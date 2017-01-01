Please select your home edition
RYA welcomes new member reward partner - Simply Hammocks

by Emma Slater / RYA today at 3:01 pm
RYA welcomes new member reward partner © Simply Hammocks
The RYA is delighted to introduce Simply Hammocks as the latest organisation to come on board as an RYA Member Reward Partner, joining over 70 existing reward partners offering exclusive discounts and offers to the RYA’s 109,000 plus members.

All RYA members will now be able to enjoy 5% discount, with 12 month warranty when they purchase online from Simply Hammocks. Members will also get free express delivery with the majority of orders (97%) arriving the very next day.

“Whether you want to read a book, doze off or enjoy the scenery, a Hammock is the perfect place to hang out”, commented Greg from Simply Hammocks.

“They can be fixed almost anywhere, between two trees, between two walls or even on the foredeck of a yacht, so they would make the perfect addition to your boating kit and add some extra usable space on board”, Greg added.

Simply Hammocks have been selling hammocks online since 2010. All of their hammocks are handmade using traditional techniques and each hammock is put through rigorous testing to ensure they sell only the very best hammocks. Along with winning 'Best Hammock 2016', their products have also been award the coveted TUV and GS Safety & Quality Marks.

“Simply Hammocks are a wonderful addition to our Member Rewards scheme offering something a little bit different to our members. I’m sure everyone who takes advantage of this offer will really enjoy their Hammock,” commented RYA Membership Engagement Officer, Gemma Garrett.
Related Articles

K6 Eurocup Riva del Garda – Days 3 and 4
There are RIB drivers who have been working in Riva for 30+ years who say they have never seen anything like it. A Ponale wind (straight down the mountain) came out of nowhere accompanied by forked lightening and hail stones the size of golf balls. Those who were nearest to the line of wind didn’t have time to drop sails, but those who have been to Garda before knew to get in the water, capsized or turtled if possible.
Posted today at 1:05 pm Skiff and Cat Europeans – Outer fjord becomes a high speed course
This time, the Nacra17 can for the first time show their ability 'to fly' with the new foils in a regatta. Among them are the Olympic winners from Rio in the 49erFX. The Brazilian Martine Grael and Kahene Kunze have already won everything in their career, have been awarded as World Sailors of the Year 2014 and definitely belong to the favourites in the fleet of 55 registered skiffs.
Posted on 29 Jun K6s and Viper Eurocup at Fraglia Riva Del Garda – Day 1 and 2
Neil Fulcher and Dave Hall showed us all their heels, but there's still 10 races to go in this five-day regatta. Overcast sky and rain precluded the famous Ora wind developing on the lake. After some delay the Race Officer started the two fleets well down lake on the light northerly breeze but after just one round it was abandoned for both classes.
Posted on 28 Jun Kiel Week Gold in the 470 Men and 49er, Silver in 2.4m at Para Worlds
In the 49er class, the young Aussie crew of David Gilmour and Joel Turner came second in the medal race overnight In the 470 Men’s event, Rio Silver Medallists Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan won today’s medal race to clinch the win overall. The Aussies also had a strong week, going into the medal race with an 18 point lead. Chris Charlwood (WA) and Josh Dawson (NSW) finished eighth overall after an impressive fourth placing in today’s medal race.
Posted on 26 Jun RS Aero World Championship – Preview
Already one month in advance, the entry stands at an incredible 81 from no less than 16 countries and four continents. Since achieving World Sailing (ISAF) status in November 2015 the RS Aero International Class has eagerly looked forward to hosting its first World Championship. In 2016 the class held its first European Championship in Travemunde, Germany, with 57 entries from 11 countries. The eastern European nations of Russia, Estonia and Lithuania all made their mark on the podiums.
Posted on 26 Jun Marrai tiebreaks his way to Laser gold at Kiel Week
Francesco Marrai charged past his rivals to clinch Laser gold by the smallest of margins on the final day Marrai’s fourth place in the Medal Race was sufficient to put him on equal points with Karl Martin Rammo, but it was the Italian’s better placing in the Medal Race that clinched victory ahead of the Estonian who had to settle for silver.
Posted on 25 Jun 1977 Finn Gold Cup Regatta ends in Palamos with everyone a winner
Many sailors old and new came to Palamos this weekend to sail a great boat and renew old friendships. The event was held to commemorate the 1977 Finn Gold Cup which was plagued by political problems and caused the Finn Gold Cup to be withdrawn from the competition, and the event being renamed the Finn World Week.
Posted on 25 Jun German, Polish and Spanish racers claim Para World Sailing titles
Home nation favourite Kröger claimed the title in the 2.4 Norlin OD, Poland's Piotr Cichocki clinically snapped up gold Heading into the final 2.4 Norlin OD races, there was just two points of separation between Kröger, Matt Bugg (AUS) and Damien Seguin (FRA). The title was up for grabs and the top performer on the day would take the title.
Posted on 25 Jun Joaquín Blanco awarded Finn Gold Cup 40 years late
Now, 40 years later, Spaniard, Joaquín Blanco has been acknowledged by the class and his peers The wind at that 1977 event matched the mood of the competitors, with only five races possible in unusually light and feeble breezes. Blanco, who was already European Champion, won two races, was always in the top 10 and finished 23.3 points ahead of second placed José Luis Doreste, also of Spain, who would go on to win gold in Pusan at the 1988 Olympics
Posted on 25 Jun Finns set for match race duel in Kiel Week Medal Races
After winning the final race on afternoon, Salminen sits at the top of the leaderboard on equal points with his rival. The Medal Races on Sunday are set to take place in strong westerly winds, so those who enjoyed today will be looking forward to similar conditions to decide the medals in the Olympic classes.
Posted on 24 Jun
