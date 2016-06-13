Please select your home edition
RS800 Volvo Noble Marine National Championship – Day 4

by Chris Feibusch today at 3:09 pm
With the overall Championship all but sewn up by Chris Rashley and Billy Vennis-Ozanne, there was still all to play to for many of the teams lower down the order on the fourth and final day of the Volvo Noble Marine RS800 National Championships, not least the battle for second with Pete Barton and Chris Feibusch on equal points with last year’s champions, Luke and Emma McEwen.

A fresher breeze than the previous day and the Easterly flowing tide was throwing up some chop across the race course making for some challenging conditions and the prospect of potentially costly mistakes in the final two championship races.

Lining up for the start, the big decision was whether to fight for the port bias gains or to start further up the line and tack off out into the stronger favourable tide as early as possible. With a bit of local knowledge to help them on their way Chris Rashley and Billy Vennis-Ozanne called it perfectly and led the fleet out to the starboard lay line and round the windward mark closely followed by Peter Barton and Chris Feibusch and the stars of the previous day, Tim Gratton and Fiona Hampshire.

Under clear blue skies and champagne sailing conditions, the downwind legs were fast and bouncy and the racing tight. At the end of two more rounds, the top three positions remained in that order, with Luke and Emma McEwen coming through from sixth on the final downwind leg to take fourth and keep the pressure on Barton and Feibusch in the battle for second going into the final race.

For the final race and with the Easterly tidal flow weakening inshore and the port bias on the line seemingly less, Rashley and Vennis-Ozanne, Barton and Feibusch and the McEwens all opted to start towards the committee boat end of the line and tack out early. Unfortunately this was to misjudge the gains that were to be made from the pin end and a number of boats gained a big advantage with the eventual race winners, Josh Belben crewed by local hero and Olympic rock star Alain Sign, among them.

Rashley and Vennis-Ozanne had already done enough to win the champs, but the battle for second raged on. The McEwen’s spinnaker pole snapped on the first hoist, which appeared to hand the advantage to Barton and Feibusch, but with a discard of a sixth to fall back on it meant that Bartonand Feibusch needed a fifth or better to break the tie. Buried in the pack at the windward mark, they pushed hard, but only managed to recover to ninth at the finish, handing the McEwens second overall by one point.

The “Kids”, Phil Walker and John Mather hung on for second with returning 2013 National Champion, James Date crewed by James “Jimmy” Green, finally finding some of his old form to take third.

All in all a fantastic championships, at a great venue, blessed with incredible hospitality from the club and its members and perfect weather enabling all 10 races to be completed on schedule. On shore, the competitors enjoyed a packed social programme with a talk by Mike Golding OBE on the first night, a pirate-themed games night and a disco night with plenty of fun and frolics on the dance floor!

Huge thanks to everyone involved in organising the event and of course to the sponsors: Volvo, Noble Marine, Forward WIP and SpeedSix

There is a great buzz of positivity within the RS800 class at the moment with a number of young new teams and returners to the class, many attracted by the recent rule change allowing the crew to take the mainsheet, which has brought the class right up to date again and broadened the demographic of people able to, and wanting to, compete.
A quick look at the top places at this event and it is occupied by a healthy mix of size, age and gender demonstrating that skill and ability is all that’s required to compete at the front of the fleet in the RS800.

Rank Helm Crew Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Race 4 Race 5 Race 6 Race 7 Race 8 Race 9 Race 10 Nt Pts
1 Chris Rashley Billy Ozanne 1 1 (41/BFD) 1 4 2 1 2 1 -10 13
2 Luke McEwen Emma McEwen 6 2 4 3 1 4 5 -9 4 (41/DNF) 29
3 Peter Barton Chris Feibusch 2 4 2 2 2 (41/OCS) -12 7 2 9 30
4 Josh Belben Alain Sign 5 3 3 4 5 11 -19 -18 5 1 37
5 Tim Gratton Fiona Hampshire -10 -10 6 10 9 1 2 1 3 6 38
6 Phil Walker John Mather 4 6 -7 6 7 5 3 -8 6 2 39
7 Andy Jeffries Allyson Jeffries (41/DNF) 5 1 15 3 3 7 -19 10 4 48
8 John Booth Debbi Booth 8 -24 12 7 6 6 11 3 -13 5 58
9 Ella Morland James Morland 3 7 10 -11 -14 8 9 10 11 8 66
10 James Date James Green 15 12 11 5 10 -17 6 (41/BFD) 7 3 69
11 Martin Orton Ian Brooks 7 -13 8 8 12 13 13 4 12 (41/DNC) 77
12 Chris Catt Chris Martin 14 9 16 -18 -21 15 15 6 8 13 96
13 Paul Jenkins Colin Hatton 9 (41/DSQ) (41/BFD) 13 11 18 14 11 14 14 104
14 Ralph Singleton Sophie Singleton (41/DNC) 14 5 14 15 12 16 -22 9 20 105
15 Joe Joyner Will Broom 20 (41/DNC) (41/BFD) 9 8 10 18 16 17 11 109
16 Steve Cockerill Sarah Cockerill / Derek Clark -24 16/RDG_4 -22 17 13 22 10 5 16 12 111
17 Cameron Moss Darrol Moss 12 21 13 12 19 -25 -24 14 15 15 121
18 Daniel Goodman Debbie Clark 22 15 9 16 17 14 8 21 -29 -24 122
19 Richard Clampett Grace Clark 13 8 19.9/RDG_1 19 20 20 20 (41/DNC) -22 16 135.9
20 Christ Dodd Bryony Meakins 17 18 15 21 16 -30 -30 12 26 21 146
21 Alex Benfield Nick Ireland 11 11 14 20 25 -26 -32 25 18 23 147
22 Becky Diamond Sophie Porteous 16 17 21 -27 22 9 23 23 24 (41/DNC) 155
23 Frances Peters Tom Partington (41/DNC) (41/DNC) 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 7 4 17 19 7 177
24 Ash Holmes James Gadsby 19 19 (41/DSQ) 23 18 21 25 -28 28 28 181
25 Derek Buchanan Elaine Buchanan 21 16 18 22 24 29 -33 27 30 (41/DNC) 187
26 Alastair Shires Penny Shires 23 20 25 26 (41/DNC) -28 28 15 25 26 188
27 Andy Smith Chris Saunders 18 (41/DNC) 17 25 26 -31 29 29 31 27 202
28 Stephen Brown Philip Bairstow (41/DNC) (41/DNC) 41/BFD 41/OCS 23 24 31 13 21 19 213
29 Marleen de Jager Jody de Jager (41/DNC) 22 23 24 29 33 -34 26 32 30 219
30 Nick Van Tienen Larry Lawrence 25 23 24 28 27 34 (41/DNF) 32 34 (41/DNC) 227
31 Dan Kilsby Bart Bridgen (41/DNC) (41/DNC) 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 19 17 31 20 18 228
32 Hugh Shone Hannah Tattersall (41/DNC) (41/DNC) 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 16 26 24 23 25 237
33 Jon Partridge Michiel Geerling (41/DNC) (41/DNC) 19 41/DNF 28 32 36 33 27 29 245
34 Graham Williamson Jeremy Williamson (41/DNC) (41/DNC) 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 23 22 20 41/OCS 17 246
35 Philip Gladman Tash Gladman (41/DNC) (41/DNC) 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 27 27 30 41/DSQ 22 270
36 Adrian Howe Liberty Oldham (41/DNC) (41/DNC) 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 35 35 35 33 31 292
37 Jo Hursell Richard Pelley (41/DNC) (41/DNC) 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/RET 21 34 41/DNC 41/DNC 301
38 Chris Symons Benjamin (41/DNC) (41/DNC) 20 41/DNF 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 307
39= Julia Judd Timothy Knapp (41/DNC) (41/DNC) 41/BFD 41/DNF 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 328
39= Andrew Blundell Maddie Fenner (41/DNC) (41/DNC) 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 328
