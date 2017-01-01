RS700 Volvo Noble Marine National Championships – Day 2

Day 2 – RS700 Volvo Noble Marine National Championships © Sportography.tv Day 2 – RS700 Volvo Noble Marine National Championships © Sportography.tv

by Matt Carter today at 3:33 pmAnother great day at the RS700 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals with 10 to 12 knots, sunshine and close racing. Following a lengthy wait for the breeze to swing from East to South West and multiple gallant attempts to lay a course we were finally let go.The first race saw a shift on the first beat allowing the boats that went right to pop out in front. Robbie Bell, Theo Galyer and Matt Carter lead around the windward mark before Jerry Wales overpowered Robbie and Theo. Close racing followed in lots of tide but Matt hung on for the win with Jerry second.





The second start saw Adrian Howe on the start line without a mast following forestay failure. On the gun Jerry Wales took the lead from the beginning and was chased hard by Robbie Bell. Downwind the strong tide made laying the leeward mark difficult but the leading boats wiggled away from the fleet.



The second best proved exciting with the RS700s sailing upwind through the RS800 fleet screaming downwind at a rate of knots. The leaders remained ahead for the three laps with Jerry Wales winning ahead of Robbie Bell in second and Matt Carter third.









In the final race of the day saw a great battle between Ian Nolan and Jerry Wales. The pair swapped places up and downwind followed closely by Pete Purkiss. Jerry pipped Ian to the post only to find out that he was OCS which gave Ian the win.



Richard Wadsworth came in second having powered through the fleet over the three laps followed by Pete Purkiss for third.

In all another fantastic day on the water followed by the Stokes Bay Pirate Party, bar games and way too much Rum...aaargh!











Rank Sail No Helm Club Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Race 4 Race 5 Nt Pts 1 1053 Jerry Wales Windsport 1 7 2 1 (30/OCS) 11 2 720 Richard Wadsworth Stokes Bay SC 2 1 8 -10 2 13 3 966 Matt Carter Lancing SC 5 -8 1 3 6 15 4 1027 Colin Dacey Snettisham Beach SC -9 2 4 5 4 15 5 1023 Ian Nolan Snettisham Beach SC -12 5 6 6 1 18 6 875 Robbie Bell Snettisham Beach SC 3 9 5 2 (30/DNC) 19 7 1042 Pete Purkiss Brightlingsea SC 4 3 -9 9 3 19 8 944 James Bayliss Queen Mary SC 6 4 10 8 (30/DNF) 28 9 991 Theo Galyer Stokes Bay SC 7 (30/DNC) 7 4 10 28 10 1022 Ian Swann Hayling Island SC -21 11 3 7 17 38 11 970 Simon Redfearn Brightlingsea SC 8 -17 14 15 7 44 12 1041 Matt Conner Queen Mary SC 15 6 -22 11 13 45 13 984 Adam Golding Hayling Island SC 19 10 11 12 (30/DNC) 52 14 839 Phillip Highfield Gt. Yarmouth & Gorleston 11 -19 17 14 11 53 15 914 Graham Blake Queen Mary SC -20 12 15 20 9 56 16 808 Spike Daniels Hayling Island SC 10 18 13 18 -20 59 17 859 Peter O'nions Queen Mary SC 16 14 -23 17 12 59 18 926 Simon Clark Lyme Regis SC 17 13 12 -19 18 60 19 882 Ed Napolitano Snettisham Beach SC 14 16 25 (30/DNF) 8 63 20 871 Mark Nicholson Hayling Island SC (30/DNC) 30/DNC 16 13 5 64 21 855 David Bridle Brightlingsea SC -22 15 18 16 15 64 22 1046 Miles Roebuck Oxford SC 13 20 19 -23 22 74 23 1031 Hamish Griffiths Hayling Island SC 18 22 21 -25 16 77 24 1014 Chris Chambers Restronguet SC (30/DNC) 30/DNC 20 21 14 85 25 982 Roland Smith Queen Mary SC (30/DNF) 23 24 24 19 90 26 756 Alistair Paul Grafham Water SC 25 24 -27 22 21 92 27 762 Adrian Howe Oxford SC 24 21 (30/DNC) 30/DNC 30/DNC 105 28 1035 Roger Taylor Hayling Island SC 23 25 (30/DNC) 30/DNC 30/DNC 108 29 801 Stephen Carr Brightlingsea SC (30/DNC) 26 26 30/DNF 30/DNC 112

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/157492