RS700 Volvo Noble Marine National Championship – Day 3

by Richard Wadsworth today at 3:22 pm
Day 3 – RS700 Volvo Noble Marine National Championship © Ollie Vennis-Ozanne
The RS700 sailors were treated to a glorious sunny day in Stokes Bay for the third day of the Volvo Noble Marine championship.

With a steady southerly 8-10kts of wind, the competitors enjoyed trapezing conditions throughout day which generated some very close and competitive action. For the first time in the competition the tidal stream became a significant factor with big gains and losses seen across the fleet depending on when you thought the tidal flow turned.

After a short delay, race one started with a very heavy pin end bias. Jerry Wales and Robbie Bell tacked across the front of the fleet and began to pull away from the chasing Pete Purkiss and Richard Wadsworth. Jerry showed great speed throughout to take the win with Robbie close behind, but there was a very close battle playing out behind for third place.

Day 3 – RS700 Volvo Noble Marine National Championship © Ollie Vennis-Ozanne
Day 3 – RS700 Volvo Noble Marine National Championship © Ollie Vennis-Ozanne



By the last downwind mark Ian Swann had made his way past Richard who was just ahead of Pete. Ian chose not to fly his kite on the reach to the finish line, but Richard and Pete did for most of the way before dropping and close reaching for the line. The gamble worked in Richard's favour as he crossed the line about a foot ahead of Ian, with Pete in close formation behind.

Race two began cleanly and by most people's calculations the tide should have been running West, both inshore and in the channel. This meant the majority of the fleet headed inshore up the first beat to avoid the stronger tide in the channel. James Bayliss had clearly done some better calculations, as he headed out into the channel up the first beat and rounded the windward mark clear ahead of the chasing pack. Despite leading valiantly some a couple of laps, James was eventually overhauled with Jerry taking his second win of the day, followed by Pete in second and Ian Swann in third place.

Day 3 – RS700 Volvo Noble Marine National Championship © Ollie Vennis-Ozanne
Day 3 – RS700 Volvo Noble Marine National Championship © Ollie Vennis-Ozanne



By race three the tide was beginning to run West inshore and in the channel by the start of the race so the pack once again headed inshore up the beat. Jerry squeezed ahead Richard up the first beat, where they met Pete at the windward mark, who having started late tacked off early and headed into the channel once more.

By the second lap of the race this tactic no longer worked and Pete was overtaken by Richard and Colin up the second beat when he ventured out too far from the shoreline. Jerry once again showed great skill to make it three wins for the day, with Colin taking second place and Pete overhauled Richard once more to take a well earned third place.

Day 3 – RS700 Volvo Noble Marine National Championship © Ollie Vennis-Ozanne
Day 3 – RS700 Volvo Noble Marine National Championship © Ollie Vennis-Ozanne



Rank Sail No Helm Club Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Race 4 Race 5 Race 6 Race 7 Race 8 Nt Pts
1 1053 Jerry Wales Windsport 1 -7 2 1 (30/OCS) 1 1 1 7
2 720 Richard Wadsworth Stokes Bay SC / RNSA 2 1 -8 -10 2 3 4 4 16
3 1042 Pete Purkiss Brightlingsea SC 4 3 -9 -9 3 5 2 3 20
4 875 Robbie Bell Snettisham Beach SC 3 -9 5 2 (30/DNC) 2 6 5 23
5 1027 Colin Dacey Snettisham Beach SC -9 2 4 5 4 -7 7 2 24
6 966 Matt Carter Lancing SC 5 8 1 3 6 8 (30/DNF) -9 31
7 1023 Ian Nolan Snettisham Beach SC -12 5 6 6 1 6 10 -17 34
8 1022 Ian Swann Hayling Island SC -21 11 3 7 -17 4 3 11 39
9 944 James Bayliss Queen Mary SC 6 4 10 8 (30/DNF) -13 5 6 39
10 991 Theo Galyer Stokes Bay SC 7 (30/DNC) 7 4 10 14 17 (30/DNC) 59
11 970 Simon Redfearn Brightlingsea SC 8 -17 14 15 7 -20 8 10 62
12 808 Spike Daniels Hayling Island SC 10 -18 13 18 -20 12 9 8 70
13 1041 Matt Conner Queen Mary SC 15 6 -22 11 13 10 -19 18 73
14 839 Phillip Highfield Gt. Yarmouth & Gorleston 11 -19 -17 14 11 11 12 15 74
15 1046 Miles Roebuck Oxford SC 13 20 19 -23 -22 9 13 7 81
16 926 Simon Clark Lyme Regis SC 17 13 12 -19 -18 16 11 12 81
17 871 Mark Nicholson Hayling Island SC (30/DNC) (30/DNC) 16 13 5 17 16 19 86
18 914 Graham Blake Queen Mary SC -20 12 15 -20 9 15 20 16 87
19 859 Peter O'nions Queen Mary SC 16 14 -23 17 12 -22 15 13 87
20 855 David Bridle Brightlingsea SC -22 15 18 16 15 -21 14 20 98
21 882 Ed Napolitano Snettisham Beach SC 14 16 -25 (30/DNF) 8 19 22 22 101
22 1014 Chris Chambers Restronguet SC (30/DNC) (30/DNC) 20 21 14 18 18 14 105
23 984 Adam Golding Hayling Island SC 19 10 11 12 (30/DNC) (30/DNC) 30/DNC 30/DNC 112
24 1031 Hamish Griffiths Hayling Island SC 18 22 21 -25 16 23 (30/DNF) 21 121
25 756 Alistair Paul Grafham Water SC -25 24 -27 22 21 25 21 24 137
26 982 Roland Smith Queen Mary SC (30/DNF) 23 24 24 19 26 24 (30/DNC) 140
27 1035 Roger Taylor Hayling Island SC 23 25 (30/DNC) (30/DNC) 30/DNC 24 23 23 148
28 801 Stephen Carr Brightlingsea SC (30/DNC) 26 26 (30/DNF) 30/DNC 27 25 25 159
29 762 Adrian Howe Oxford SC 24 21 (30/DNC) (30/DNC) 30/DNC 30/DNC 30/DNC 30/DNC 165
