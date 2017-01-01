RS800 Volvo Noble Marine National Championship – Day 3
Day three dawned with an 8-10 knot breeze from the South East and for the first time an East-going tide for the first race.
Day 3 – RS800 Volvo Noble Marine National Championship © Ollie Vennis-Ozanne
Many of the teams watched the RS700s start to assess what to do. It was surprising that there were no major collisions for the RS700s or RS800s because the start was so pin-biased.
Tim Gratton and Fiona Hampshire got away cleanly from the middle of the line just above the cluster. They led from the start ahead of Andy and Allyson Jeffries. Both second and first overall had to work hard to get a counter after some poor starts.
Tim and Fiona took the win with Chris Rashley and Billy Vennis-Ozanne second, and Andy and Allyson Jeffries third.
Race two the line was changed so that it was square but even with an opposing tide everyone was close. Now it was a lane hold with neither side dominant. Phil Walker and John Mather rounded first with Chris and Billy, and then Tim and Fiona behind.
Some breeze from behind put Tim and Fiona and weekenders Frances Peters and Tom Partington in first and second for the next lap. However, a left shift meant Chris and Billy took the win with Tim and Fiona second.
Race three became an opposite to Garda with the shore and the left the defining features. Tim and Fiona and Team Jimmy Green (James Date and James Green) rounded first and second having held their lane all the way to the shore. Tim and Fiona showed their form to take another win with Chris and Billy second and the Jimmy Green third.
Finally the Crews’ Race saw six brave helms put down the stick and race. Again it was a left hand track with a bit more breeze. John Mather and Phil Walker had a good start but couldn’t find their speed. Billy and Chris won with John and Phil second and Fiona and Tim third.
|Rank
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|Race 1
|Race 2
|Race 3
|Race 4
|Race 5
|Race 6
|Race 7
|Race 8
|Nt Pts
|1
|Chris Rashley
|Billy Ozanne
|Stokes Bay SC
|1
|1
|(41/BFD)
|1
|-4
|2
|1
|2
|8
|2
|Luke McEwen
|Emma McEwen
|Royal Lymington YC
|-6
|2
|4
|3
|1
|4
|5
|-9
|19
|3
|Peter Barton
|Chris Feibusch
|Lymington Town SC
|2
|4
|2
|2
|2
|(41/OCS)
|-12
|7
|19
|4
|Tim Gratton
|Fiona Hampshire
|TBC
|-10
|-10
|6
|10
|9
|1
|2
|1
|29
|5
|Josh Belben
|Alain Sign
|Stokes Bay SC
|5
|3
|3
|4
|5
|11
|-19
|-18
|31
|6
|Phil Walker
|John Mather
|Draycote Water SC
|4
|6
|-7
|6
|7
|5
|3
|-8
|31
|7
|Andy Jeffries
|Allyson Jeffries
|Eastbourne Sovereign SC
|(41/DNF)
|5
|1
|15
|3
|3
|7
|-19
|34
|8
|John Booth
|Debbi Booth
|Stokes Bay SC
|8
|-24
|-12
|7
|6
|6
|11
|3
|41
|9
|Ella Morland
|James Morland
|Warsash SC
|3
|7
|10
|-11
|-14
|8
|9
|10
|47
|10
|Martin Orton
|Ian Brooks
|Chichester YC
|7
|-13
|8
|8
|12
|-13
|13
|4
|52
|11
|James Date
|James Green
|Homeless
|15
|12
|11
|5
|10
|-17
|6
|(41/BFD)
|59
|12
|Chris Catt
|Chris Martin
|Oxford SC
|14
|9
|16
|-18
|-21
|15
|15
|6
|75
|13
|Ralph Singleton
|Sophie Singleton
|Datchet Water SC
|(41/DNC)
|14
|5
|14
|15
|12
|16
|-22
|76
|14
|Paul Jenkins
|Colin Hatton
|Weir Wood SC
|9
|(41/DSQ)
|(41/BFD)
|13
|11
|18
|14
|11
|76
|15
|Daniel Goodman
|Debbie Clark
|Datchet Water SC
|-22
|15
|9
|16
|17
|14
|8
|-21
|79
|16
|Joe Joyner
|Will Broom
|Lyme Regis SC
|20
|(41/DNC)
|(41/BFD)
|9
|8
|10
|18
|16
|81
|17
|Steve Cockerill
|Sarah Cockerill
|Stokes Bay SC
|-24
|16/RDG_4
|-22
|17
|13
|22
|10
|5
|83
|18
|Cameron Moss
|Darrol Moss
|Lyme Regis SC
|12
|21
|13
|12
|19
|-25
|-24
|14
|91
|19
|Christ Dodd
|Bryony Meakins
|Rutland SC
|17
|18
|15
|21
|16
|-31
|-30
|12
|99
|20
|Richard Clampett
|Grace Clark
|Stokes Bay SC
|13
|8
|(20.1/RDG_1)
|19
|20
|20
|20
|(41/DNC)
|100
|21
|Alex Benfield
|Nick Ireland
|Stokes Bay SC
|11
|11
|14
|20
|25
|-26
|-32
|25
|106
|22
|Becky Diamond
|Sophie Porteous
|Hayling Island SC
|16
|17
|21
|-27
|22
|9
|-23
|23
|108
|23
|Ash Holmes
|James Gadsby
|Gurnard SC
|19
|19
|(41/DSQ)
|23
|18
|21
|25
|-28
|125
|24
|Derek Buchanan
|Elaine Buchanan
|Oxford SC
|21
|16
|18
|22
|24
|-30
|-33
|27
|128
|25
|Alastair Shires
|Penny Shires
|Stokes Bay SC
|23
|20
|25
|26
|(41/DNC)
|-29
|28
|15
|137
|26
|Andy Smith
|Chris Saunders
|Stokes Bay SC
|18
|(41/DNC)
|17
|25
|26
|-32
|29
|29
|144
|27
|Frances Peters
|Tom Partington
|Hayling Island SC
|(41/DNC)
|(41/DNC)
|41/DNC
|41/DNC
|41/DNC
|7
|4
|17
|151
|28
|Marleen de Jager
|Jody de Jager
|TBC
|(41/DNC)
|22
|23
|24
|29
|-34
|34
|26
|158
|29
|Nick Van Tienen
|Larry Lawrence
|Stokes Bay SC
|25
|23
|24
|28
|27
|-35
|(41/DNF)
|32
|159
|30
|Stephen Brown
|Philip Bairstow
|Ullswater YC
|(41/DNC)
|(41/DNC)
|41/BFD
|41/OCS
|23
|24
|31
|13
|173
|31
|Graham Williamson
|Jeremy Williamson
|Hayling Island SC
|(41/DNC)
|(41/DNC)
|41/DNC
|41/DNC
|41/DNC
|23
|22
|20
|188
|32
|Hugh Shone
|Hannah Tattersall
|Castle Cove SC
|(41/DNC)
|(41/DNC)
|41/DNC
|41/DNC
|41/DNC
|16
|26
|24
|189
|33
|Dan Kilsby
|Bart Bridgen
|Stokes Bay SC
|(41/DNC)
|(41/DNC)
|41/DNC
|41/DNC
|41/DNC
|19
|17
|31
|190
|34
|Jon Partridge
|Michiel Geerling
|Braassemermeer
|(41/DNC)
|(41/DNC)
|19
|41/DNF
|28
|33
|36
|33
|190
|35
|Jo Hursell
|Richard Pelley
|Stokes Bay SC
|(41/DNC)
|(41/DNC)
|41/DNC
|41/DNC
|41/DNC
|27
|21
|34
|205
|36
|Philip Gladman
|Tash Gladman
|Itchenor SC
|(41/DNC)
|(41/DNC)
|41/DNC
|41/DNC
|41/DNC
|28
|27
|30
|208
|37
|Chris Symons
|Benjamin
|Gurnard SC
|(41/DNC)
|(41/DNC)
|20
|41/DNF
|41/DNC
|41/DNC
|41/DNC
|41/DNC
|225
|38
|Adrian Howe
|Liberty Oldham
|Oxford SC
|(41/DNC)
|(41/DNC)
|41/DNC
|41/DNC
|41/DNC
|36
|35
|35
|229
|39=
|Julia Judd
|Timothy Knapp
|Downs SC
|(41/DNC)
|(41/DNC)
|41/BFD
|41/DNF
|41/DNC
|41/DNC
|41/DNC
|41/DNC
|246
|39=
|Andrew Blundell
|Maddie Fenner
|Warsash SC
|(41/DNC)
|(41/DNC)
|41/DNC
|41/DNC
|41/DNC
|41/DNC
|41/DNC
|41/DNC
|246
