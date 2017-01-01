Please select your home edition
RS800 Volvo Noble Marine National Championships – Day 2

by Alain Sign today at 3:51 pm
Day 2 – RS800 Volvo Noble Marine National Championships © Sportography.tv
It was another glorious day at Stokes Bay SC. Three races were scheduled. There was a small delay as the South Easterly breeze swung to South West.

The first start John Belben and Alain Sign pulled the fleet over causing a general recall. The Birthday Boy Josh obviously wanted a birthday bullet. The fleet restarted under the black flag. Chris Rashley and Billy Ozanne unknowingly were black flagged and led the race but left the race win to Andy and Allyson Jeffries. She had had her Weetabix!!

The breeze was in for the next two races. The tide was strong meaning laylines were important. Chris Rashley took a first and fourth. The top four are very close going into Saturday’s racing.

Once ashore the RS800 were kept busy with their AGM, a great burger night, then the Pirate Party! Yo ho ho and a bottle of rum!

Day 2 – RS800 Volvo Noble Marine National Championships © Sportography.tv
Two of new RS800 Joint Chairs Luke and Emma McEwen with RS800 Class Association Secretary Clare Sargent (on right) © Clare Sargent
One of the fleets altogether at the Pirate Party © Clare Sargent
Rank Sail No Fleet Helm Crew Club Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Race 4 Race 5 Nt Pts
1 1207 G Chris Rashley Billy Ozanne Stokes Bay SC 1 1 (38/BFD) 1 4 7
2 1219 G Peter Barton Chris Feibusch Lymington Town SC 2 -4 2 2 2 8
3 1220 G Luke McEwen Emma McEwen Royal Lymington YC -6 2 4 3 1 10
4 955 GY Josh Belben Alain Sign Stokes Bay SC -5 3 3 4 5 15
5 1178 G Phil Walker John Mather Draycote Water SC 4 6 -7 6 7 23
6 1228 G Andy Jeffries Allyson Jeffries Eastbourne Sovereign SC (38/DNF) 5 1 15 3 24
7 1216 G Ella Morland James Morland Warsash SC 3 7 10 11 -14 31
8 1221 G John Booth Debbi Booth Stokes Bay SC 8 -24 12 7 6 33
9 1203 G Tim Gratton Fiona Hampshire TBC -10 10 6 10 9 35
10 1204 G Martin Orton Ian Brooks Chichester YC 7 -13 8 8 12 35
11 1189 G James Date James Green Homeless -15 12 11 5 10 38
12 1166 G Ralph Singleton Sophie Singleton Datchet Water SC (38/DNC) 14 5 14 15 48
13 1110 S Richard Clampett Grace Clark Stokes Bay SC 13 8 15/RDG_1 19 -20 55
14 1198 S Alex Benfield Nick Ireland Stokes Bay SC 11 11 14 20 -25 56
15 1062 GY Cameron Moss Darrol Moss Lyme Regis SC 12 -21 13 12 19 56
16 1 G Chris Catt Chris Martin Oxford SC 14 9 16 18 -21 57
17 1188 G Daniel Goodman Debbie Clark Datchet Water SC -22 15 9 16 17 57
18 1043 S Christ Dodd Bryony Meakins Rutland SC 17 18 15 -21 16 66
19 1225 G Steve Cockerill Sarah Cockerill Stokes Bay SC -24 16/RDG_4 22 17 13 68
20 1195 G Paul Jenkins Colin Hatton Weir Wood SC 9 (38/DSQ) 38/BFD 13 11 71
21 1194 G Joe Joyner Will Broom Lyme Regis SC 20 (38/DNC) 38/BFD 9 8 75
22 1131 S Becky Diamond Sophie Porteous Hayling Island SC 16 17 21 -27 22 76
23 7 S Derek Buchanan Elaine Buchanan Oxford SC 21 16 18 22 -24 77
24 872 S Ash Holmes James Gadsby Gurnard SC 19 19 (38/DSQ) 23 18 79
25 1196 S Andy Smith Chris Saunders Stokes Bay SC 18 (38/DNC) 17 25 26 86
26 1113 S Alastair Shires Penny Shires Stokes Bay SC 23 20 25 26 (38/DNC) 94
27 1066 S Marleen de Jager Jody de Jager TBC (38/DNC) 22 23 24 29 98
28 985 S Nick Van Tienen Larry Lawrence Stokes Bay SC 25 23 24 -28 27 99
29 1182 S Jon Partridge Michiel Geerling Braassemermeer (38/DNC) 38/DNC 19 38/DNF 28 123
30 1118 S Chris Symons Benjamin Gurnard SC (38/DNC) 38/DNC 20 38/DNF 38/DNC 134
31 1215 S Stephen Brown Philip Bairstow Ullswater YC (38/DNC) 38/DNC 38/BFD 38/OCS 23 137
32= 1201 G Andrew Blundell Maddie Fenner Warsash SC (38/DNC) 38/DNC 38/DNC 38/DNC 38/DNC 152
32= 1211 S Philip Gladman Tash Gladman Itchenor SC (38/DNC) 38/DNC 38/DNC 38/DNC 38/DNC 152
32= 855 S Graham Williamson Jeremy Williamson Hayling Island SC (38/DNC) 38/DNC 38/DNC 38/DNC 38/DNC 152
32= 900 G Dan Kilsby Bart Bridgen Stokes Bay SC (38/DNC) 38/DNC 38/DNC 38/DNC 38/DNC 152
32= 1186 G Hugh Shone Hannah Tattersall Castle Cove SC (38/DNC) 38/DNC 38/DNC 38/DNC 38/DNC 152
32= 1121 S Julia Judd Timothy Knapp Downs SC (38/DNC) 38/DNC 38/BFD 38/DNF 38/DNC 152
