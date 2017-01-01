Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Exchange 728x90 1

RS700 Volvo Noble Marine National Championships – Day 2

by Matt Carter today at 3:33 pm
Day 2 – RS700 Volvo Noble Marine National Championships © Sportography.tv
Another great day at the RS700 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals with 10 to 12 knots, sunshine and close racing. Following a lengthy wait for the breeze to swing from East to South West and multiple gallant attempts to lay a course we were finally let go.

The first race saw a shift on the first beat allowing the boats that went right to pop out in front. Robbie Bell, Theo Galyer and Matt Carter lead around the windward mark before Jerry Wales overpowered Robbie and Theo. Close racing followed in lots of tide but Matt hung on for the win with Jerry second.

Day 2 – RS700 Volvo Noble Marine National Championships © Sportography.tv
Day 2 – RS700 Volvo Noble Marine National Championships © Sportography.tv



The second start saw Adrian Howe on the start line without a mast following forestay failure. On the gun Jerry Wales took the lead from the beginning and was chased hard by Robbie Bell. Downwind the strong tide made laying the leeward mark difficult but the leading boats wiggled away from the fleet.

The second best proved exciting with the RS700s sailing upwind through the RS800 fleet screaming downwind at a rate of knots. The leaders remained ahead for the three laps with Jerry Wales winning ahead of Robbie Bell in second and Matt Carter third.

Day 2 – RS700 Volvo Noble Marine National Championships © Sportography.tv
Day 2 – RS700 Volvo Noble Marine National Championships © Sportography.tv



In the final race of the day saw a great battle between Ian Nolan and Jerry Wales. The pair swapped places up and downwind followed closely by Pete Purkiss. Jerry pipped Ian to the post only to find out that he was OCS which gave Ian the win.

Richard Wadsworth came in second having powered through the fleet over the three laps followed by Pete Purkiss for third.
In all another fantastic day on the water followed by the Stokes Bay Pirate Party, bar games and way too much Rum...aaargh!

Day 2 – RS700 Volvo Noble Marine National Championships © Sportography.tv
Day 2 – RS700 Volvo Noble Marine National Championships © Sportography.tv



Rank Sail No Helm Club Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Race 4 Race 5 Nt Pts
1 1053 Jerry Wales Windsport 1 7 2 1 (30/OCS) 11
2 720 Richard Wadsworth Stokes Bay SC 2 1 8 -10 2 13
3 966 Matt Carter Lancing SC 5 -8 1 3 6 15
4 1027 Colin Dacey Snettisham Beach SC -9 2 4 5 4 15
5 1023 Ian Nolan Snettisham Beach SC -12 5 6 6 1 18
6 875 Robbie Bell Snettisham Beach SC 3 9 5 2 (30/DNC) 19
7 1042 Pete Purkiss Brightlingsea SC 4 3 -9 9 3 19
8 944 James Bayliss Queen Mary SC 6 4 10 8 (30/DNF) 28
9 991 Theo Galyer Stokes Bay SC 7 (30/DNC) 7 4 10 28
10 1022 Ian Swann Hayling Island SC -21 11 3 7 17 38
11 970 Simon Redfearn Brightlingsea SC 8 -17 14 15 7 44
12 1041 Matt Conner Queen Mary SC 15 6 -22 11 13 45
13 984 Adam Golding Hayling Island SC 19 10 11 12 (30/DNC) 52
14 839 Phillip Highfield Gt. Yarmouth & Gorleston 11 -19 17 14 11 53
15 914 Graham Blake Queen Mary SC -20 12 15 20 9 56
16 808 Spike Daniels Hayling Island SC 10 18 13 18 -20 59
17 859 Peter O'nions Queen Mary SC 16 14 -23 17 12 59
18 926 Simon Clark Lyme Regis SC 17 13 12 -19 18 60
19 882 Ed Napolitano Snettisham Beach SC 14 16 25 (30/DNF) 8 63
20 871 Mark Nicholson Hayling Island SC (30/DNC) 30/DNC 16 13 5 64
21 855 David Bridle Brightlingsea SC -22 15 18 16 15 64
22 1046 Miles Roebuck Oxford SC 13 20 19 -23 22 74
23 1031 Hamish Griffiths Hayling Island SC 18 22 21 -25 16 77
24 1014 Chris Chambers Restronguet SC (30/DNC) 30/DNC 20 21 14 85
25 982 Roland Smith Queen Mary SC (30/DNF) 23 24 24 19 90
26 756 Alistair Paul Grafham Water SC 25 24 -27 22 21 92
27 762 Adrian Howe Oxford SC 24 21 (30/DNC) 30/DNC 30/DNC 105
28 1035 Roger Taylor Hayling Island SC 23 25 (30/DNC) 30/DNC 30/DNC 108
29 801 Stephen Carr Brightlingsea SC (30/DNC) 26 26 30/DNF 30/DNC 112
PredictWind.comSail Exchange 660x82 1Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 51 and 57 660x82 1

Related Articles

2018 Hong Kong Race Week - Entry now open!
Part of the ASAF Youth Cup, and under the auspices of the Hong Kong Sailing Federation. Now open for entry! Under the auspices of the Hong Kong Sailing Federation and organised in conjunction with the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club, Hong Kong Race Week 2018 is now open for entry!
Posted today at 6:50 am 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship - Preview
Severn Sailing Association was a flurry of activity on Wednesday evening as competitors prepared for 2017 SAP 5O5 Worlds Severn Sailing Association was a flurry of activity on Wednesday evening as competitors prepared for the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship. Skippers and crews were busy performing last-minute adjustments to their boats, tuning the rig and working on other gear.
Posted today at 5:36 am SAP 505 Worlds Sailor Profile - Eric Anderson
Eric Anderson - Software Engineer for Google Eric Anderson - I sail with everyone! Out west, I’m mostly sailing with Bruce Edwards and Parker Shinn, although I've also made some guest appearances with JB and Mike Martin. Chris Segerblom and I are sailing the major events together this year – Midwinters, North Americans and, of course, the upcoming Worlds.
Posted on 22 Sep Rolex World Sailor of the Year nominees announced
World Sailing, the international federation for the sport, and Rolex are proud to announce a diverse lineup of nominees The Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards is the most prestigious award of recognition in the dynamic sport of sailing. Since the awards' inception in 1994, the trophy has proudly accumulated the names of those who have demonstrated unparalleled, performance, endurance and accomplishment in sailing.
Posted on 21 Sep Laser Standard Men's World Championships – Day 6
Although there was no racing, the bonus was that celebrations could begin straight away for 27-year-old Pavlos Kontides The islands around Split were reporting various wind directions after the storm and significantly, the forecasted north westerly had not developed by the 14:00, the latest launching time to achieve a start before the final warning signal cut off. At the final start time, there was zero wind.
Posted on 19 Sep Laser World Championship - Australian duo jostle for podium finishes
The competitive camaraderie between two of Australia’s finest sailors will reach another peak tonight The competitive camaraderie between two of Australia’s finest sailors will reach another peak tonight when Rio Olympic Gold medalist Tom Burton and recent World No.1 Matthew Wearn battle out the final stages of the 2017 Laser World Championship at Split in Croatia.
Posted on 19 Sep Laser Standard Men's Worlds - Day 5 - Another champagne sailing day
Fears of wind coming from all directions on Day 2 of ‘Finals’ at Laser Standard Men’s World Championships were unfounded Fears of wind coming from all directions on the second day of ‘Finals’ at the Laser Standard Men’s World Championships were unfounded when a westerly breeze developed just after noon. All three fleets were sent afloat to another new course area three miles from Split harbor in front of island ?iovo. In the gold fleet, three races were completed.
Posted on 19 Sep Laser Worlds - Electrical storm and light airs set scene for Day 4
The weather changed again for the first day of Final Series racing in the Laser Standard Men's World Championship The weather changed again for the first day of Final Series racing in the Laser Standard Men's World Championship in Split, Croatia. The start of racing was delayed to wait for an impressive electric storm with golf ball sized hail to pass over the city.
Posted on 18 Sep The Star shines brightly at the end of the Bart's Bash rainbow
The fourth year of the world's largest sailing event got off to a terrific start in New Zealand at the Whangaruru SC. When asked about the age range of the sailors, their sailing ability and the types of boats that were out sailing today, Pete confirmed that, yet again, this annual sailing fest attracted sailors from across the generations competing in Oppies, Lasers, RS Fevers, Toppers, Foiling Nacra 17s, Venture Keelboats, 29ers and even a couple of Foiling Moths
Posted on 17 Sep Laser Worlds - Big breeze and fast rides on Day 3 in Croatia
The final day of qualifiers in Split, Croatia delivered the promised 20-knot southeasterly wind, gusting up to 27 knots The final day of qualifiers in Split, Croatia delivered the promised 20-knot southeasterly wind, gusting up to 27 knots and giving great surfing conditions downwind with a tough workout upwind. If there were any doubts that Laser sailing is not athletic, they were quelled today watching the world's best battle of skill in three back-to-back races.
Posted on 17 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy