 6360 INTEGRITY Andrew Stoeckel 03:12:29 15 14:57:29 3.0    
4 8824 CHANCELLOR Edward Tooher 03:44:45 8 15:22:45 4.0    
5 11 DEFIANCE David Giles 03:38:29 15 15:23:29 5.0    

DivD PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Elapsd OffSet Fin Tim Score Vis Note
1 6683 CROSSHAVEN S Rahilly & J Pelly 02:28:07 18 14:16:07 1.0    
2 6358 IRUKANDJI P Stubbs S Nash 02:50:32 17 14:37:32 2.0    
3 KA400 SCARLETT O'HARA Robert Skol 02:54:36 14 14:38:36 3.0    
4 8035 ONE MORE-NO MORE Ian Guanaria 02:49:41 19 14:38:41 4.0    
5 6348 ILUKA Dan Storch 02:59:47 9 14:38:47   Yes  
6 5273 SOUNDTRACK John Amos 02:56:52 12 14:38:52 5.0    
7 8063 EYE APPEAL J Markos M Delaney 02:49:08 22 14:41:08 6.0    
8 700 SOMMERBREEZE Hans Sommer 03:03:21 13 14:46:21 7.0    
DNF 0011 VIVA LA VITA Howard Elliott   7   9.0    

DivE PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Elapsd OffSet Fin Tim Score Vis Note
1 6448 CARATS Steve Sweeney Murray 03:01:47 4 14:35:47 1.0    
2 6928 MENAGE A TROIS Karl Matiszik 03:05:23 4 14:39:23 2.0    
3 6332 RAZORS EDGE Ray Stone 02:54:39 15 14:39:39   Yes  
4 4377 CLEWLESS? Lachlan/Guy Irwin 02:54:49 15 14:39:49 3.0    
5 9201 SELKIE Antico Booth Lewis 03:08:47 5 14:43:47 4.0    
6 2608 RAPID TRANSIT A Wyllie B Abbott 03:02:15 12 14:44:15 5.0    
7 5923 TWILIGHT ZONE Peter Fallon 03:04:48 12 14:46:48 6.0    
8 YC868 PEACH TEATS-VELOCITY Brian Carrick 03:14:52 4 14:48:52 7.0    

DivF PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Elapsd OffSet Fin Tim Score Vis Note
1 9900 SUPERFINE George Waldthausen 01:25:16 15 13:10:16 1.0    
2 508 STORMY PETREL Kevin O'Shea 01:44:45 5 13:19:45 2.0    
3 5436 SINEWAVE Greg Mason Barb Maun 02:43:44 23 14:36:44 3.0    
4 9933 MONKEY BUSINESS Paul Glynn 03:06:59 8 14:44:59 4.0    
5 8550 PANACEA Reece Theedam 03:09:08 7 14:46:08 5.0    
6 8975A ZORA Pacific Sailin Schoo 03:05:16 12 14:47:16 6.0    
7 6990 GREAT WHITE Bob Penty 03:11:51 10 14:51:51 7.0    

DivG PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Elapsd OffSet Fin Tim Score Vis Note
1 2153 FICTION Michael Blaxell 02:45:31 34 14:49:31 1.0    
2 AUS4439 JAGGED EDGE Gary Mas6on 03:09:48 16 14:55:48 2.0    
3 2125 SEARUG HOO HA Peter Howes 03:23:17 3 14:56:17 3.0    
4 3495 SEA YA J Hewitt C Johnson 03:12:22 14 14:56:22 4.0    
5 7096 SOLUTION Neale Peppernell 03:07:25 23 15:00:25 5.0    
6 KA17 WALLOP B Collis S Wall 03:05:19 35 15:10:19 6.0    

Land Rover Winter Series Non Spinnaker: J1-J2
DivJ1 PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Elapsd OffSet Fin Tim Score Note Vis
1 1008 STAR FERRY John Conroy 01:17:28 13 13:00:28 1.0    
2 7045 DEFIANT P Billingham / P Mcg 01:19:46 13 13:02:46 2.0    
3 7046 INKONKONI Arthur Lane 01:24:30 9 13:03:30 3.0    
4 6472 SYMBIOSIS Troy Scott 01:18:43 18 13:06:43     Yes
5 3724 SALONA Phil King 01:25:55 13 13:08:55     Yes
6 4970 AKELA Alan Mather 01:22:39 19 13:11:39 4.0    
7 6223 TRIM Shaaron Walsh 01:18:50 23 13:11:50 5.0    
8 331 SILVER MINX Geoff Player 01:39:39 19 13:28:39 6.0    
9 6563 L'ATTITUDE R Hunt J Short M Bas 01:40:07 22 13:32:07     Yes
10 6652 BALTIC LADY Niel Burling 01:59:44 4 13:33:44 7.0    
11 6937 HANNI Michael Hesse 02:19:44 29 14:18:44 8.0    
12 1961 IN CAHOOTS Pat & Roberta Easton 02:48:16 21 14:39:16 9.0    
13 7100 M Steve Hatch 02:41:59 29 14:40:59 10.0    
14 4715 MARLOO George Girdis 02:43:36 29 14:42:36 11.0    
DNF 5271 NOCTURNE Gerard Kesby   32   13.0    

DivJ2 PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Elapsd OffSet Fin Tim Score Note Vis
1 7006 LORELEI Matthew Farr 02:51:26 36 14:57:26 1.0    
2 8420 JUBLILEE Ian Arthy 03:11:30 16 14:57:30 2.0    
3 3031 KATINKA Paul & Ellen O'Conne 03:27:07 1 14:58:07 3.0    
4 5728 HEAVEN Franciscus J H Kerdi 02:53:34 36 14:59:34 4.0    
5 6809 APPLEJACK D Mcdonnell R Blanc- 03:27:27 9 15:06:27 5.0    
6 6625 MOONDANCE Michael Cooper 03:18:43 20 15:08:43     Yes
DNF 5950 SHORETHING James Butler   31   8.0    
DNF 4582 PRIVATEER Bill Mirow   27   8.0    

Land Rover Winter Series Sydney 38 Division
Sydney 38 Scratch results Start : 11:25
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Fin Tim Elapsd Score Note
1 7600 UTOPIA peter messenger 14:22:22 02:57:22 1.0  
2 7027 THE GOAT Tony/Gibbo 14:22:59 02:57:59 2.0  
3 6492 G & R ISUZU Larki Missiris 14:41:37 03:16:37 3.0  
4 YC380 SHINE ON Phil Herscovics 14:45:15 03:20:15 4.0  
5 7777 CALIBRE Richard Williams 14:45:48 03:20:48 5.0  
6 7272 ADMIRAL Steve Piper 14:56:38 03:31:38 6.0  

Sydney 38 PHSTCF results Start : 11:25
Place Sail No Boat Name Skipper Fin Tim Elapsd AHC Cor'd T Score Note
1 7027 THE GOAT Tony/Gibbo 14:22:59 02:57:59 1.0936 03:14:39 1.0  
2 7600 UTOPIA peter messenger 14:22:22 02:57:22 1.1140 03:17:35 2.0  
3 6492 G & R ISUZU Larki Missiris 14:41:37 03:16:37 1.0613 03:28:40 3.0  
4 YC380 SHINE ON Phil Herscovics 14:45:15 03:20:15 1.0621 03:32:41 4.0  
5 7777 CALIBRE Richard Williams 14:45:48 03:20:48 1.0781 03:36:29 5.0  
6 7272 ADMIRAL Steve Piper 14:56:38 03:31:38 1.0390 03:39:53 6.0  

