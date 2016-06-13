Please select your home edition
RYA Youth Nationals – Action packed Day 2 on Hayling Island

by Anisha Walkerley / RYA today at 7:14 pm
Catamaran fleet start line - RYA Youth National Championships © Paul Wyeth / RYA http://www.rya.org.uk
Despite a challenging forecast, the fleet launched on time ready for day two of the RYA Youth National Championships (Tuesday 11 April).

A light wind first race, followed by a large wind shift, culminated in a building breeze across the courses as three races were completed by all classes.

Whilst yesterday’s RS:X, Spitfire and 420 leaders continued to dominate, it was all change across the other classes as discards came in and places shifted.

420

Isabel and Gemma Davies and 420 fleet - RYA Youth National Championships © Paul Wyeth / RYA http://www.rya.org.uk
Isabel and Gemma Davies and 420 fleet - RYA Youth National Championships © Paul Wyeth / RYA http://www.rya.org.uk



On a day of building breeze, Alex Smallwood and Ross Thompson continue to lead the 420 fleet. Race five proved a challenge for the duo as they missed out on a shift, however with a 2,3 in the other races of the day the pair remain strong, with the next boys 40 points adrift.

The winds continued to challenge on day two described Thompson: “It was a really interesting day, we had a little bit of breeze and got a good result after a bit of a battle with one of the Irish boat and Hatty and Pippa.

“The second race didn’t go quite to plan but the breeze really got up for the final race which was really good fun and got a second which we’re really pleased with.”
Smallwood continued: “The changing conditions were pretty tough to deal with as well as changing our boat setup for the last two races as the wind came up.”

Meanwhile reigning champions Isabel Davies and Gemma Keers move up to second and first girls. Hatty Morsley and Pippa Cropley capitalised on the morning’s light breeze to take two bullets. The pair now sit third overall, trailing Davies-Keers by one point.

Speaking after their first race win, Cropley explained: “I thought the race went quite well, it didn’t start brilliantly as we got quite a bad start. We pulled it back by the second beat but it was a bit stressful downwind but went well in the end.”

Morsley continued: “The conditions were on and off, so we were just constantly looking around for the gusts.”

Multihull

Spitfire duo William Smith and Abigail Clarke added 1,2,3 to their scoreline to remain at the top of the catamaran handicap fleet. Following an impressive opening two days of the regatta, the pair have now built a nine-point cushion on Ben Harris-Annabel Luxton who sit second.

Pleased with how they dealt with the changing weather, Clarke said: “Today’s been really good, there’s been a real range of conditions out there. It started light, then shifted 90 degrees and picked up continuously.”

“I really enjoyed the last race and big winds,” added Smith.

He continued: “We’re very happy with how the week has gone so far and hoping to keep it up. Definitely looking forward to a hopefully windy day tomorrow.”

Revelling in the afternoon’s breeze Theo Williams and Will Heritage won the final two races of the day, to sit sixth overnight.

Laser

Daniel Whiteley – Laser Standard - RYA Youth National Championships © Paul Wyeth / RYA http://www.rya.org.uk
Daniel Whiteley – Laser Standard - RYA Youth National Championships © Paul Wyeth / RYA http://www.rya.org.uk



Podium Potential Pathway member Dan Whiteley’s consistency has given him the edge in the Laser fleet as he takes the overnight lead. Snapping at his footsteps is teammate Jacks Cookson, while 2016 Radial silver medallist Jake Farren-Price added a 2,1,7 to wrap up his day in third.

Whiteley commented: “My day was pretty good. I got a 1,3,4 so managed to keep it consistent in pretty tricky conditions.

“When we first got out there the conditions were much like yesterday, the wind was coming offshore and quite shifty and then it swung round left and the breeze came in with 12 knots,” described the Welsh sailor.

He continued: “We’re still quite early in the event so I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing and have fun and we’ll see how the results turn out!”

With a bullet in the final race, Youth World Sailing Championships representative Chloe Barr leads the girls’ Radial fleet. Daisy Collingridge, who missed out on a medal last year by one place, occupies second ahead of Anya Haji-Michael.

Following a challenging opening race yesterday, with a discard now in play, Tom Renny pulls ahead in the boys’ Radial fleet. Arthur Brown, who took the final bullet, sits second after today’s efforts ahead of Ben Whaley.

Boys’ Radial fleet - RYA Youth National Championships © Paul Wyeth / RYA http://www.rya.org.uk
Boys’ Radial fleet - RYA Youth National Championships © Paul Wyeth / RYA http://www.rya.org.uk



29er

With three races for the 29er fleet, the battle was on to secure a place in the ever-competitive gold fleet. The top 31 boats have qualified for gold fleet racing for the final three days of the regatta, whilst the remainder of the fleet will be aiming to top the silver fleet.

James Hammett and James Eales’ consistency propels them from seventh to first, however they will have their work cut out if they are to hold on to the lead now the top sailors will go head-to-head for the first time in the event.

After an impressive opening day, Freya Black and Orla Mitchell slip to second. With another race win under their belts, the duo remain first girls ahead of Courtney Bilbrough-Hanna Brant, who are fifth overall.

RS:X

After an imposing opening day, defending champion Andy Brown continues to dominate the fleet with two bullets and a fifth to cement his position at the top of the RS:X leaderboard.

16-year-old Josh Carey sits second, whilst Isaac Lines, the only sailor to dent the otherwise unstoppable Brown’s scoresheet after winning the second race of the day, rounds off the top three.

Erin Watson continues to lead the girls’ charge and ends the day fifth, ahead of second girl Lily Young.

Techno

Ethan Moody, following a strong opening day, scored 2,2,1 to remain at the top of the Techno leaderboard.

Techno Worlds bronze medallist Finn Hawkins jumps up to second as a result of two bullets, whilst James Bulson completes the top three..

Meanwhile Emily-Jane Eldred overtakes Izzy Adcock as first girl, they sit fourth and fifth overall.

Alex Smallwood and Ross Thompson – 420 - RYA Youth National Championships © Paul Wyeth / RYA http://www.rya.org.uk
Alex Smallwood and Ross Thompson – 420 - RYA Youth National Championships © Paul Wyeth / RYA http://www.rya.org.uk



