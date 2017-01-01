RS800 Spring Championship at Rutland Sailing Club

by Dan Goodman today at 11:50 amThe water was cold, the wind was fresh, but it built to a solid F4 gusting F5 with flat water – just what the RS800 revels in. Maybe those that had hibernated over the winter or had only been sailing the RS800 for a couple of months might have liked a gentler introduction back to sailing.





The race officer was obsessed with having the longest beat possible which meant we started beside the half sunken church and went all the way to the corner of the dam leaving the Musto Skiffs room for an outer loop to the left of our course. Would the steadier wind in the middle or the tactical shifts by the shore pay? Turns out it was a bit of both so lots of people had moments of brilliance – often followed up with moments of mediocrity. But that’s inland sailing for you.









Luke and Emma promptly showed the rest of us how it was done – winning every race by some distance. The rest of us could only keep up for the first lap and then fight it out for second place – which was shared around by four different boats. But we had lots of really good close racing and lots of fast fun and that’s what counts. At least that’s what we tell ourselves while wondering what it takes to keep up…









Andy and Allyson realised that the new boat wasn’t quite ready for top competition and after an eventful journey just getting to the event (direct from Hong Kong!) and one issue too many, headed for an afternoon of boat bimbling to allow normal service to resume on Sunday. A few others had issues of their own but normally only resulting in a swim or sudden course change to avoid one of the other classes we shared the water with. No major incidents to report and good clean racing.









In the evening it was off to the recently re-opened pub in the village, which coped admirably with being descended upon by hordes of hungry and thirsty sailors.



Sunday was almost Groundhog Day but with perhaps five knots less and bigger shifts. Eyes out of the boat were the order of the day. The race officer thought we wanted more so put an extra lap in for the last two races. Still not convinced we did four laps on race five but everyone got a finish. More close racing with plenty of place changes kept everyone on their toes. Thanks to Rutland SC for a great racing weekend.









The results don’t reflect how fast some people were sailing and there is plenty of potential for others to shine in the rest of the season. Those who didn’t travel missed out on a great weekend – see everyone in two weeks at Stokes Bay SC 8-9 April. Find all the event information about your RS800 Magic Marine Grand Prix Event Number Two here.





Rank Helm Crew Sail no Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Total Nett 1 Luke McEwen Emma McEwen 1220 Royal Lymington SC -1 1 1 1 1 1 6 5 2 Chris Feibusch Nicke Jerkins 8 Hayling Island SC 2 3 3 -5 3 2 18 13 3 Dan Goodman Debbie Robertshaw 1188 Datchet Water SC 6 2 -8 3 4 4 27 19 4 Paul Jenkins Peter Jenkins 1195 Weirwood SC 3 5 2 7 -8 5 30 22 5 Andy Jeffries Ally Jeffries 1212 Eastbourne Sovereign SC 4 (12 DNC) 12 DNC 2 2 3 35 23 6 Ralph Singleton Ian Lodder 1166 Datchet Water SC 5 -8 4 6 6 7 36 28 7 Chris Dodd Bryony Meakins 1043 Rutland Water SC -9 9 5 4 5 6 38 29 8 Martin Orton Ian Brooke 1146 Chichester SC 7 6 6 8 10 (12 DNC) 49 37 9 Fred Lord Louise Gale 1224 Carsington SC 8 4 9 10 7 (12 DNC) 50 38 10 Steve Brown Phil Bainstain 1215 Ullswater SC (12 DNC) 7 7 9 9 8 52 40 11 Julia Judd Tim Knapp 1121 Cardiff Bay YC (12 DNC) 10 12 DNC 11 11 9 65 53

