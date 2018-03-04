RYA Dinghy Show 2018 – Date for the diary

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155108

by Emma Slater / RYA today at 5:23 pmTaking place over the weekend of 03-04 March 2018 the show promises to be one not to be missed, with lots of new features alongside show favourites.“It is great to be returning to Alexandra Palace for the 67th show”, commented Alistair Dickson, RYA Director of Sport Development. “Work is already well underway behind the scenes to bring visitors an action packed show in 2018, crammed full of activities designed with dinghy sailors in mind and anyone thinking about giving it a go for the first time.”New for 2018:· Revamped line up of main stage talks and coaching area sessions· New comperes· A second stage hosting exclusive talks and events from clubs and classes exhibiting at the show· ‘Sailors Corner’ for unique insights in a more intimate environment from the world’s leading dinghy sailors· Interactive 360o film experience· The Beginners TrailAs well as all the new activities in store for 2018, visitors will also be able to enjoy show favourites such as live talks, interactive activities; sailing simulator and trapeze rig, as well as show favourite, the Treasure Hunt.“The show is always popular within the dinghy sailing community as a great place to get the season underway, meet up with friends old and new, as well as tracking down new kit, boats or the little bit of extra knowledge to improve your skills out on the water. So make sure you save the date and join us at Ally Pally in March”, Alistair added.