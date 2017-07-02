RS400 Northern Circuit at the Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy
by Dave Exley today at 6:09 pm
With 29 RS400’s entered into the Lord Birkett Memorial race at Ullswater over the weekend of 1/2nd July 2017, the 400’s were the largest fleet participating.
It was all set for another great event, as over the years the 400’s have typically faired very well in the final results. The event comprises just one race on each day, seven miles to the top of the lake and back, with 230 boats all competing for space on a start line across the full width of the lake.
Race one got underway at the first try (amazingly) in a twitchy WSW F3/4 gusting five. Crews were on constant look out for collision course boats as the fleet ducked and weaved their way up the first part of the beat. Chris Pickles and Matt Sharman (Delph SC) just had their noses in front, with Dave Exley and Nige Hall (Leigh and Lowton) and Hamish Gledhill and Simon Dowse (West Riding SC) both ducking the Pix’s transom.
As the fleet searched for clean air, Tony Woods and Josh (Glossop SC), who had just jumped back in the 400 after a couple of years absence were making their presence felt up the right hand side of the first half of the beat and were closing into the leaders rapidly. Stuart and Sarah Robertson (Royal Forth YC) were also in the hunt for the lead 400 and making excellent progress in their first ever Birkett experience.
Chris and Matt came together with a Fireball in a port starboard incident and honorably did their turns giving hope to the following pack, but as the fleet approached the narrow middle section big gains and losses were on the cards and Chris and Matt pulled back through to second place biting at the heels of Dave and Nige who held a slender lead to the island turning mark as vicious F5+ gusts made their way spectacularly across the course from unpredictable directions. Keeping the boat upright in these conditions proved challenging and Dave and Nige succumbed to a bad gusty gybe to the delight of Pickles and Sharman who screamed past on a blazing reach only to hear a big “bang!” as the windward shroud separated the deck from the hull and cut short their weekend’s racing there and then. They limped home under jib, good seamanship the only thing keeping their boat from sinking!
Whilst all this was happening, others were trying their luck at locating shallow rocks as they rounded the island: Bill Kenyon and Mark Lunn (Budworth SC) and Hamish and Simon both snapped their runner downhaul as their beautiful foils hit the rocks at pace and mentally planned their gelcoat repairs for after the event. Richard Catchpole and Gary Coop came charging downwind until a big capsize put paid to their race and sent Richard home early, wondering if he had broken a rib!
So it was Stuart and Sarah, Dave and Nige and Hamish and Simon who battled it out on the run home. At the finish, Dave and Nige took the 400 honors from, Stuart and Sarah, followed by Hamish and Simon.
After a great night of dancing in the beer tent, led by an enthusiastic Ben and Jenny, it was unfortunately Ben who had to pull out of sailing on the Sunday with back issues! The price of enjoying yourself!
Sunday dawned with slight less wind and a more WNW direction meaning that the start line created more of a first leg fetch, a la Americas Cup style, only slightly more boats! Two recalled starts and a black flag – no surprise there!
This time Dave and Nige took the lead up the first beat going up the left, hotly pursued by Stuart and Sarah. Nick Holt and Derek Hill (Blackpool and Fleetwood YC) slipped nicely into third place coming in from the right! Classic Birkett! Dave and Nige just kept their nose in front until the island when Stu and Sarah pulled off the manoeuvre of the weekend by lifting their rudder and centerboard as they cut inside Dave and Nige at the island and sling-shotted themselves into the lead. Stu and Sarah held this lead till the line, finishing a minute ahead of Dave and Nige, who in turn finished a minute ahead of Hamish and Simon in third. Once back on shore a blackboard displayed Stu and Sarah’s boat number as one of 10 unlucky boats who were OCS, handing the 400 title to Dave and Nige.
In the final reckoning, the 400’s had three boats in the top 10 with Dave and Nige beaten to the overall top spot by a Musto Skiff sailed by Ian Turnbull from Sunderland SC.
|Birkett Rank
|SailNo
|HelmName
|CrewName
|Club
|R1
|R2
|Total
|RS400 Position
|2nd
|1460
|Dave EXLEY
|Nige Hall
|Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club
|5
|3
|8
|1
|8th
|1407
|Hamish GLEDHILL
|Simon Dowse
|West Riding Sailing Club
|13
|6
|19
|2
|10th
|1454
|Jon HEISSIG
|Nicky Griffin
|Llangorse Sailing Club
|21
|13
|34
|3
|13th
|1053
|Tony WOODS
|Josh
|Glossop
|17
|25
|42
|4
|21st
|1082
|Mark SOMERVILLE
|Joe Roberts
|Bassenthwaite Sailing Club
|38
|19
|57
|5
|27th
|1465
|Ben WILLIAMSON
|Charlie Ticehurst
|Welton Sailing Club
|37
|36
|73
|6
|28th
|1401
|Bill KENYON
|Mark Lunn
|Budworth
|60
|15
|75
|7
|29th
|1155
|Nick HOLT
|Derek Hill
|Blackpool & Fleetwood Yacht Club
|50
|27
|77
|8
|39th
|1196
|Peter SNOWDON
|TBA
|Scaling Dam Sailing Club
|36
|64
|100
|9
|44th
|669
|Jacob AINSWORTH
|Kayleigh Roberts
|South Shields Sailing Club
|42
|68
|110
|10
|56th
|1453
|Stuart HALMAN
|Anna Walsh
|Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club
|69
|63
|132
|11
|74th
|1380
|Jon WILLARS
|Jon Willars
|Welton Sailing Club
|79
|87.5
|166.5
|12
|99th
|1325
|James LOGAN
|Philippa Logan
|Nottinghamshire County
|107
|111
|218
|13
|112th
|1463
|Stewart ROBERTSON
|Sarah Robertson
|Royal Forth YC
|8
|229.0 OCS
|237
|14
|120th
|1131
|Erica CASWELL
|Ian Caswell
|Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club
|131
|122
|253
|15
|124th
|1319
|Ben ROBERTSON
|Jenny Douglas
|Dalgety Bay Sailing Club
|33
|229.0 DNF
|262
|16
|129th
|750
|Paul CORNISH
|Ian Turrell
|Scammonden Water Sailing Club
|146
|124
|270
|17
|136th
|1396
|Richard CATCHPOLE
|Gary Coop
|Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club
|53
|229.0 DNS
|282
|18
|139th
|1248
|Peter DYER
|Alan Rogers
|Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club
|152
|133
|285
|19
|140th
|866
|Paul REYNOLDS
|Cath Reynolds
|Notts County Sailing Club
|149
|137
|286
|20
|147th
|1024
|Nick KINDON
|Paul Munro
|Staunton Harold Sailing Club
|168
|128
|296
|21
|157th
|1041
|Henry BARNES
|Grahame Smith
|Staunton Harold Sailing Club
|174
|142
|316
|22
|163rd
|1054
|Carl WHITEHEAD
|Phil Robinson, Carl Whitehead
|Filey Sailing Club
|106
|229.0 OCS
|335
|23
|165th
|1172
|Ian HOLDEN
|Jon Pearse
|Scaling Dam Sailing Club
|115
|229.0 DNS
|344
|24
|169th
|1073
|Jamie ROGERS
|Neil Mclaren
|
|229.0 RET
|123
|352
|25
|186th
|534
|Neil MCCORMACK
|Heather McCormack
|Scaling Dam Sailing Club
|229.0 DNF
|229.0 DNS
|458
|26
|186th
|1283
|Chris PICKLES
|Matt Sharman
|Delph Sailing Club
|229.0 RET
|229.0 DNS
|458
|27
|186th
|1077
|Simon NICHOL
|Lorraine Nichol
|Chester Sailing And Canoeing Club
|229.0 RET
|229.0 DNS
|458
|28
|186th
|924
|Andrew WEBSTER
|Hannah Webster
|Ullswater Yacht Club
|229.0 RET
|229.0 DNS
|458
|29
