Please select your home edition
Edition
Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35-38-41 728x90

Race 10 a celebration of the Land Rover Winter Series

by Ross MacDonald today at 6:08 am
Tony Kirby’s Patrice - 2017 Land Rover Winter Series David Brogan www.sailpix.com.au
With just race three of Ladies’ Day remaining, the Land Rover Winter Series all but drew to a close on Sunday with varied breeze delivering tricky sailing conditions on Sydney’s iconic harbour for Race 10.

Across the divisions the racing was tight and exciting with gusts up 19 knots reported across the course, although a more consistent seven knots seemed to be the standard.

Taking the win in Division A1 was Tony Kirby’s Ker 46, Patrice, who saw off the challenge of Sebastian Bohm’s Rogers 46, Smuggler, formerly known as The Goat. The result sees Kirby take the overall win in the series ahead of Bohm, Paul Clitheroe’s TP52, Balance, finishing third.

Sunday’s result in Division A1 is subject to a protest which will be heard this Thursday.

Kevin Whelan’s Reve - 2017 Land Rover Winter Series © David Brogan www.sailpix.com.au
Kevin Whelan’s Reve - 2017 Land Rover Winter Series © David Brogan www.sailpix.com.au



In Division C, Race 10 was a must-win for Kevin Whelan on the Beneteau 45 F5, Reve. By taking the victory in Sunday’s race, Whelan took the overall series in the group by just a point over Quetzalcoatl.

Speaking after the race Whelan commented:

“It was painstaking slow to get to get that victory, not just in that race but in the whole series, but it has been fantastic. The crew have been especially great, very consistent and they had to be as we were chased down to the finish line in an incredibly close battle with Quetzalcoatl on Sunday. I think we exchanged the lead with them about four times. It was absolutely incredible.”

“It’s a great reward for everyone involved, we’ve been on the podium a fair few times which is a feat with the boat favouring strong wind conditions that have not been the norm this Winter. When we set out on Sunday we didn’t think it would be our day due to the lighter conditions but we got there.”

“The first Winter Series I won with this boat was back in 2001 and things have changed since then. Now the competition in the Land Rover Winter Series is better thanks to the quality of the competitors. It keeps improving. To the guys that organised the series, they’ve done a great job and we’re already looking forward to next winter!”

It was a similar story in Division E where Beth Abbot’s Rapid Transit finished sixth which was enough to give them a one point overall series victory over Karl Matiszik’s Menage a Trois, the latter finishing fifth in Race 10 and second overall.

John Messenger’s Utopia - 2017 Land Rover Winter Series © David Brogan www.sailpix.com.au
John Messenger’s Utopia - 2017 Land Rover Winter Series © David Brogan www.sailpix.com.au



Meanwhile, in the one-make Sydney 38 Division, the racing was tighter than ever with Utopia taking out the top spot in both scratch and PHS handicap results. The win meant that John Messenger’s boat, helmed by Peter Messenger, secured the overall series victory in the class, much to delight of skipper and crew as they squeezed past the challenge of Mitchell Gordon’s The Goat.

Speaking after the race Pam Messenger from Utopia commented:

“It was very tight racing and not the result we expected but we were absolutely delighted. We’ve been struggling all series to stay in front of The Goat but it was especially important on Sunday given what was at stake in Race 10. We knew if we could get them behind us we would win and it went right down to the wire.”

“Before we went out on Sunday I was in touch with the crew making sure they all brought their A game and luckily they did as we were able to manage the wind changes and stay in front.”

“It’s been a great series and it’s especially good that the one-make series was so tight, hopefully it encourages more people to participate.”

“Needless to say there were some big celebrations after our win and it was made all the more meaningful given the quality of the competition. That really spurred us to work well as a team and keep the crew focused.”

Race 10 Divisional winners: Division A1 – Patrice (Tony Kirby); Division A2 – More Witchcraft (John Cameron); Division B – Wax Lyrical (Les Goodridge); Division C – Reve (Kevin Whelan); Division D – Sommerbreeze (Hans Sommer); Division E – Krakatoa (Don Young); Division F – Superfine (G Waldthausen); Division G – Jagged Edge (Gary Mason); Division J1 – Salona (Phil King); Division J2 – Heaven (Franciscus Kerdijk); Sydney 38 Division Scratch – Utopia (John Messenger); Sydney 38 Division PHS – Utopia (John Messenger).

Land Rover Winter Series overall Divisional winners: Division A1 – Patrice (Tony Kirby); Division A2 – Occasional Coarse Language (Warwick Sherman); Division B – Wax Lyrical (Les Goodridge); Division C – Reve (Kevin Whelan); Division D – Irukandji (P Stubbs & S Nash); Division E – Rapid Transit (A Wyllie and B Abbot); Division F – Superfine (G Waldthausen); Division G – Fiction (Michael Blaxell); Division J1 – Inkonkoni (Arthur Lane); Division J2 – Lorelei (Matthew Farr); Sydney 38 Division Scratch – Utopia (John Messenger); Sydney 38 Division PHS – Utopia (John Messenger).

Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Wildwind 2016 660x82C-Tech

Related Articles

Transpacific - Phaedo^3 - 'Hanging in there until the end'
We've managed to do some good work as we have closed on 'Mighty Merloe' a little and are now closer to the finish I have had a couple of hours of decent sleep, woken up, cleaned my teeth and had a coffee and now I'm looking forward to the day ahead! We've had a busy but productive night dodgy rain squalls and trying to make the most of the windshift and breeze lines associated with them. We've managed to do some good work as we have closed on 'Mighty Merloe' a little and are now closer to the finish
Posted today at 5:25 am Volvo Ocean Race - The world according to David Witt
The SHK Scallywag skipper is back in the Volvo Ocean Race after a two decade gap – and he's determined to do things his Over 20 years after getting his first taste of the Volvo Ocean Race, SHK Scallywag skipper David Witt is back in the race – and he's proudly leading Hong Kong's first ever entry. Backed by Seng Huang Lee and Sun Hung Kai, the SHK Scallywag campaign aims to bring Asian sailing to the world in 2017-18.
Posted today at 4:51 am Shower
Nobody would suggest that sailors came down in the last shower. Nobody would suggest that sailors came down in the last shower. Then again, any individual who goes outside into the big blue on a little bit of plastic probably does deserve to have their mental aptitude questioned at the very least. Things have improved over time with stronger equipment, better forecasting, and certainly better apparel. Ultimately its not exactly the most logical of paths
Posted today at 1:58 am Cowes Dinard St Malo Race – Rambler 88 wins the King Edward VII Cup
The Cowes Dinard St Malo Race is the ninth race of the RORC Season's Points Championship. George David has been a long time member and supporter of the Royal Ocean Racing Club, both in terms of racing with the RORC, and as Rear Commodore Overseas, improving relationships with overseas yacht clubs.
Posted on 9 Jul Foiling Week Garda – Day 3
Lake Garda continues to deliver with yet another warm summer afternoon of sailing for all types of foiling craft. The theme of the day was ‘Accessibility’ and the light afternoon breeze was perfect for women and young sailors to get the opportunity to try foiling.
Posted on 9 Jul Star World Championship finale
Showdown between Eivind and Lars materialized as Grael took the early lead and Melleby struggled to stay in the top 10. Hubert Merkelbach, Diego Negri, Reinhard Schmidt and Johannes Polgar all over took Grael while Melleby moved up to eighth. In the end the math worked in favor of the 45 year old Norwegian and his 27 year old crew Josh Revkin of the USA.
Posted on 9 Jul Strong performance by Oman Sail Class 40 team in a testing Azores race
The Oman Sail duo of Fahad Al Hasni and Sidney Gavignet were as high as second place and always in the leading group Despite the failure, they were able to maintain a solid position in the leading group while in upwind conditions for much of the second half of the race, but slipped down the order on the final run into Horta with the wind behind them, to finish in sixth place out of 18 teams.
Posted on 9 Jul Tour de France à la Voile – Kiwi key player on Beijaflore Sailing Team
Sailing with Gemma Jones in the Nacra 17 the NZ duo only just missed out on a medal in Rio, finishing in fourth place. Just as soon as the Tour is over he will return to the Olympic multihull to push hard to do better in Tokyo. Saunders was at Tauranga Boys College at the same time as Emirates Team New Zealand’s winning helm Peter Burling and is a club mate from Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club which has produced more Kiwi sailing Olympians in recent years than any other.
Posted on 8 Jul ORC World Championships Trieste – Races 7 and 8 images by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided gallery of images from races seven and eight Max Ranchi provided gallery of images from races seven and eight
Posted on 8 Jul Foiling Week Garda – Day 2
The Downwind Dash consisted of a 10km race starting off Assienza just South of Malcesine on the East side of Lake Garda On the water entry level foilers were again getting up as first time riders. As the breeze tapered during the afternoon the most impressive result was that the production foilers were still able to foil in 6-7 knots of breeze. All the foil technology is getting better for lower wind ranges which helped the smaller sailors, kids and female sailors.
Posted on 8 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy