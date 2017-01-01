RS400 Northern Championships at Notts County Sailing Club

RS400 Northern Championships at Notts County Sailing Club © David Eberlin RS400 Northern Championships at Notts County Sailing Club © David Eberlin

by RS Class Association today at 6:56 pmSaturday was overcast and saw a light fairly steady breeze. Nadina Lincoln, the Race Officer, set a windward, leeward course giving some good start lines and close racing. Sunday was a little lighter and more fluky as the wind swung round postponing a few starts and ending up with a few black flag disqualifications. There were three races each day, Saturday seeing one before lunch and two back to back after, Sunday three back to back with a 10 am start.





Chris Pickles and Matt Sharman from Delph SC in Yorkshire led most of the races, but they didn’t have it all their way, with David Exley and Mark Lunn from Leigh and Lowton breathing down their necks most races and taking one of the races, the overall results don’t show the closeness of the racing.



Saturday night saw the normal RS400 fun and games, starting with the sumo suits, with the commodore and fleet captain disgracing themselves (they didn’t win!). Ultimately the contest was won by Matt Sharman and Nicky Griffin. There was an excellent meal from Paulene before the drinking really began, carrying onto the early hours before retiring to nearby tents.









An early start saw one or two with a sore head, but yet again Chris Pickles dominated the racing to win overall, followed by David Exley.



Carloine Whitehouse was first lady (sixth overall) and special mention goes to junior crew trying a 400 for the first time, Robert Stevenson.











If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/157678