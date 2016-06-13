Please select your home edition
Edition
Abell Point Marina 728x90 Moor

RSHYR - Loyal skipper and his crew maintained their faith

by Bruce Montgomery today at 12:10 am
2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, Anthony Bell’s Perpetual Loyal. © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com
The bookies didn’t back Loyal to win line honours in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, but the crew backed themselves in terms of maintaining their faith in a boat that was built to be the fastest super maxi in the world but that had never delivered, not as Speedboat nor Rambler nor Perpetual Loyal.

Finally, the Juan Kouyoumdjian-design 100-footer made good. She won, and she won in record time, blitzing Wild Oats XI’s previous time for the 628 nautical mile race by just under five hours. That has done a lot to erase the memories of the previous two Hobart races when she had to retire.

“It defies a lot of the worries we had. It is one for the true believers,” Bell said on arriving in Hobart.

“We worked on this. So many people believed in this; we came back and had another go at it and it paid off.”

He didn’t intend competing in this race. Last year was to have been Loyal’s last under Bell’s command but the crew decided collectively to try to make amends.

“We called last shots last year. We didn’t make it to Hobart so we thought we should come back and put it together again.”

They had a couple of things up their sleeves. They knew they could sail faster than expected in running conditions; they already knew they were a better heavy weather boat than Wild Oats, and they had prepared properly this time. Then they saw Wild Oats XI in strife on Tuesday morning when she was halted by a problem with the hydraulic ram that controls the canting keel.

“It was sad to see them break,” Bell said. “We saw it happen, we were less than a mile away. We saw the boat tilt right over and we saw them come to a sudden stop. Our first worry was that they may have lost a crew member overboard. We radioed them and told them we were prepared to stop the race and go over and help the guys.

“The fortunate thing was no one got hurt and we didn't have to stop sailing in the race.

“We thought we were a fair shot against them … but that’s racing,” Bell said.

Anthony Bell's Perpetual Loyal crosses the finish line to claim line honours and set a new race record at the Rolex Sydney Hobart © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com
Anthony Bell's Perpetual Loyal crosses the finish line to claim line honours and set a new race record at the Rolex Sydney Hobart © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com



There were some big issues on Perpetual Loyal. Straight after the start its biggest headsail would not unfurl properly and was stuck, swinging in the breeze. A crewman was aloft for one and half hours fixing the problem. There were further problems with the sail, and then at midday on Tuesday, the mast started to move.

“We got the engineers up there and we got through that,” he said. “We had our fair share of problems: we just got over the top of them.

“Calmness and coolness on our boat was the thing that got us through. The most important part was that we had nothing to lose. We turned up. I don't think anyone expected us to do well in this race. The bookies certainly didn’t. We always thought we were.’

Bell will not return to the race with Perpetual Loyal.

“With all my heart, no. This boat’s a great boat and it needs the next owner, someone to jump into it with passion and enthusiasm. It’s a boat that’s just broken a record.”

As far as his future was concerned, he said people would have to wait and see.

“Everything’s about evolution. Everything’s about the next thing. I’ve got some detailed plans on something new and hot that I am going to do in sailing.”

Abell Point Marina 660x82 MoorHenri Lloyd 50 YearsWildwind 2016 660x82

Related Articles

Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race action-shots by Lachlan Murnaghan
Lachlan Murnaghan provided this gallery of images from 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race. Lachlan Murnaghan provided this gallery of images from 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.
Posted today at 1:30 am The agony of a Rolex Sydney Hobart
They say if Rolex Sydney Hobart ended at Tasman Light list of winners over seven decades would read entirely differently They say if the Rolex Sydney Hobart ended at Tasman Light the list of winners over the last seven decades would read entirely differently. But it doesn’t. It finishes in Hobart, 11 miles up the cruel Derwent River from Storm Bay.
Posted today at 1:20 am Giacomo beats Scallywag to second on line in Rolex Sydney Hobart
You could not wipe the grin from Jim Delegat’s face when he arrived at the dock in Hobart after skippering his Volvo 70 You could not wipe the grin from Jim Delegat’s face when he arrived at the dock in Hobart after skippering his Volvo 70, Giacomo, to second place on line in the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s iconic Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race this evening.
Posted today at 12:39 am Rolex Sydney Hobart - What a way to celebrate your 25th
When Perpetual Loyal smashed Rolex Sydney Hobart Race record this morning, it was record number two for her Boat Manager When Perpetual Loyal smashed the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race record this morning, it was record number two for her Boat Manager, Brad Kellett, all in the space of less than two days.
Posted today at 12:25 am A new race record set at the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
Arriving in Hobart at 02:31.20 on Wednesday 28 December, Anthony Bell’s 100-ft Maxi Perpetual Loyal set new race record Arriving in Hobart at 02:31.20 on Wednesday 28 December, Anthony Bell’s 100-ft Maxi Perpetual Loyal has set a new race record of 1 day, 13 hours, 31 minutes, 20 seconds at the Rolex Sydney Hobart and in the process secured line honours in the 72nd edition of the famous offshore race.
Posted today at 12:12 am Andrea Francolini's magnificent dockside images of Perpetual Loyal
Andrea Francolini's magnificent dockside images of Perpetual Loyal Here is a gallery of Andrea Francolini's magnificent dockside images of Perpetual Loyal. A wonderful celebration, which has now moved on to the famous Custom's House Hotel.
Posted on 27 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Derwent sleeping it off?
We spoke about how anyone with an interest in ensuring Perpetual Loyal got Line Honours, also a new record in the race In the article Right-turn-means-record-in-mortal-danger, we spoke about how anyone with an interest in ensuring Perpetual Loyal got Line Honours and also a new record in the race should go down and pour a rum into the River Derwent from Constitution Dock. Looks like they did. However, they may have poured the entire barrel in, because now the River is sleeping it off.
Posted on 27 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart - Live coverage from Hobart presented by Zhik
All the interviews and perspectives on what happened in the Rolex Sydney Hobart from the inimitable Nic Douglass. Leading sailing apparel manufacturer, Zhik, has sponsored Nic Douglass - Adventures of a Sailor Girl's coverage of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race, live dockside from Sydney. All the interviews and perspectives on what could and might happen in the 628nm offshore classic from the inimitable Nic Douglass.
Posted on 27 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart - Nic Douglass chats with the crew of Giacomo
Adventures of a Sailor Girl, Nic Douglass, caught up with the crew of Giacomo, Jim Delegat's Volvo 70 dockside n Hobart Adventures of a Sailor Girl, Nic Douglass, caught up with the crew of Giacomo, Jim Delegat's Volvo 70 - formerly the winner of the 2011/12 Volvo Ocean Race, Groupama - skippered by Franck Cammas. The Volvo 70 had the misfortune to lose her mast in the 2014 Sydney Hobart necessitating a difficult extraction from Australia to New Zealand, where she was fitted with a new spar by Southern Spars.
Posted on 27 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart – Perpetual LOYAL smashes record for line honours
Anthony has well and truly removed the monkey of the last two years from his back smashing Wild Oats XI’s record of 2012 Anthony Bell has well and truly removed the monkey of the last two years from his back, smashing Wild Oats XI’s record of 2012 by four hours 51 minutes and 52 seconds and taking line honours for the second time
Posted on 27 Dec
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2016 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy