RS800 Volvo Noble Marine National Championship – Day 3

by Billy Vennis-Ozanne today at 3:40 pmMany of the teams watched the RS700s start to assess what to do. It was surprising that there were no major collisions for the RS700s or RS800s because the start was so pin-biased.





Tim Gratton and Fiona Hampshire got away cleanly from the middle of the line just above the cluster. They led from the start ahead of Andy and Allyson Jeffries. Both second and first overall had to work hard to get a counter after some poor starts.



Tim and Fiona took the win with Chris Rashley and Billy Vennis-Ozanne second, and Andy and Allyson Jeffries third.



Race two the line was changed so that it was square but even with an opposing tide everyone was close. Now it was a lane hold with neither side dominant. Phil Walker and John Mather rounded first with Chris and Billy, and then Tim and Fiona behind.









Some breeze from behind put Tim and Fiona and weekenders Frances Peters and Tom Partington in first and second for the next lap. However, a left shift meant Chris and Billy took the win with Tim and Fiona second.



Race three became an opposite to Garda with the shore and the left the defining features. Tim and Fiona and Team Jimmy Green (James Date and James Green) rounded first and second having held their lane all the way to the shore. Tim and Fiona showed their form to take another win with Chris and Billy second and the Jimmy Green third.









Finally the Crews’ Race saw six brave helms put down the stick and race. Again it was a left hand track with a bit more breeze. John Mather and Phil Walker had a good start but couldn’t find their speed. Billy and Chris won with John and Phil second and Fiona and Tim third.





Rank Helm Crew Club Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Race 4 Race 5 Race 6 Race 7 Race 8 Nt Pts 1 Chris Rashley Billy Ozanne Stokes Bay SC 1 1 (41/BFD) 1 -4 2 1 2 8 2 Luke McEwen Emma McEwen Royal Lymington YC -6 2 4 3 1 4 5 -9 19 3 Peter Barton Chris Feibusch Lymington Town SC 2 4 2 2 2 (41/OCS) -12 7 19 4 Tim Gratton Fiona Hampshire TBC -10 -10 6 10 9 1 2 1 29 5 Josh Belben Alain Sign Stokes Bay SC 5 3 3 4 5 11 -19 -18 31 6 Phil Walker John Mather Draycote Water SC 4 6 -7 6 7 5 3 -8 31 7 Andy Jeffries Allyson Jeffries Eastbourne Sovereign SC (41/DNF) 5 1 15 3 3 7 -19 34 8 John Booth Debbi Booth Stokes Bay SC 8 -24 -12 7 6 6 11 3 41 9 Ella Morland James Morland Warsash SC 3 7 10 -11 -14 8 9 10 47 10 Martin Orton Ian Brooks Chichester YC 7 -13 8 8 12 -13 13 4 52 11 James Date James Green Homeless 15 12 11 5 10 -17 6 (41/BFD) 59 12 Chris Catt Chris Martin Oxford SC 14 9 16 -18 -21 15 15 6 75 13 Ralph Singleton Sophie Singleton Datchet Water SC (41/DNC) 14 5 14 15 12 16 -22 76 14 Paul Jenkins Colin Hatton Weir Wood SC 9 (41/DSQ) (41/BFD) 13 11 18 14 11 76 15 Daniel Goodman Debbie Clark Datchet Water SC -22 15 9 16 17 14 8 -21 79 16 Joe Joyner Will Broom Lyme Regis SC 20 (41/DNC) (41/BFD) 9 8 10 18 16 81 17 Steve Cockerill Sarah Cockerill Stokes Bay SC -24 16/RDG_4 -22 17 13 22 10 5 83 18 Cameron Moss Darrol Moss Lyme Regis SC 12 21 13 12 19 -25 -24 14 91 19 Christ Dodd Bryony Meakins Rutland SC 17 18 15 21 16 -31 -30 12 99 20 Richard Clampett Grace Clark Stokes Bay SC 13 8 (20.1/RDG_1) 19 20 20 20 (41/DNC) 100 21 Alex Benfield Nick Ireland Stokes Bay SC 11 11 14 20 25 -26 -32 25 106 22 Becky Diamond Sophie Porteous Hayling Island SC 16 17 21 -27 22 9 -23 23 108 23 Ash Holmes James Gadsby Gurnard SC 19 19 (41/DSQ) 23 18 21 25 -28 125 24 Derek Buchanan Elaine Buchanan Oxford SC 21 16 18 22 24 -30 -33 27 128 25 Alastair Shires Penny Shires Stokes Bay SC 23 20 25 26 (41/DNC) -29 28 15 137 26 Andy Smith Chris Saunders Stokes Bay SC 18 (41/DNC) 17 25 26 -32 29 29 144 27 Frances Peters Tom Partington Hayling Island SC (41/DNC) (41/DNC) 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 7 4 17 151 28 Marleen de Jager Jody de Jager TBC (41/DNC) 22 23 24 29 -34 34 26 158 29 Nick Van Tienen Larry Lawrence Stokes Bay SC 25 23 24 28 27 -35 (41/DNF) 32 159 30 Stephen Brown Philip Bairstow Ullswater YC (41/DNC) (41/DNC) 41/BFD 41/OCS 23 24 31 13 173 31 Graham Williamson Jeremy Williamson Hayling Island SC (41/DNC) (41/DNC) 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 23 22 20 188 32 Hugh Shone Hannah Tattersall Castle Cove SC (41/DNC) (41/DNC) 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 16 26 24 189 33 Dan Kilsby Bart Bridgen Stokes Bay SC (41/DNC) (41/DNC) 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 19 17 31 190 34 Jon Partridge Michiel Geerling Braassemermeer (41/DNC) (41/DNC) 19 41/DNF 28 33 36 33 190 35 Jo Hursell Richard Pelley Stokes Bay SC (41/DNC) (41/DNC) 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 27 21 34 205 36 Philip Gladman Tash Gladman Itchenor SC (41/DNC) (41/DNC) 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 28 27 30 208 37 Chris Symons Benjamin Gurnard SC (41/DNC) (41/DNC) 20 41/DNF 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 225 38 Adrian Howe Liberty Oldham Oxford SC (41/DNC) (41/DNC) 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 36 35 35 229 39= Julia Judd Timothy Knapp Downs SC (41/DNC) (41/DNC) 41/BFD 41/DNF 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 246 39= Andrew Blundell Maddie Fenner Warsash SC (41/DNC) (41/DNC) 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 41/DNC 246

