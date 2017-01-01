Please select your home edition
Edition
Beneteau SAIL Sense 51-57 728x90

RS400 Northern Tour - Overall report

by Hamish Gledhill today at 4:55 am
2016 RS400 Northern Tour John Ling
Nine visitors joined six home boats for the second leg of the RS400 Northern Tour held at Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club. In previous years, the wind had pulled boat covers from the hands and masts had to be stepped in the lee of the clubhouse, so it was with a certain amount of relief to arrive on a relatively quiet and calm Sunday morning. It looked like the force two to three Southerly breeze that had been forecast would actually happen.

The fleet headed for the start line, ahead of the menagerie of boats competing in the club’s windward leeward event. The Southerly wind left the OOD Graham Tinsley with the difficult job of setting a windward/leeward course across the width of the lake, with a swing and gusty breeze. Bill Kenyon and Mark Lunn from Budworth SC were quickest out of the traps at the favoured port end and soon tacked onto port in what looked like a healthy position. However major shifts were as common as new political manifesto pledges, and nearly as tiresome - they kept coming and kept the pack shuffling. Chris Pickles and Matt Sharman from Delph SC joined Kenyon/Lunn at the front of the fleet, with Richard Catchpole and Gary Coop from Leigh and Lowton SC. Hamish Gledhill and Steve Blackburn from West Riding Sailing club joined the party at the front but a clumsy collision left them turning like a spin doctor (without the doctor), and dropping from the bunch. However, it was Dave Exley and Nigel Hall from Leigh and Lowton SC, continuing Dave’s form from the Sprints, who adapted to the shift gusty conditions best to take the bullet, in what was a tight encounter with Pickles/Sharman and Catchpole Coop.

As the wind swung left the OOD quickly moved the windward mark, and re-set the line for another true windward/leeward course. Once again Exley/Hall mastered the conditions to take the bullet ahead of Catchpole/Coop and Pickles/Sharman. The fleet headed ashore for a much needed breather and the shedding of a layer or too – is this really Yorkshire Dales?

After lunch race three was soon underway, with Jacob Ainsworth and Kayleigh Roberts from South Shields SC making the early running and joining the scrap at the front of the fleet, along with Louise McKeand and Matt Jenkins from Leigh and Lowton SC. The positions in the top seven or eight changed as much as a pollsters predictions in a tight marginal, but the final positions had a certain predictability about them, with Exley/Hall maintaining their excellent form to take the win, ahead of Pickles/Sharman and Catchpole/Coop. The win had given Exley/Hall an unassailable lead but all was to play for going into the final race for the placings.

Once again positions changes were frequent with McKeand/Jenkins, Gledhill/Blackburn joining the top three in having a turn at the front. In the end, it was Pickles/Sharman who took the bullet, and with it second overall ahead of Exley/Hall and Catchpole/Coop.

At the prize-giving Dave Exley thanked the club, and in particular the OOD and race team, for running the event.

Results:

Rank

Sail No

Club

Helm

Crew

R1

R2

R3

R4

Total

1

1460

LLSC

Dave Exley

Nigel Hall

1

1

1

2

5

2

1283

Delph

Chris Pickles

Matt Sharman

2

3

2

1

8

3

1396

LLSC

Richard Catchpole

Gary Coop

3

2

3

3

11

4

1401

West Riding SC

Hamish Gledhill

Steve Blackburn

5

4

4

4

17

5

1401

Budworth SC

Bill Kenyon

Mark Lunn

4

5

5

6

20

6

1191

LLSC

Louise McKeand

Matt Jenkins

6

7

7

5

25

7

669

South Shields SC

Jacob Ainsworth

Kayleigh Roberts

7

6

6

7

26

8

1282

 

Clive Harries

Martin Ogley

8

8

8

9

33

9

532

YDSC

John Simms

Adam Simms

10

13

10

8

41

10

1133

 

 

 

9

10

9

10

38

11

1131

YDSC

Erica Caswell

Ian Caswell

11

9

12

13

45

12

1216

YDSC

Simon Byrne

Mike Hargraves

13

11

11

11

46

13

868

YDSC

Steve Rickwood

David Crabbs

12

12

15

12

51

14

1248

YDSC

Wolfie Dyer

Alan Rogers

15

14

13

14

56

15

754

YDSC

Rob Jones

Graham Cooke

14

15

14

15

58

 

 
Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Musto AUS 2017 660x82 4

Related Articles

Tricky winds and new leaders in the second day of Delta Lloyd Regatta
The day started with a delay, and only once the Laser Radial had set off at noon, could the racing start. There were tricky winds for the sailors and the race committee. The day started with a delay, and only once the Laser Radial had set off at noon, could the racing start. Due to the shifting winds, a lot of overall results have changed since the first day. The race committees had a long day on the water, however, they still managed to finish all planned races.
Posted today at 2:46 am Great conditions and close competition at Day 1 of Delta Lloyd Regatta
The 33rd edition of the Delta Lloyd Regatta started with great competition across seven classes. The 33rd edition of the Delta Lloyd Regatta started with great competition across seven classes. Many Olympic sailors raced their first event since Rio. There were also a number of sailors, training here in Medemblik, aiming for Tokyo 2020. The conditions on the water were great, with a nice breeze and plenty of sun.
Posted on 24 May RYA Push the Boat Out gets the nation sailing
Thousands of people across the UK took to the water over the past nine days and gave sailing and windsurfing a go The national event which ran from 13-21 May saw over 380 sailing venues open their gates to welcome people of all ages and abilities to ‘Push the Boat Out’ with taster sessions for all.
Posted on 23 May RS800 Coaching at Itchenor SC
12 RS800s gathered at the lovely Itchenor SC over the weekend for an action packed two days of coaching with skiff gurus On arrival, crews were given rig set-up advice as they rigged their boats followed by a classroom session on sail trim through the wind range. Back in the sunshine the group split in two for land drill, breaking down tacking and gybing into bite sized steps.
Posted on 23 May Exciting competition at the Delta Lloyd Regatta
Delta Lloyd Regatta starts on 23rd May in Medemblik, Netherlands, and it’s looking to be an exciting race this year. The 33rd edition of the Delta Lloyd Regatta starts on Tuesday, 23rd May in Medemblik, the Netherlands, and it’s looking to be an exciting race this year. With the World Championship in sight, many Olympic sailors are ready for a new campaign. We’re also set to see several young talents training for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Posted on 23 May OK Dinghy World Championship – 80 sailors from eight countries
OK Dinghy fleet is descending on the island for two weeks of great racing, great camaraderie and no doubt, a little rum. OK Dinghy fleet is descending on the island for two weeks of great racing, great camaraderie and no doubt, a little rum.
Posted on 21 May Foiling Bay - Winners keep the lead!
Flat water, sun, wind and 18 races completed on Day 3 of the Foiling Bay competition. Julien Bontemps (Windsurf), Kieran Leborgne (Kitesurf), Julien Villon (International Moth) and Cup Legend Crew (Flying Phantom) stay in the lead!
Posted on 21 May 2017 Foiling Bay - Over 15 races held across the fleets
Conditions were perfect on the first official day of racing with 15 races for all entries. Conditions were perfect on the first official day of racing with 15 races for all entries. With 14 boats having entered, the Flying Phantom races have been really intensive right up until the last leg. The Race Directors of each class have made the most of the sailing area by setting up short and technical races suitable for each craft, offering an outstanding show.
Posted on 20 May 2017 Cowes Week - Don't miss early bird entry!
If you're thinking about taking part in Cowes Week, don't forget that Early Bird discounted entry fee ends on 30th May If you're thinking about taking part in Cowes Week 2017, don't forget that the Early Bird discounted entry fee ends at midnight on Tuesday 30th May after which time the Standard entry fee will apply. So why not enter now to benefit from a discount on the Standard Entry Fee for the whole week? Or if you can’t take part for the full week, you are free to enter for anything from just one day’s racing
Posted on 20 May Rooster RS400 Southern Tour at Porchster Sailing Club
We arrived to a friendly welcome. After obligatory cup of tea, the boats were rigged and thoughts turned to the sailing. A number of competitors admitted to living close to Portchester sailing club, but never having sailed there. Well it turns out that we’ve been missing something!
Posted on 17 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy