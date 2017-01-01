Please select your home edition
RS700 Volvo Noble Marine National Championships – Day 1

by Pete Purkiss today at 1:57 pm
Race one of the RS700 Volvo Noble Marine National Championship at Stokes Bay SC got underway promptly in a gusty Force 4 Southerly breeze with strong Spring tides and an interesting wave pattern.

Jerry Wales and Pete Purkiss got the best of the start and led at the Windward mark with Richard Wadsworth and Robbie Bell close behind. Richard and Robbie powered past Pete downwind. After a shortening of course Jerry won with Richard second, Robbie third and Pete fourth.

Race two got away with Jerry and Pete going left on the first beat and Ian Nolan leading others on the more favourable right. Ian led around the Windward mark with Richard in close pursuit followed by a pack. Richard hoisted early and powered over Ian.

Robbie also hoisted early but a gust took him onto the mark. Jerry had a rare swim on the gybe. Colin Dacey and James Bayliss then followed with Pete chasing. Richard won convincingly with Colin in second and Pete pulling through to third with James and Ian Nolan following.

The fleet gathered with good beer before the AGM. Then Alex and her gallery served a delicious curry. We then settled down to listen to Mike Golding OBE amazing talk about his ocean racing adventures. Suddenly tricky chop conditions seemed insignificant compared with battling the Southern Ocean.

RS700 Results

Rank Sail No Helm Club Race 1 Race 2 Nt Pts
1 720 Richard Wadsworth Stokes Bay SC 2 1 3
2 1042 Pete Purkiss Brightlingsea SC 4 3 7
3 1053 Jerry Wales Windsport 1 7 8
4 944 James Bayliss Queen Mary SC 6 4 10
5 1027 Colin Dacey Snettisham Beach SC 9 2 11
6 875 Robbie Bell Snettisham Beach SC 3 9 12
7 966 Matt Carter Lancing SC 5 8 13
8 1023 Ian Nolan Snettisham Beach SC 12 5 17
9 1041 Matt Conner Queen Mary SC 15 6 21
10 970 Simon Redfearn Brightlingsea SC 8 17 25
11 808 Spike Daniels Hayling Island SC 10 18 28
12 984 Adam Golding Hayling Island SC 19 10 29
13 839 Phillip Highfield Gt. Yarmouth & Gorleston 11 19 30
14 926 Simon Clark Lyme Regis SC 17 13 30
15 859 Peter O'nions Queen Mary SC 16 14 30
16 882 Ed Napolitano Snettisham Beach SC 14 16 30
17 1022 Ian Swann Hayling Island SC 21 11 32
18 914 Graham Blake Queen Mary SC 20 12 32
19 1046 Miles Roebuck Oxford SC 13 20 33
20 991 Theo Galyer Stokes Bay SC 7 30/DNC 37
21 855 David Bridle Brightlingsea SC 22 15 37
22 1031 Hamish Griffiths Hayling Island SC 18 22 40
23 762 Adrian Howe Oxford SC 24 21 45
24 1035 Roger Taylor Hayling Island SC 23 25 48
25 756 Alistair Paul Grafham Water SC 25 24 49
26 982 Roland Smith Queen Mary SC 30/DNF 23 53
27= 1014 Chris Chambers Restronguet SC 30/DNC 30/DNC 60
27= 871 Mark Nicholson Hayling Island SC 30/DNC 30/DNC 60
27= 801 Stephen Carr Brightlingsea SC 30/DNC 30/DNC 60
