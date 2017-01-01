Please select your home edition
RYA delighted to announce sponsors of RYA Dinghy Show 2018

by Susie NationGrainger / RYA today at 4:48 pm
The RYA is delighted to confirm Suzuki Marine, Yachts and Yachting and Gill as sponsors of the RYA Dinghy Show 2018.

Taking place at the magnificent Alexandra Palace London over the weekend of 03-04 March, the RYA Dinghy Show, presented by Suzuki, is the only show in the world which celebrates everything dinghy sailing. It’s the perfect event for you whether you’re brand new to the sport or have been sailing all your life.

Returning as show sponsors for a fourth year, Suzuki Marine has been a supporter of the RYA Dinghy Show since 2007 and is a long-term exhibitor and creator of the show’s safety boat area.

George Cheeseman, Head of Marine at Suzuki GB explains: “At Suzuki we're committed to supporting sailing clubs and helping the sailing industry. The RYA Dinghy Show presented by Suzuki, continues to go from strength to strength and is a fantastic platform for us to demonstrate this commitment.

'We will be displaying our market-leading range of ultimate four stroke outboards that are packed full of innovation and technology, which we're hoping will continue to be a real hit with show visitors (stand F10). We are proud to be working with our partner boat builders, Ribcraft and Rigiflex again, to offer RYA-specified safety boat packages too” he concluded.

Also continuing to support the show is Yachts and Yachting. The performance sailing magazine covers every aspect of racing, from Optimists through to offshore sailing, and is packed with unmissable advice from world class sailors. Drop by stand C64 to meet the team and pick up a special subscription deal - plus don’t miss the March issue of the magazine, which includes your free copy of the show guide.

Georgie Corlett-Pitt, Editor said: “Yachts & Yachting magazine is delighted to be the official media partner once again. The RYA Dinghy Show is a core event for our readership of dedicated performance dinghy sailors, with unrivalled access to world class sailors and industry experts that mirrors the expertise offered through the magazine. It’s the perfect way for dinghy sailors to come together and kick start the season.”

The 2018 show also welcomes brand new sponsors sailing clothing specialist Gill. Gill will be exhibiting their very latest technical clothing and accessories on stand C34.

Jo Marshall, Head of Marketing at Gill explains: “As a long term partner of RYA Sport Development, the RYA Dinghy Show has been and is an incredibly important event in Gill’s calendar. Being associated with the show from 2018 reflects our commitment to grassroots sailing and we look forward to being more involved, supporting the RYA in its efforts to make dinghy sailing more accessible”.

As well as the hundreds of exhibitors including top sailing brands and hundreds of dinghies, the RYA Dinghy Show offers exclusive talks and coaching sessions from the experts plus plenty of activities to entertain and the whole family.

RYA Director of Sport Development, Alistair Dickson said: “We are hugely grateful to Suzuki, Yachts & Yachting and Gill for their sponsorship - their commitment to the RYA Dinghy Show is invaluable. The show is all about supporting our industry and inspiring sailors new and old to have a fantastic time out on the water and none of this would be possible without our sponsors”.
