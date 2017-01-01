RYA Push the Boat Out extended to the whole of May for 2018

by Susie NationGrainger / RYA today at 2:46 pmAnd there will be even more opportunities to get involved next year as for the first time, RYA Push the Boat Out will take place during the whole month of May.“Push the Boat Out enables thousands of new comers to get on the water and experience sailing and windsurfing and we are really excited to announce that the whole of May 2018 will be dedicated to the event” explains RYA Director of Sport Development Alistair Dickson.“We’ve had many requests to extend Push the Boat Out to enable more sailing venues to take part, avoid tidal constraints and to encompass the two bank holiday weekends plus May is a great month to get started in the sport”.RYA Push the Boat Out is all about people connecting with their local sailing club or provider and discovering how easy it is to get out the water.Scaling Damn SC in the North Yorkshire Moors welcomed over 200 visitors to their club resulting in 15 new memberships and 21 courses booked on the day. Jon Pearson, Hon Secretary said: “It was tremendous seeing the club such a hive of activity and to have such a wide range of club members volunteering their time to make the day such a success”.One visitor who went out on the water at Earlswood Lakes SC in the Midlands said: “Sailing was amazing! My advice to anybody would be to do it if you get the chance. It’s not as expensive as I thought it was and I’ve just signed up to do a course. I can’t wait to get back on the water.”