Please select your home edition
Edition
Sailing Raceboats 2016/17 RS Quest 728x90

RYA Regional Youth Champion Awards announced

by Susie NationGrainger / RYA today at 12:43 pm
Youth Sailing World Cup RYA http://www.rya.org.uk
Ten promising young sailors and windsurfers from across the United Kingdom have been revealed as winners of the 2017 RYA Regional Youth Champion Awards.

Each of the regional and home countries winners will receive a trophy at the official awards presentation, taking place on Sunday 05 March at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017. The awards will be presented by the British Sailing Team’s Ben Saxton who competed at the Rio 2016 Games.

Created in 2014, the RYA Regional Youth Champion Awards recognise the outstanding achievement and performance of young people across the range of activities the RYA represents, including sailing, windsurfing and powerboating.

Winners this year include Youth World Champions in the 29er class Tom Darling (Southern Region) and Crispin Beaumont (Midlands region) who won Gold at the Youth Sailing World Championships in December.

Windsurfer Sam Williams has been named London and South East RYA Regional Youth Champion after progressing from regional Team15 events to compete at national UKWA and RYA events, finishing his season as the inland series overall winner.
RYA Regional Youth Champions 2017:
Eastern: William Pank
London and South East: Sam Williams
Midlands: Crispin Beaumont
North East: Ellie Clark
North West: Sam Cooper
Southern: Tom Darling
South West: Finn Hawkins
Wales: Daniel Whiteley
Northern Ireland: Liam Glynn
Scotland: Andrew Brown

RYA Director of Sport Development Alistair Dickson said: “We’re delighted to recognize the achievements of these sailors and windsurfers who have all shown lots of hard work, sacrifice and determination to the sport.

“The Awards also help to emphasize the endless support of our many volunteers who work so hard at the club level to give our sailors the best possibly start to their future sailing careers.”
Gold Coast Marine Expo 2017 660x82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Sail Port Stephens 2017 660x82

Related Articles

Just three weeks until you can see it all first at GC Intl Boat Show
Boating enthusiasts will find everything they need to have fun on the water all in one place Boating enthusiasts will find everything they need to have fun on the water all in one place when the first major Australian boat show for 2017 gets underway on Queensland’s Gold Coast in just three weeks.
Posted today at 4:09 am 2016-17 Musto Australian Fireball Championships - Overall report
Fireball Association of South Australia decided to move the Australian Champs back six weeks and sign up a country club When Fireball International decided to hold their World Championships in South Africa in December in 2016, the Fireball Association of South Australia decided to move the Australian Championships back six weeks and sign up a country club for a four day event.
Posted on 22 Feb Sanya awarded Youth Sailing World Championships
World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport is pleased to announce that Sanya, China will host the 2017 edition The 2017 selection process opened in November 2016 after the Israeli Sailing Association exercised the right to withdraw from hosting the 2017 edition as a final contract had not been concluded.
Posted on 22 Feb 16ft Skiffs - Bryden Lawyers wins Annual Round Botany Bay trophy
The Botany Bay Championship is the oldest 16ft race in Australia run by the St George Sailing Club. The Botany Bay Championship is the oldest 16ft race in Australia run by the St George Sailing Club. The 16ft sailing veteran , Lee Knapton, guided Brydens to a 50-second win in last Saturday's Botany Bay Championship, sailing a near perfect race to ward off Manly stablemates Fire Stopping (Henry Makin) and Fluid Building (Clint Bowen)
Posted on 22 Feb UK Flying 15 celebrates 70th anniversary at RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show
To kick start their 70th Anniversary year the UK Flying Fifteen Association are asking everyone to join them To kick start their 70th Anniversary year the UK Flying Fifteen Association are asking everyone who sails an International Flying Fifteen or keelboat, to join them at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 04-05 March (Alexandra Palace, London), to get the celebrations under way.
Posted on 20 Feb Hong Kong Raceweek. Asia's biggest small boat regatta wraps in style
It was an awesome week with very challenging conditions for some of the sailors. It was an awesome week with very challenging conditions for some of the sailors.
Posted on 19 Feb 18ft Skiffs - Thurlow Fisher take another win as JJ's loom
Today’s Race 11 of Australian 18 Footers League’s Club Championship on Sydney Harbour took on even greater importance With the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship just six days away, today’s Race 11 of the Australian 18 Footers League’s Club Championship on Sydney Harbour took on even greater importance than usual for the 19 teams contesting the event. A 10-15 knots ESE wind allowed all teams to set their big number one rigs.
Posted on 19 Feb Hong Kong Raceweek – plenty of breeze, and fog!
Lasers, Optimists, 29ers, windsurfers, 2.4m class, 420s, 470s, 200+ boats Lots of boats out on the water for Hong Kong’s no 1 dinghy regatta of the year, which is also a part of the Asian Sailing Federation Youth Cup. Lasers, Optimists, 29ers, windsurfers, 2.4m class, 420s, 470s, 200+ boats (who have I missed?).
Posted on 18 Feb HK Raceweek 2017- sunshine, breeze, fog (all of them)
Race day 23 at HK Raceweek was like sailing in Melbourne. Four seasons in the same day. The forecast for the morning was for a light breeze at first and that’s precisely what it was – but a little too light to put it mildly. RO Barry Truhol said shortly before 1000hrs, 'we are sat in the middle of Stanley Bay; Round Island zero breeze, zero knots; Stanley Bay, zero breeze, zero knots; out towards Tai Tam Bay zero breeze, zero knots. (Spoiler alert: it didn't last).
Posted on 18 Feb A great excuse for FINNtastic racing – Finn Masters Magazine
It must be close to the start of the European Finn season, with the publication of the Finn Masters Magazine this week. It must be close to the start of the European Finn season, with the publication of fourth edition the Finn Masters Magazine and Yearbook this week.
Posted on 17 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy