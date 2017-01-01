RS400 Scottish Tour at Dalgety Bay Sailing Club

Rank Tally SailNo Club HelmName CrewName R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Total Nett 1st 96 1362 East Lothian Yacht Club James Sinclair Ben Wilcox 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 3.0 (18.0 DNC) 25.0 7.0 2nd 31 1455 Dalgety Bay Sailing Club John Mackenzie Andy Box (5.0) 3.0 2.0 2.0 1.0 2.0 15.0 10.0 3rd 32 1319 Dalgety Bay Sailing Club Ben Robertson Jenny Douglas 2.0 (18.0 OCS) 3.0 4.0 2.0 1.0 30.0 12.0 4th 36 844 Dalgety Bay Sailing Club Keith Bedborough Kirsty Higgins 3.0 2.0 4.0 3.0 (7.0) 4.0 23.0 16.0 5th 57 669 South Shields Sailing Club Jacob Ainsworth Kayleigh Roberts 9.0 5.0 8.0 (10.0) 4.0 3.0 39.0 29.0 6th 73 1096 Dalgety Bay Sailing Club Peter Taylor Brian Greer 4.0 4.0 10.0 5.0 (11.0) 6.0 40.0 29.0 7th 71 1337 Largo Bay Sailing Club Kevan Gibb Cody 8.0 6.0 6.0 7.0 (12.0) 5.0 44.0 32.0 8th 54 612 Lochaber Yacht Club Jon Gay Amanda Henderson 10.0 9.0 (12.0) 9.0 6.0 9.0 55.0 43.0 9th 4 1117 Dalgety Bay Sailing Club Matt Toynbee Kiki Popapanoglouton (18.0 DNC) 18.0 DNC 9.0 8.0 5.0 7.0 65.0 47.0 10th 80 1129 Wormit Boating Club Daid Webley Fraser Mulford 6.0 (14.0) 11.0 14.0 8.0 10.0 63.0 49.0 11th 70 1073 Jamie Rogers Neil Maclaren 11.0 8.0 (13.0) 13.0 9.0 8.0 62.0 49.0 12th 28 476 Dalgety Bay Sailing Club Martin Booth Olly Smith 7.0 7.0 7.0 17.0 16.0 (18.0 DNC) 72.0 54.0 13th 92 946 Largo Bay Sailing Club N Orkney I Wilson (18.0 DNF) 12.0 16.0 12.0 10.0 11.0 79.0 61.0 14th 55 658 Dalgety Bay Sailing Club Hester Robertson Richard Hope (18.0 DNF) 11.0 17.0 6.0 15.0 13.0 80.0 62.0 15th 21 1445 Dalgety Bay Sailing Club Phil Britton Mike Atkinson 12.0 10.0 (15.0) 15.0 13.0 12.0 77.0 62.0 16th 100 768 Dalgety Bay Sailing Club Angus Marshall Imogen Barnett (18.0 OCS) 18.0 OCS 5.0 11.0 14.0 18.0 DNC 84.0 66.0 17th 82 1294 Largs Sailing Club Mike Grant Alan Birse 13.0 13.0 14.0 16.0 17.0 (18.0 DNC) 91.0 73.0

by Ben Robertson today at 12:12 pmRace one set off into the tide from a line with wind seeming to come from three directions at once, at least two boats hoisted their kites to escape the melee which formed on the committee boat end. With most of the fleet fighting to get out into the stronger corner on the beats and hiding from it on the return run, whoever won the fight for position came away with a sizeable advantage.Jim Sinclair and Ben Wilcox showed the fleet how to do it with a sizeable lead, Ben Robertson and Jenny Douglas only just managed to hold off Keith Bedborough and Kirsty Higgins for a second place. A slightly more composed start line saw race two get under way, if you ignore the rescue boat attempting to move the inner distance as the gun went.With no change to the tactics required the fight for position this time was won by Ben and Jenny, who later found out they had been a bit optimistic with the start, leaving Jim and Ben to take their second first of the day, with Keith and Kirsty following up, and John Mackenzie and Andy Box rounding out the top three. Having run out of time the fleet headed for home after some tactical and sometimes frustrating racing.The Dalgety Bay shore crew soon had everyone sorted out with some proper home made hospitality, combined with large volumes of free beer (thanks Angus Marshall), that as usual ended up with the 400 fleet committing unspeakable acts on the dance floor. I blame Jenny Douglas. The Bedborough van party in the early hours rounded out an excellent evening.The fleet headed out on Sunday morning with a much more optimistic forecast ahead, and a new course location promising some more open courses. Wind that was swinging regularly, combined with the strong tide, produced four extremely difficult races.Once again Jim and Ben showed the fleet how to deal with the conditions, taking the first and second races, although Ben and Jenny, John and Andy, and Keith and Kirsty never let them out of their sights. With the wind swinging steadily south across the course of the day there was big gains to be made by placing yourself on the right side, as newcomers Hester Robertson and Richard Hope showed by holding onto a top three for most of race three, along with Jacob Ainsworth and Keyleigh Roberts of South Shields who found a fourth and third in the final two races.John and Andy secured a second place overall by taking race five from Ben and Jenny, who then managed to take a measure of revenge by winning the sixth, and final, race of the weekend. Well done to Jim and Ben for taking a convincing victory from the weekend.Special mentions need to go to newcomers Hester and Richard as well as Jon Gay and Amanda Henderson for joining in with borrowed boats, both seemed to enjoy the racing and are very welcome to join the fleet on a full time basis, hint hint…..Thanks to go to Everyone at Dalgety Bay Sailing Club for putting on a great weekend in trying conditions, Stewart Brewing and Benromach Whisky for keeping us sufficiently lubricated, and JP Watersports for keeping the tour going.