RSA Laser Regatta - 40th edition attracts big fleet at Panmure

RSA Regatta - March 2017 - From left to right: John Dowsett (RSA Winner 2002), Phil Wild (RSA Winner 1996), Dario Motta (RSA Winner 2012, 2013, 2014), Doug Bates (RSA Winner 1986), Luuk Van Basten Batenburg (RSA Winner 2003, 2010 and 2011), Dan Slater (present 2017 RSA Winner), Rohan Lord (RSA Winner 1987, 1989), Andrew Child (RSA Winner 2016), Paul Page (RSA Winner 1980, 1991, 1994, 1999, 2009) and Jeff Coffin (RSA Winner 2006, 2007, 2008). Missing Kevin Welsh (RSA winner 2001 and 2004) Chantal Grass

by Ian Wallace on 6 MarOne by one 50 expectant jockeys and their steeds coming as far as the UK, Taipa, Port Ohope, Hamilton, Lake Ngaroto and the four corners of Auckland descended on the Lagoon to do battle on the water. Boats were unloaded, carefully dressed in all their finery and preened for the event. Jockeys were briefed by Garth Briden our Race Officer as to the course and the rules of the event before they mounted their steeds for the battles ahead for they not only have a chess game to play but also the vagaries of old Huey which at a stroke can turn the best laid plans to dust in a bewildering instant.Horn goes, class flag raised and the countdown has begun for all those expectant jockeys, flags drop and with a frantic rush those steeds are flogged into a gallop around one of the most challenging tight courses. Mark rounding’s were a test of skill and nerve as the cycloptic hoard of boats converged on each marker of the course. For the unwary there was only carnage in store or at the very least been squeezed out of contention as warning cries were sounded and rules quoted in no uncertain terms.Thus five races flew by with very few protests which is a credit to the good humour that the participants had brought to the battles that raged all day but also to the quality of sailors that took part in the fortieth Anniversary of the RSA Regatta.





Previous winners of the regatta were battling to win back the coveted RSA trophy, it was Dan Slater from Watakere Boating Club who won the day with some tight racing between Rohan Lord (RSA Winner 1987 and 1989) from Pupuke and Takapuna Boating Clubs and Josh Armit from Murrays Bay Yacht Club.



In the Radial fleet Jeff Coffin (RSA winner 2006, 2007 and 2008) from Panmure Lagoon Sailing Club won the day, Helen Spencer from Hamilton and Tauranga Yacht Clubs was second Radial and first woman and Bridget Gordon from Hamilton Yacht Club was third Radial and second Woman.



In the 4.7 fleet, Thomas Harley from Taipa Sailing Club won the day and was 1st Junior.



Thus ended, a fantastic day of sailing on the waters of the Lagoon. There were 22 years of past RSA winners present at the regatta to celebrate the occasion, candles were blown on a celebratory RSA birthday cake by Doug Bates (1986 RSA winner) who was to celebrate his 89th birthday a few days later.



Ravenous sailors were greeted with a feast of lamb and other mouth watering delicacies before the prize giving. We have to thank all our helpers and our fantastic sponsors for supporting this great event and providing fantastic prizes to the successful Jockeys: Auckland Seaplanes, Boating NZ, Burnsco, CRC, Flyajet, Jackson Electrical, Joy Adams, Maungakiekie-Tamaki Local Board, New Zealand Maritime Museum, NzSailing.net, Predictwind, Red Carpet Tours, RSA, Sugarcraft, Survitec Group, Tenob Marine products, The Water Shed, Waipuna, Wettie and YMCA.

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152247