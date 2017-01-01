Please select your home edition
Zhik ZKG

RS800 Coaching at Itchenor SC

by Emma McEwen today at 2:08 pm
Champagne sailing on Sunday © Luke McEwen
12 RS800s gathered at the lovely Itchenor SC over the weekend for an action packed two days of coaching with skiff gurus Harvey Hilary and Stevie Wilson. They were greeted with wall to wall sunshine and all-too-tempting cake.

On arrival, crews were given rig set-up advice as they rigged their boats followed by a classroom session on sail trim through the wind range. Back in the sunshine the group split in two for land drill, breaking down tacking and gybing into bite sized steps. Half the teams were crew boom sheeting with Harvey showing the recommended technique, while the other half had Stevie demonstrating how the helm should get across the boat in a tidy and timely manner.

Crew falling overboard on windy Saturday © Luke McEwen
Crew falling overboard on windy Saturday © Luke McEwen



Meanwhile the wind had picked up to a feisty 20+ knots and the original plan for four hours on the water training in Hayling Bay was moderated to a session in the confines of Chichester Harbour channels at low water. This turned out to be quite exciting enough for all the teams as they pin-balled about in the narrow channels at high speed with the edges approaching all too fast most of the time. The training plan went out the window and survival became priority for nearly everyone until each in turn decided it was time to return to the club house for a cup of tea and more cake.

Safely back on dry land, more useful classroom stuff was followed by an enlightening practical demo on a land capsized RS800 of how each control changes the main and jib sail shape.

Twin wiring bliss on Sunday © Luke McEwen
Twin wiring bliss on Sunday © Luke McEwen



Sunday dawned with a perfect light breeze forecast to build gradually through the day. So a packed program of on the water activities was planned and off we set to Hayling Bay. The sail out the harbour was used as short upwind practice races. Teams were streamed into groups to cater for the new-to-class and less-experienced up to the old-lags hoping to squeeze a little more speed out of their boats. Once in the space of the bay, three boat groups lined up side by side for upwind and downwind tuning runs followed by a series of mini races on offset courses to keep focus on boat speed.

Stevie demonstrating helm main sheeting © Chris Feibusch
Stevie demonstrating helm main sheeting © Chris Feibusch



After a quick break for a picnic lunch the wind built on queue to champagne sailing conditions and we were into starting practice on square and port biased lines followed by a few short races to put all we had learnt into action. A fun reaching sail home ended a great day on the water.

Many thanks to Harvey and Stevie for taking the time to share their knowledge with us all.

Harvey demonstrating crew main sheeting © Chris Feibusch
Harvey demonstrating crew main sheeting © Chris Feibusch


Harvey explaining sail shape © Chris Feibusch
Harvey explaining sail shape © Chris Feibusch


Harvey at the whiteboard © Chris Feibusch
Harvey at the whiteboard © Chris Feibusch

Exciting competition at the Delta Lloyd Regatta
Delta Lloyd Regatta starts on 23rd May in Medemblik, Netherlands, and it’s looking to be an exciting race this year. The 33rd edition of the Delta Lloyd Regatta starts on Tuesday, 23rd May in Medemblik, the Netherlands, and it’s looking to be an exciting race this year. With the World Championship in sight, many Olympic sailors are ready for a new campaign. We’re also set to see several young talents training for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Posted today at 2:36 am OK Dinghy World Championship – 80 sailors from eight countries
OK Dinghy fleet is descending on the island for two weeks of great racing, great camaraderie and no doubt, a little rum. OK Dinghy fleet is descending on the island for two weeks of great racing, great camaraderie and no doubt, a little rum.
Posted on 21 May Olympic medal glamour at the Kiel Week
Approximately 4000 active sailors from more than 60 nations are expected to be sailing in 50 different categories As the beginning of the sailing activities at the Kiel Week, there will again be the Welcome Race on the inner fjord in Kiel. On Saturday at 9:30am, the first group of the yachts with an ORC rating will be sailing across the start line in front of the Kiel Yacht Club.
Posted on 15 May RS:X European & Youth European Champs & European Open Trophy - Day 6
Marseille definitely saved its best for last and provided a fitting finale to a week of some fantastic racing. Marseille definitely saved its best for last and provided a fitting finale to a week of some fantastic racing. For the 265 sailors in the RS:X European and Youth European Championships, the day started slowly as the sea breeze woke up and started to fill in. A short delay ashore, perfect to make nervous sailors almost taught with tension, before being sent out to race and fight for the titles
Posted on 15 May A few rays – no water, no way?
Sunscreen that won’t wash off with spray or capsize … if only! Sunscreen that won’t wash off with spray or capsize … if only! Let’s go back a bit. Water is repelled by the skin. Thankfully so, or we would be in trouble when it rains, or when we swim or take a bath.
Posted on 15 May European Championship titles to Zegers/Van Veen and Fock/Dackhammar
Light wind meant no medal race was possible in either of the 470 Women or 470 Men fleets today Light wind meant no medal race was possible in either of the 470 Women or 470 Men fleets today, and the overall standings give both Afrodite Zegers/Anneloes van Veen (NED) and Carl-Fredrik Fock/Marcus Dackhammar (SWE) their first ever European Championship titles.
Posted on 14 May On to the Medal Race to decide 470 Europeans podium
Patience was needed on the penultimate day of racing here at the 470 Europeans in Monaco Patience was needed on the penultimate day of racing here at the 470 Europeans in Monaco, as the wind kept away, with zero knots recorded at one point on the race course.
Posted on 13 May Lobert and Pedersen though to final at Finn Europeans
France’s Jonathan Lobert, the 2012 London bronze medalist, has taken the lead at the top of Finn European Championship France’s Jonathan Lobert, the 2012 London bronze medalist, has taken the lead at the top of the Finn European Championship in Marseille, France after a near perfect performance on the fifth day. Anders Pedersen of Norway, remains in second despite his worst day on the water so far, while Hungary’s Zsombor Berecz moves up to third.
Posted on 13 May 470 Open European Championship – Day 4
Big breeze has meant some shredding of equipment, with damage to boats and a few bent masts as the gusts powered through Racing was postponed this morning as the waves of up to four metres and average wind speed of 25 knots, with gusts up to 32 knots, was a volatile combination. So, the Race Committee waited a couple of hours until the wind had dropped to 22-23, with gusts of 25 knots, to get racing underway. The wind continued to decrease to around 20 knots for the second race of the day.
Posted on 12 May No racing on Day 4 at Finn Europeans as strong winds batter Marseille
The fourth day at Finn Europeans was a long day spent on shore waiting in vain for wind to abate enough to go sailing. The fourth day at the Finn Europeans was a long day spent on shore waiting in vain for the wind to abate enough to go sailing. The forecast had already prompted the Race Committee to delay the start to 12.00, but midday came and went and still the venue was battered by strong south-easterly winds and rain.
Posted on 12 May
