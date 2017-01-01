RS800 Volvo Noble Marine National Championships – Day 1

by Luke and Emma McEwen today at 2:08 pmStokes Bay Sailing Club have put on their characteristic warm welcome to the RS800 and RS700 fleets for their Volvo Noble Marine National Championships. The galley is fully stocked up with tasty goodies and the social programme is packed with fun and frivolity.The sixty two RS800 sailors who've turned up for the first day were greeted with a decent breeze and a slightly gnarly wave state, the SSW onshore wind kicking up a challenging standing wave pattern around the start line and leeward marks. Launching was a bit tricky for the non-locals but everyone helped each other get safely away from the shingle beach.





Race One

Phil Walker and John Mather managed to get away cleanly from the starboard biased start line hotly pursued by local rock stars Chris Rashley and Billy Vennis-Ozanne who are making a guest appearance in the class for this National Championships. Approaching what they believed to be the windward mark, Phil and John were leading but it turned out to be the spreader mark being towed away by a rib having dragged in the strong spring ebb. Chris and Billy took advantage, taking the lead which they held to the finish. Third round were Ella and James Morland but they were out-hoisted and rolled by Pete Barton and Chris Feibusch.



At the end of the second lap the shorten course flag was up on the committee boat. Boats that rounded the left hand leeward could then see that it was only the RS700s that were shortened so having passed through the finish line carried on upwind. Phil and John chose the right hand leeward, saw the others apparently finishing and gybed back for the finish, dropping behind Ella and James.









After the third and final lap, during which the spreader mark again unfortunately ended up to windward of the windward mark causing similar confusion for the competitors, Chris and Billy had a substantial lead followed by Pete and Chris, and Ella and James.



The sea state dealt a blow to several of the top contenders including Ralph and Sophie Singleton who lost their rudder at the windward mark, Andy and Allyson Jeffries who broke their boom and Joe Joyner and Will Broom who snapped their bowsprit.



Race Two

By the second race the chop had abated a little. After a general recall the fleet started cleanly off a port biased line. Once again Chris and Billy led into the windward mark from the right hand side, chased by more local rock stars Josh Belben and Alain Sign, but overstood the mark letting Pete and Chris tack below them to steal the lead.



The top four boats were very close at the leeward mark. Luke and Emma McEwen tacked off in fourth place to come in to the windward mark from the right hand side second to Chris and Billy. Down the final run of the two lap race, Pete broke his tiller extension so couldn't wire. Josh and Alain took advantage to finish third behind Chris and Billy, and Luke and Emma.



So now everyone's back ashore and had a welcome mug of tea, it's time for beers and curry and an inspirational talk from Open 60 sailor Mike GoldingOBE who would probably laugh in the face of today's Solent chop after his experiences in the Southern Ocean.











Rank Sail No Helm Crew Club Race 1 Race 2 Nt Pts 1 1207 Chris Rashley Billy Ozanne Stokes Bay SC 1 1 2 2 1219 Peter Barton Chris Feibusch Lymington Town SC 2 4 6 3 1220 Luke McEwen Emma McEwen Royal Lymington YC 6 2 8 4 955 Josh Belben Alain Sign Stokes Bay SC 5 3 8 5 1216 Ella Morland James Morland Warsash SC 3 7 10 6 1178 Phil Walker John Mather Draycote Water SC 4 6 10 7 1204 Martin Orton Ian Brooks Chichester YC 7 13 20 8 1203 Tim Gratton Fiona Hampshire TBC 10 10 20 9 1110 Richard Clampett Grace Clark Stokes Bay SC 13 8 21 10 1198 Alex Benfield Nick Ireland Stokes Bay SC 11 11 22 11 1 Chris Catt Chris Martin Oxford SC 14 9 23 12 1189 James Date James Green Homeless 15 12 27 13 1221 John Booth Debbi Booth Stokes Bay SC 8 24 32 14 1062 Cameron Moss Darrol Moss Lyme Regis SC 12 21 33 15 1131 Becky Diamond Sophie Porteous Hayling Island SC 16 17 33 16 1043 Christ Dodd Bryony Meakins Rutland SC 17 18 35 17 1188 Daniel Goodman Debbie Clark Datchet Water SC 22 15 37 18 7 Derek Buchanan Elaine Buchanan Oxford SC 21 16 37 19 872 Ash Holmes James Gadsby Gurnard SC 19 19 38 20 1225 Steve Cockerill Sarah Cockerill Stokes Bay SC 24 16/RDG_4 40 21 1228 Andy Jeffries Allyson Jeffries Eastbourne Sovereign SC 36/DNF 5 41 22 1113 Alastair Shires Penny Shires Stokes Bay SC 23 20 43 23 1195 Paul Jenkins Colin Hatton Weir Wood SC 9 36/DSQ 45 24 985 Nick Van Tienen Larry Lawrence Stokes Bay SC 25 23 48 25 1166 Ralph Singleton Sophie Singleton Datchet Water SC 36/DNC 14 50 26 1196 Andy Smith Chris Saunders Stokes Bay SC 18 36/DNC 54 27 1194 Joe Joyner Will Broom Lyme Regis SC 20 36/DNC 56 28 1066 Marleen de Jager Jody de Jager TBC 36/DNC 22 58 29= 1211 Philip Gladman Tash Gladman Itchenor SC 36/DNC 36/DNC 72 29= 1121 Julia Judd Timothy Knapp Downs SC 36/DNC 36/DNC 72 29= 900 Dan Kilsby Bart Bridgen Stokes Bay SC 36/DNC 36/DNC 72 29= 855 Graham Williamson Jeremy Williamson Hayling Island SC 36/DNC 36/DNC 72 29= 1201 Andrew Blundell Maddie Fenner Warsash SC 36/DNC 36/DNC 72 29= 1186 Hugh Shone Hannah Tattersall Castle Cove SC 36/DNC 36/DNC 72 29= 1118 Chris Symons Benjamin Gurnard SC 36/DNC 36/DNC 72

