Race 9 of the CYCA’s Land Rover Winter Series set ups thrilling finale
by Ross MacDonald today at 6:23 am
After a couple of weekends of solid breeze, the fleet in race nine of the Land Rover Winter Series had to contend with lighter airs on Sunday, but while the wind was dropping, tensions were rising in the penultimate race of the series.
Paul Clitheroe’s Balance - CYCA's Land Rover Winter Series 2017 David Brogan www.sailpix.com.au
In Division A1 it was Paul Clitheroe’s TP52, Balance, which took out the top spot ahead of Tony Kirby’s Ker 46, Patrice. The second placed finish puts Kirby in prime position to take the overall series win in the top division where he holds a three-point lead over Sebastian Bohm’s The Goat, with Clitheroe’s Balance third.
In Division G it was another strong race for Michael Blaxell on the Peterson 30, Fiction, who have consistently placed across the series. The latest result all but guarantees them victory in the group but Sunday’s changeable conditions meant it wasn’t all plain sailing as Blaxell explained:
“It was a reasonable breeze when we started and we had to catch a lot of boats. We were going nicely early on, then as we went on the first run from Garden Island and over on to Lady Bay the wind had changed and started to drop down to four or five knots. We ran out of breeze totally after that and felt like anything could happen.”
“Fortunately, we got a south easterly out of Rose Bay with the spinnaker up and had enough of a puff to get us home. I can’t sail the last week so great to get a good result. We’ve been chipping away in the winter series for a few years and especially delighted to be in a strong position in the old boat.”
“We’ve got a good crew who’ve been with us for the last few years so we’ve been slowly learning how to make the boat go faster. It’s great for them to have got the win.”
In Division J2 it was a second-place finish for Ian Arthy’s Beneteau Oceanis 311, Jubilee. Although they were fighting hard to secure the win, the positive runner-up place puts them tied first with just one race to go.
Arthy commented, “I wasn’t on the boat but the skipper for the day was John Allen who showed great patience to finish as runner up in some light airs. We’ll have the same crew on for next weekend and they are targeting a win which will give us the overall series victory in our division. Needless to say, I will be following the race with great enthusiasm from afar and will look forward to the prizegiving if we are successful.”
Divisional winners: Division A1 – Balance (Paul Clitheroe); Division A2 – Outlaw (A & T Quick); Division B – Lat Hurrah (P Bush); Division C – Quetzalcoatl (A Sweetapple, A Bruce and J Lee Warner); Division D – Crosshaven (S Rahilly & J Pelly); Division E – Carats (S Sweeney & M Begg); Division F – Superfine (G Waldthausen); Division G – Fiction (M Blaxell); Division J1 – Star Ferry (J Conroy); Division J2 – Lorelei (M Farr).
Full Results:
Land Rover Winter Series Spinnaker: A-G
DivA1 PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
|Place
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Elapsd
|OffSet
|Fin Tim
|Score
|Vis
|Note
|1
|7771
|BALANCE
|Paul Clitheroe
|02:25:38
|41
|14:36:38
|1.0
|
|
|2
|360
|PATRICE
|Tony Kirby
|02:32:00
|35
|14:37:00
|2.0
|
|
|3
|6953
|SWD WOT EVA
|David Pescud
|02:39:28
|28
|14:37:28
|3.0
|
|
|4
|6952
|CELESTIAL
|Sam Haynes
|02:29:46
|38
|14:37:46
|4.0
|
|
|5
|884
|AFTERSHOCK
|Steve McConaghy
|02:33:59
|34
|14:37:59
|
|Yes
|
|6
|43218
|VAMP
|David Fuller
|02:39:13
|29
|14:38:13
|5.0
|
|
|7
|6377
|TRITON
|David Gotze
|02:38:12
|38
|14:46:12
|6.0
|
|
|8
|ESP6100
|DUENDE
|D And N Parkes
|02:54:18
|22
|14:46:18
|7.0
|
|
|9
|1014
|UBS WILD THING
|Geoff Lavis
|02:53:50
|24
|14:47:50
|8.0
|
|
|10
|421
|THE GOAT
|Sebastian Bohm
|02:57:47
|28
|14:55:47
|9.0
|
|
DivA2 PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
|Place
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Elapsd
|OffSet
|Fin Tim
|Score
|Vis
|Note
|1
|AUS040
|OUTLAW
|Alan & Tom Quick
|02:34:53
|32
|14:36:53
|1.0
|
|
|2
|9327
|KOMODO
|Jason King
|02:44:35
|26
|14:40:35
|
|Yes
|
|3
|6686
|ST JUDE
|Noel Cornish
|02:46:59
|29
|14:45:59
|
|Yes
|
|4
|8008
|OCC.COARSELANGUAGE 2
|Warwick Sherman
|02:45:48
|32
|14:47:48
|2.0
|
|
|5
|101010
|PLAYSTATION 4
|Dean Harrigan
|02:51:23
|28
|14:49:23
|3.0
|
|
|6
|SM6518
|ADVENTURESAFETY JEM
|Jeff Dusting
|02:59:42
|20
|14:49:42
|4.0
|
|
|7
|8181
|ESPRESSO FORTE
|Laurence Freedman
|02:56:46
|30
|14:56:46
|
|Yes
|
|8
|8402
|MORE WITCHCRAFT
|John Cameron
|03:07:53
|19
|14:56:53
|5.0
|
|
|9
|99991
|KIRRIBILLI
|Adrian Abbott
|03:01:10
|28
|14:59:10
|6.0
|
|
|RET
|8884
|EXILE
|Rob Reynolds
|
|32
|
|
|Yes
|
|RET
|65007
|ELENA NOVA
|Craig Neil
|
|32
|
|8.0
|
|
DivB PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
|Place
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Elapsd
|OffSet
|Fin Tim
|Score
|Vis
|Note
|1
|1195
|LAST HURRAH
|Peter Bush
|02:51:30
|20
|14:41:30
|1.0
|
|
|2
|8412
|CYRENE 3
|Michael Se6lby
|03:04:46
|9
|14:43:46
|2.0
|
|
|3
|248
|WAX LYRICAL
|Les Goodridge
|03:00:51
|16
|14:46:51
|3.0
|
|
|4
|6808
|FLYING CLOUD
|Howard Piggott
|02:58:12
|19
|14:47:12
|4.0
|
|
|5
|AUS6133
|FOREIGN AFFAIR
|Matt Wilkinson
|03:06:42
|12
|14:48:42
|5.0
|
|
|6
|9997
|SKEETER
|Sandor Tornai
|03:12:11
|13
|14:55:11
|6.0
|
|
|7
|RQ1123
|RUM JUNGLE
|Lost Boys Syndicate
|03:18:59
|10
|14:58:59
|7.0
|
|
|8
|A140
|ARIEL
|Ron Forster
|03:17:32
|12
|14:59:32
|8.0
|
|
|9
|415
|ARCH RIVAL
|Steve Connors
|03:16:30
|14
|15:00:30
|9.0
|
|
DivC PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
|Place
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Elapsd
|OffSet
|Fin Tim
|Score
|Vis
|Note
|1
|2001
|QUETZALCOATL
|Bruce/Leewarn Er/Swe
|03:04:27
|19
|14:53:27
|1.0
|
|
|2
|5930
|REVE
|Kevin Whelan
|03:11:43
|15
|14:56:43
|2.0
|
|
|3
|6360
|INTEGRITY
|Andrew Stoeckel
|03:12:29
|15
|14:57:29
|3.0
|
|
|4
|8824
|CHANCELLOR
|Edward Tooher
|03:44:45
|8
|15:22:45
|4.0
|
|
|5
|11
|DEFIANCE
|David Giles
|03:38:29
|15
|15:23:29
|5.0
|
|
DivD PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
|Place
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Elapsd
|OffSet
|Fin Tim
|Score
|Vis
|Note
|1
|6683
|CROSSHAVEN
|S Rahilly & J Pelly
|02:28:07
|18
|14:16:07
|1.0
|
|
|2
|6358
|IRUKANDJI
|P Stubbs S Nash
|02:50:32
|17
|14:37:32
|2.0
|
|
|3
|KA400
|SCARLETT O'HARA
|Robert Skol
|02:54:36
|14
|14:38:36
|3.0
|
|
|4
|8035
|ONE MORE-NO MORE
|Ian Guanaria
|02:49:41
|19
|14:38:41
|4.0
|
|
|5
|6348
|ILUKA
|Dan Storch
|02:59:47
|9
|14:38:47
|
|Yes
|
|6
|5273
|SOUNDTRACK
|John Amos
|02:56:52
|12
|14:38:52
|5.0
|
|
|7
|8063
|EYE APPEAL
|J Markos M Delaney
|02:49:08
|22
|14:41:08
|6.0
|
|
|8
|700
|SOMMERBREEZE
|Hans Sommer
|03:03:21
|13
|14:46:21
|7.0
|
|
|DNF
|0011
|VIVA LA VITA
|Howard Elliott
|
|7
|
|9.0
|
|
DivE PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
|Place
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Elapsd
|OffSet
|Fin Tim
|Score
|Vis
|Note
|1
|6448
|CARATS
|Steve Sweeney Murray
|03:01:47
|4
|14:35:47
|1.0
|
|
|2
|6928
|MENAGE A TROIS
|Karl Matiszik
|03:05:23
|4
|14:39:23
|2.0
|
|
|3
|6332
|RAZORS EDGE
|Ray Stone
|02:54:39
|15
|14:39:39
|
|Yes
|
|4
|4377
|CLEWLESS?
|Lachlan/Guy Irwin
|02:54:49
|15
|14:39:49
|3.0
|
|
|5
|9201
|SELKIE
|Antico Booth Lewis
|03:08:47
|5
|14:43:47
|4.0
|
|
|6
|2608
|RAPID TRANSIT
|A Wyllie B Abbott
|03:02:15
|12
|14:44:15
|5.0
|
|
|7
|5923
|TWILIGHT ZONE
|Peter Fallon
|03:04:48
|12
|14:46:48
|6.0
|
|
|8
|YC868
|PEACH TEATS-VELOCITY
|Brian Carrick
|03:14:52
|4
|14:48:52
|7.0
|
|
DivF PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
|Place
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Elapsd
|OffSet
|Fin Tim
|Score
|Vis
|Note
|1
|9900
|SUPERFINE
|George Waldthausen
|01:25:16
|15
|13:10:16
|1.0
|
|
|2
|508
|STORMY PETREL
|Kevin O'Shea
|01:44:45
|5
|13:19:45
|2.0
|
|
|3
|5436
|SINEWAVE
|Greg Mason Barb Maun
|02:43:44
|23
|14:36:44
|3.0
|
|
|4
|9933
|MONKEY BUSINESS
|Paul Glynn
|03:06:59
|8
|14:44:59
|4.0
|
|
|5
|8550
|PANACEA
|Reece Theedam
|03:09:08
|7
|14:46:08
|5.0
|
|
|6
|8975A
|ZORA
|Pacific Sailin Schoo
|03:05:16
|12
|14:47:16
|6.0
|
|
|7
|6990
|GREAT WHITE
|Bob Penty
|03:11:51
|10
|14:51:51
|7.0
|
|
Land Rover Winter Series Non Spinnaker: J1-J2
DivG PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
|Place
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Elapsd
|OffSet
|Fin Tim
|Score
|Vis
|Note
|1
|2153
|FICTION
|Michael Blaxell
|02:45:31
|34
|14:49:31
|1.0
|
|
|2
|AUS4439
|JAGGED EDGE
|Gary Mas6on
|03:09:48
|16
|14:55:48
|2.0
|
|
|3
|2125
|SEARUG HOO HA
|Peter Howes
|03:23:17
|3
|14:56:17
|3.0
|
|
|4
|3495
|SEA YA
|J Hewitt C Johnson
|03:12:22
|14
|14:56:22
|4.0
|
|
|5
|7096
|SOLUTION
|Neale Peppernell
|03:07:25
|23
|15:00:25
|5.0
|
|
|6
|KA17
|WALLOP
|B Collis S Wall
|03:05:19
|35
|15:10:19
|6.0
|
|
DivJ1 PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
|Place
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Elapsd
|OffSet
|Fin Tim
|Score
|Note
|Vis
|1
|1008
|STAR FERRY
|John Conroy
|01:17:28
|13
|13:00:28
|1.0
|
|
|2
|7045
|DEFIANT
|P Billingham / P Mcg
|01:19:46
|13
|13:02:46
|2.0
|
|
|3
|7046
|INKONKONI
|Arthur Lane
|01:24:30
|9
|13:03:30
|3.0
|
|
|4
|6472
|SYMBIOSIS
|Troy Scott
|01:18:43
|18
|13:06:43
|
|
|Yes
|5
|3724
|SALONA
|Phil King
|01:25:55
|13
|13:08:55
|
|
|Yes
|6
|4970
|AKELA
|Alan Mather
|01:22:39
|19
|13:11:39
|4.0
|
|
|7
|6223
|TRIM
|Shaaron Walsh
|01:18:50
|23
|13:11:50
|5.0
|
|
|8
|331
|SILVER MINX
|Geoff Player
|01:39:39
|19
|13:28:39
|6.0
|
|
|9
|6563
|L'ATTITUDE
|R Hunt J Short M Bas
|01:40:07
|22
|13:32:07
|
|
|Yes
|10
|6652
|BALTIC LADY
|Niel Burling
|01:59:44
|4
|13:33:44
|7.0
|
|
|11
|6937
|HANNI
|Michael Hesse
|02:19:44
|29
|14:18:44
|8.0
|
|
|12
|1961
|IN CAHOOTS
|Pat & Roberta Easton
|02:48:16
|21
|14:39:16
|9.0
|
|
|13
|7100
|M
|Steve Hatch
|02:41:59
|29
|14:40:59
|10.0
|
|
|14
|4715
|MARLOO
|George Girdis
|02:43:36
|29
|14:42:36
|11.0
|
|
|DNF
|5271
|NOCTURNE
|Gerard Kesby
|
|32
|
|13.0
|
|
Land Rover Winter Series Sydney 38 Division
DivJ2 PHSTCF results Start : 11:30
|Place
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Elapsd
|OffSet
|Fin Tim
|Score
|Note
|Vis
|1
|7006
|LORELEI
|Matthew Farr
|02:51:26
|36
|14:57:26
|1.0
|
|
|2
|8420
|JUBLILEE
|Ian Arthy
|03:11:30
|16
|14:57:30
|2.0
|
|
|3
|3031
|KATINKA
|Paul & Ellen O'Conne
|03:27:07
|1
|14:58:07
|3.0
|
|
|4
|5728
|HEAVEN
|Franciscus J H Kerdi
|02:53:34
|36
|14:59:34
|4.0
|
|
|5
|6809
|APPLEJACK
|D Mcdonnell R Blanc-
|03:27:27
|9
|15:06:27
|5.0
|
|
|6
|6625
|MOONDANCE
|Michael Cooper
|03:18:43
|20
|15:08:43
|
|
|Yes
|DNF
|5950
|SHORETHING
|James Butler
|
|31
|
|8.0
|
|
|DNF
|4582
|PRIVATEER
|Bill Mirow
|
|27
|
|8.0
|
|
Sydney 38 Scratch results Start : 11:25
|Place
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Fin Tim
|Elapsd
|Score
|Note
|1
|7600
|UTOPIA
|peter messenger
|14:22:22
|02:57:22
|1.0
|
|2
|7027
|THE GOAT
|Tony/Gibbo
|14:22:59
|02:57:59
|2.0
|
|3
|6492
|G & R ISUZU
|Larki Missiris
|14:41:37
|03:16:37
|3.0
|
|4
|YC380
|SHINE ON
|Phil Herscovics
|14:45:15
|03:20:15
|4.0
|
|5
|7777
|CALIBRE
|Richard Williams
|14:45:48
|03:20:48
|5.0
|
|6
|7272
|ADMIRAL
|Steve Piper
|14:56:38
|03:31:38
|6.0
|
Sydney 38 PHSTCF results Start : 11:25
|Place
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|Fin Tim
|Elapsd
|AHC
|Cor'd T
|Score
|Note
|1
|7027
|THE GOAT
|Tony/Gibbo
|14:22:59
|02:57:59
|1.0936
|03:14:39
|1.0
|
|2
|7600
|UTOPIA
|peter messenger
|14:22:22
|02:57:22
|1.1140
|03:17:35
|2.0
|
|3
|6492
|G & R ISUZU
|Larki Missiris
|14:41:37
|03:16:37
|1.0613
|03:28:40
|3.0
|
|4
|YC380
|SHINE ON
|Phil Herscovics
|14:45:15
|03:20:15
|1.0621
|03:32:41
|4.0
|
|5
|7777
|CALIBRE
|Richard Williams
|14:45:48
|03:20:48
|1.0781
|03:36:29
|5.0
|
|6
|7272
|ADMIRAL
|Steve Piper
|14:56:38
|03:31:38
|1.0390
|03:39:53
|6.0
|
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155180