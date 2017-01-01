Please select your home edition
Edition
Sailing Raceboats 2016/17 RS Feva 728x90

RYA names its 420 crews for Youth Sailing World Championships

by Anisha Walkerley / RYA today at 11:32 am
Hatty Morsley-Pippa Cropley © Paul Wyeth
The RYA has bolstered its entry for this year’s Youth Sailing World Championships with the selection of two additional crews to represent the British Youth Sailing Team in Sanya, China, later this year.

420 class pairings Alex Smallwood-Ross Thompson and Hatty Morsley-Pippa Cropley are the latest sailors selected for Great Britain for the prestigious global event (11-15 December), after windsurfers Emma Wilson and Andy Brown were named as the first British team members last month.

They will be among a 400-strong international fleet from 60 nations competing at the event.

Smallwood (Datchet Water SC) and Thompson (Frensham Pond SC) were crowned RYA Youth National Champions by a 30 point margin at Hayling Island Sailing Club back in April, and went on to secure an eighth place in the 420 Open Europeans fleet in Athens last month.

This will be a Youth Worlds debut for the pair, with helm Smallwood admitting he is excited about the opportunity.

“We are really excited about racing all the best teams in the world and being in a [British] team with the other classes,” Smallwood explained.

“We feel very privileged to be selected to represent Britain in December. Qualifying has been a long term aim for the last year so we are looking forward to the event.”

Meanwhile, Morsley (Clwb Hwylio Y Felinheli Port Dinorwic SC) and Cropley (Royal Lymington YC) were girls’ bronze medallists for the second year running at the Youth Nationals, making the podium after a close-fought battle.

Alex Smallwood-Ross Thompson © Paul Wyeth
Alex Smallwood-Ross Thompson © Paul Wyeth



At the 420 Europeans, the pair took two race wins to finish 12th in the ladies’ fleet and as the top-ranked British female boat, seeing off rivals and last year’s Youth World representatives Isabel Davies and Gemma Keers.

The 18-year-olds subsequently went on to secure the Ladies silver medal at the 420 Junior Europeans Ladies last week as they get ready to embark on their first Youth Worlds outing.

“It feels amazing to be selected for the Youth Worlds especially after we've worked so hard over the winter and coming into the summer events,” said an elated Morsley.

Cropley continued: “Going to the Youth Worlds is going to be an amazing experience. I’m so happy to see our work paying off and I’m very excited to be competing.”

“I think I'm most excited about racing against the very best in the world, but also for the food,” Morsley remarked of the southern Chinese venue, which hosted Volvo Ocean Race stopovers for both the 2011-12 and 2014-15 editions.

British team selection for the 29er, Nacra 15 and Laser Radial classes will be announced over the coming months following a number of international events across the summer.

Auckland On the Water Boat ShowZhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Musto AUS 2017 660x82 5

Related Articles

2017 Laser Radial Youth World Championships - Day 4
Three races were completed today in each fleet, concluding the qualifying series for the 2017 Laser Radial Youth Worlds Three races were completed today in each fleet, concluding the qualifying series for the 2017 Laser Radial Youth World Championships in Holland.
Posted today at 1:59 am Young British Finn squad head to U23 Finn World Championship
Two years ago the British Finn class recognised that many of the young sailors in the class could benefit from training The squad of six, under the guidance of coach James Hadden, a former British Sailing Team member, have made significant improvements.
Posted on 16 Aug Mirror World Championship - Overall report
Australia hasn’t had a Mirror World Champion for 26 years. The 2019 Mirror Worlds will be sailed on Sydney Harbour. Australia hasn’t had a Mirror World Champion for 26 years. The 2019 Mirror World Championship will be sailed on Sydney Harbour. As hosts our message to the world’s Mirror sailors is… PLEASE... DON’T… COME.
Posted on 16 Aug Laser Radial Youth World Championships – Day 3
After the initial AP flag was taken down, the yellow fleet attempted the first race in a bit more wind and light rain. With enough speed to sail off the start and upwind, the fleet managed to cover two thirds of the first beat before the wind shifted 40 degrees to the left and the race was abandoned. The wind continued to shift left 20 more degrees before dying completely.
Posted on 15 Aug SpeedSix RS Aero UK Youth Nationals at Burghfield SC
There were 30 entries from clubs all across the UK and even a guest appearance from Yannick Gloster from the USA. Our race officer, Ian Bullock, did a fantastic job with the racing managing to get six races in on day one, and for making the right call with day two by making the decision early.
Posted on 15 Aug A medal for the 470 Medal Maker
Australian Sailing’s Head Coach and 470 Coach since 1997 Victor Kovalenko has an unparalleled coaching record Australian Sailing’s Head Coach and 470 Coach since 1997 Victor Kovalenko has an unparalleled coaching record, his sailors have won ten Olympic medals and 19 world championships. He is widely known as the Medal Maker and his string of coaching success continued recently when the 470 World Championship 2017 was won in Thessaloniki Greece, by Australia’s Mat Belcher and Will Ryan.
Posted on 15 Aug Laser Radial Youth World Championships – Day 2
Yoshihiro sailed to easy win in the blue fleet while Tomasgaard found his form to take a bullet in the boy’s red fleet On Alpha Course, the yellow fleet got off their start under a U Flag and Ireland’s Ewan Mcmahon led the way around the course with Josh Armit of New Zealand and Australian Caelin Winchcombe close on his tail. The following blue and red fleets had multiple general recalls before finally starting race one.
Posted on 14 Aug 420 and 470 Junior European Championships – Final day
A great youth sailing week just ended in Riva del Garda for Fraglia Vela Riva and the 250 teams of doubles 420 and 470 The almost 500 boys and girls participating in the regatta (the number of participants increases year by year breaking a new record in Riva del Garda) have an Olympic dream, and for some of them it has already come true, as for the Italian National Team and for Ferrari-Calabrò in Marina Militare (the Italian Navy Sailing Team), who sailed in Rio at the 2016 Olympic Games.
Posted on 14 Aug U23 Finn World Championship – Preview
Phillip Kasüske reflects on his Finn campaign since then and his experience at the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup. Kasüske, from Berlin, comes from a tight group of young German Finn sailors that first emerged in 2014 and have gradually progressed each year. He missed selection for Rio 2016 but was close enough to know he was on the right path if he wanted to qualify for Tokyo in 2020.
Posted on 14 Aug Time for victory celebrations at 420 and 470 Junior European Champs
A fast & dramatic final day saw races won medals claimed, dreams made & takeways of how to improve for next Championship A fast and dramatic final day saw races won, medals claimed, dreams made and takeways of how to improve for the next Championship.
Posted on 14 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy