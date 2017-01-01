RYA welcomes new member reward partner - Simply Hammocks

by Emma Slater / RYA today at 3:01 pmAll RYA members will now be able to enjoy 5% discount, with 12 month warranty when they purchase online from Simply Hammocks. Members will also get free express delivery with the majority of orders (97%) arriving the very next day.“Whether you want to read a book, doze off or enjoy the scenery, a Hammock is the perfect place to hang out”, commented Greg from Simply Hammocks.“They can be fixed almost anywhere, between two trees, between two walls or even on the foredeck of a yacht, so they would make the perfect addition to your boating kit and add some extra usable space on board”, Greg added.Simply Hammocks have been selling hammocks online since 2010. All of their hammocks are handmade using traditional techniques and each hammock is put through rigorous testing to ensure they sell only the very best hammocks. Along with winning 'Best Hammock 2016', their products have also been award the coveted TUV and GS Safety & Quality Marks.“Simply Hammocks are a wonderful addition to our Member Rewards scheme offering something a little bit different to our members. I’m sure everyone who takes advantage of this offer will really enjoy their Hammock,” commented RYA Membership Engagement Officer, Gemma Garrett.