Please select your home edition
Edition
Festival of Sails 2018 728x90

RS800 Volvo Noble Marine National Championships – Day 1

by Luke and Emma McEwen today at 2:08 pm
Day 1 – RS800 Volvo Noble Marine National Championships © Sportography.tv
Stokes Bay Sailing Club have put on their characteristic warm welcome to the RS800 and RS700 fleets for their Volvo Noble Marine National Championships. The galley is fully stocked up with tasty goodies and the social programme is packed with fun and frivolity.

The sixty two RS800 sailors who've turned up for the first day were greeted with a decent breeze and a slightly gnarly wave state, the SSW onshore wind kicking up a challenging standing wave pattern around the start line and leeward marks. Launching was a bit tricky for the non-locals but everyone helped each other get safely away from the shingle beach.

Day 1 – RS800 Volvo Noble Marine National Championships © Sportography.tv
Day 1 – RS800 Volvo Noble Marine National Championships © Sportography.tv



Race One
Phil Walker and John Mather managed to get away cleanly from the starboard biased start line hotly pursued by local rock stars Chris Rashley and Billy Vennis-Ozanne who are making a guest appearance in the class for this National Championships. Approaching what they believed to be the windward mark, Phil and John were leading but it turned out to be the spreader mark being towed away by a rib having dragged in the strong spring ebb. Chris and Billy took advantage, taking the lead which they held to the finish. Third round were Ella and James Morland but they were out-hoisted and rolled by Pete Barton and Chris Feibusch.

At the end of the second lap the shorten course flag was up on the committee boat. Boats that rounded the left hand leeward could then see that it was only the RS700s that were shortened so having passed through the finish line carried on upwind. Phil and John chose the right hand leeward, saw the others apparently finishing and gybed back for the finish, dropping behind Ella and James.

Day 1 – RS800 Volvo Noble Marine National Championships © Sportography.tv
Day 1 – RS800 Volvo Noble Marine National Championships © Sportography.tv



After the third and final lap, during which the spreader mark again unfortunately ended up to windward of the windward mark causing similar confusion for the competitors, Chris and Billy had a substantial lead followed by Pete and Chris, and Ella and James.

The sea state dealt a blow to several of the top contenders including Ralph and Sophie Singleton who lost their rudder at the windward mark, Andy and Allyson Jeffries who broke their boom and Joe Joyner and Will Broom who snapped their bowsprit.

Race Two
By the second race the chop had abated a little. After a general recall the fleet started cleanly off a port biased line. Once again Chris and Billy led into the windward mark from the right hand side, chased by more local rock stars Josh Belben and Alain Sign, but overstood the mark letting Pete and Chris tack below them to steal the lead.

The top four boats were very close at the leeward mark. Luke and Emma McEwen tacked off in fourth place to come in to the windward mark from the right hand side second to Chris and Billy. Down the final run of the two lap race, Pete broke his tiller extension so couldn't wire. Josh and Alain took advantage to finish third behind Chris and Billy, and Luke and Emma.

So now everyone's back ashore and had a welcome mug of tea, it's time for beers and curry and an inspirational talk from Open 60 sailor Mike GoldingOBE who would probably laugh in the face of today's Solent chop after his experiences in the Southern Ocean.

Day 1 – RS800 Volvo Noble Marine National Championships © Sportography.tv
Day 1 – RS800 Volvo Noble Marine National Championships © Sportography.tv



Rank Sail No Helm Crew Club Race 1 Race 2 Nt Pts
1 1207 Chris Rashley Billy Ozanne Stokes Bay SC 1 1 2
2 1219 Peter Barton Chris Feibusch Lymington Town SC 2 4 6
3 1220 Luke McEwen Emma McEwen Royal Lymington YC 6 2 8
4 955 Josh Belben Alain Sign Stokes Bay SC 5 3 8
5 1216 Ella Morland James Morland Warsash SC 3 7 10
6 1178 Phil Walker John Mather Draycote Water SC 4 6 10
7 1204 Martin Orton Ian Brooks Chichester YC 7 13 20
8 1203 Tim Gratton Fiona Hampshire TBC 10 10 20
9 1110 Richard Clampett Grace Clark Stokes Bay SC 13 8 21
10 1198 Alex Benfield Nick Ireland Stokes Bay SC 11 11 22
11 1 Chris Catt Chris Martin Oxford SC 14 9 23
12 1189 James Date James Green Homeless 15 12 27
13 1221 John Booth Debbi Booth Stokes Bay SC 8 24 32
14 1062 Cameron Moss Darrol Moss Lyme Regis SC 12 21 33
15 1131 Becky Diamond Sophie Porteous Hayling Island SC 16 17 33
16 1043 Christ Dodd Bryony Meakins Rutland SC 17 18 35
17 1188 Daniel Goodman Debbie Clark Datchet Water SC 22 15 37
18 7 Derek Buchanan Elaine Buchanan Oxford SC 21 16 37
19 872 Ash Holmes James Gadsby Gurnard SC 19 19 38
20 1225 Steve Cockerill Sarah Cockerill Stokes Bay SC 24 16/RDG_4 40
21 1228 Andy Jeffries Allyson Jeffries Eastbourne Sovereign SC 36/DNF 5 41
22 1113 Alastair Shires Penny Shires Stokes Bay SC 23 20 43
23 1195 Paul Jenkins Colin Hatton Weir Wood SC 9 36/DSQ 45
24 985 Nick Van Tienen Larry Lawrence Stokes Bay SC 25 23 48
25 1166 Ralph Singleton Sophie Singleton Datchet Water SC 36/DNC 14 50
26 1196 Andy Smith Chris Saunders Stokes Bay SC 18 36/DNC 54
27 1194 Joe Joyner Will Broom Lyme Regis SC 20 36/DNC 56
28 1066 Marleen de Jager Jody de Jager TBC 36/DNC 22 58
29= 1211 Philip Gladman Tash Gladman Itchenor SC 36/DNC 36/DNC 72
29= 1121 Julia Judd Timothy Knapp Downs SC 36/DNC 36/DNC 72
29= 900 Dan Kilsby Bart Bridgen Stokes Bay SC 36/DNC 36/DNC 72
29= 855 Graham Williamson Jeremy Williamson Hayling Island SC 36/DNC 36/DNC 72
29= 1201 Andrew Blundell Maddie Fenner Warsash SC 36/DNC 36/DNC 72
29= 1186 Hugh Shone Hannah Tattersall Castle Cove SC 36/DNC 36/DNC 72
29= 1118 Chris Symons Benjamin Gurnard SC 36/DNC 36/DNC 72
X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2RS Sailing 660x82 AUSBeneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1

Related Articles

SAP 505 Worlds Sailor Profile - Eric Anderson
Eric Anderson - Software Engineer for Google Eric Anderson - I sail with everyone! Out west, I’m mostly sailing with Bruce Edwards and Parker Shinn, although I've also made some guest appearances with JB and Mike Martin. Chris Segerblom and I are sailing the major events together this year – Midwinters, North Americans and, of course, the upcoming Worlds.
Posted today at 6:48 am Rolex World Sailor of the Year nominees announced
World Sailing, the international federation for the sport, and Rolex are proud to announce a diverse lineup of nominees The Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards is the most prestigious award of recognition in the dynamic sport of sailing. Since the awards' inception in 1994, the trophy has proudly accumulated the names of those who have demonstrated unparalleled, performance, endurance and accomplishment in sailing.
Posted on 21 Sep Laser Standard Men's World Championships – Day 6
Although there was no racing, the bonus was that celebrations could begin straight away for 27-year-old Pavlos Kontides The islands around Split were reporting various wind directions after the storm and significantly, the forecasted north westerly had not developed by the 14:00, the latest launching time to achieve a start before the final warning signal cut off. At the final start time, there was zero wind.
Posted on 19 Sep Laser World Championship - Australian duo jostle for podium finishes
The competitive camaraderie between two of Australia’s finest sailors will reach another peak tonight The competitive camaraderie between two of Australia’s finest sailors will reach another peak tonight when Rio Olympic Gold medalist Tom Burton and recent World No.1 Matthew Wearn battle out the final stages of the 2017 Laser World Championship at Split in Croatia.
Posted on 19 Sep Laser Standard Men's Worlds - Day 5 - Another champagne sailing day
Fears of wind coming from all directions on Day 2 of ‘Finals’ at Laser Standard Men’s World Championships were unfounded Fears of wind coming from all directions on the second day of ‘Finals’ at the Laser Standard Men’s World Championships were unfounded when a westerly breeze developed just after noon. All three fleets were sent afloat to another new course area three miles from Split harbor in front of island ?iovo. In the gold fleet, three races were completed.
Posted on 19 Sep Laser Worlds - Electrical storm and light airs set scene for Day 4
The weather changed again for the first day of Final Series racing in the Laser Standard Men's World Championship The weather changed again for the first day of Final Series racing in the Laser Standard Men's World Championship in Split, Croatia. The start of racing was delayed to wait for an impressive electric storm with golf ball sized hail to pass over the city.
Posted on 18 Sep The Star shines brightly at the end of the Bart's Bash rainbow
The fourth year of the world's largest sailing event got off to a terrific start in New Zealand at the Whangaruru SC. When asked about the age range of the sailors, their sailing ability and the types of boats that were out sailing today, Pete confirmed that, yet again, this annual sailing fest attracted sailors from across the generations competing in Oppies, Lasers, RS Fevers, Toppers, Foiling Nacra 17s, Venture Keelboats, 29ers and even a couple of Foiling Moths
Posted on 17 Sep Laser Worlds - Big breeze and fast rides on Day 3 in Croatia
The final day of qualifiers in Split, Croatia delivered the promised 20-knot southeasterly wind, gusting up to 27 knots The final day of qualifiers in Split, Croatia delivered the promised 20-knot southeasterly wind, gusting up to 27 knots and giving great surfing conditions downwind with a tough workout upwind. If there were any doubts that Laser sailing is not athletic, they were quelled today watching the world's best battle of skill in three back-to-back races.
Posted on 17 Sep Nine changes in the top ten on Day 2 of the ILCA Standard Men's Worlds
The single race held at the end of the second day, after a delayed start, was worth waiting for. The single race held at the end of the second day, after a delayed start, was worth waiting for. The race committee expected light wind today and last night postponed the scheduled start by two hours. On arrival at the boat park a further three-hour postponement was needed as the gradient wind was completely neutralized by a feeble sea breeze thermal wind.
Posted on 16 Sep Laser Standard Men’s World Championship – Day 1
Total entry list is divided daily into three equal fleets, all racing two races a day in a three day qualifying series At the opening press conference, in Split, Croatia, the 2016 Olympic Gold and Silver medal winners predicted a tough championship with any one of 30 sailors capable of scoring a top five place in the 147 strong fleet from 52 countries. Australian Tom Burton and local sailor Tonci Stipanovic of Croatia proved the reasons for their predictions...
Posted on 15 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy