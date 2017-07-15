Please select your home edition
RS400 - Lymington Regatta - Overall report

by Matt Sheahan today at 6:18 am
2015 Lymington Dinghy Regatta Alex Hayman
There are few things more certain on the RS400 tour than Lymington laying on a superb regatta. Built around their popular annual dinghy event that attracts 120 boats, the racing and the organisation this year was excellent once again. Twenty two 400s entered the event and with a forecast of 15-20 knots aligning with a flood tide for most of the day, conditions looked to be spot on.

When it came to it, the breeze turned on a little stronger with gusts peaking at around 25knots kicking up the notorious Solent chop. All of which made life a little trickier than expected.

With tide playing a big part in the tactics it was important to head inshore on the upwind leg to get out of it, before heading offshore on the downwind leg to stay in it. Such asymmetry in the course can frequently make for a less tactical race course, but this time the sea state made life pretty taxing in both directions. Indeed, for some teams, getting around the windward mark and bearing away downhill proved particularly challenging and resulted in multiple capsizes before the spreader mark. Easy to laugh at perhaps, but even easier to do in the heat of the moment.

The testing conditions meant that getting around the course cleanly was the order of the day and for most this meant keeping gybes to a minimum.

But there are always those that manage to find a faster route through anything and for the first race it was Jon Heissig and Nicky Griffin who stole a march on the fleet to take the first win of the day.

While those that had avoided a swim were counting their blessings as they waited for the next race, it became apparent that the punchy conditions had taken their toll throughout the Lymington fleet. And while the rescue facilities were handling the situation well, there was going to be a delay before they could get back to their stations ready for the next race. The pause, along with a slight further increase in the breeze meant that the next race was at risk of seeing the tide change direction against the breeze, which would mean a significant hike in conditions. With this in mind, the race officer pulled the pin and there was no further racing for the day.

Sunday brought more benign conditions with a 10-12 knot breeze and a flood tide for the bulk of the day keeping the sea state mellow.

All three races saw plenty of tactical play with crews balancing more breeze offshore against less tide and breeze inshore. In the first race it was Russell and Emma Hivey who led the fleet around the course with Francisco Lobito and Roger O’Gorman hot on their heels, while Jon and Nicky took third.

Keen to get back to their winning ways the second race went to Jon and Nicky with Francisco and Roger trading places with Russell and Emma. A gang of three was starting to emerge.

A special mention has to go to Nick Martin who demonstrated just how far a 400 will sail before capsizing when the helmsman exits the stern after a gybe - one of the few times perhaps when a helmsman would criticise Dan Martin’s legendary enthusiasm for hiking hard while looking ahead.

The final race of the day saw the breeze taper off a little but the top two boats remained out in front as Francisco and Roger took a win from Jon and Nicky. (Spurred on by frustration no doubt, Nick and Dan scored a third.)

Just one point separated first and second on the final score line with Jon and Nicky winning the event, Francisco and Roger second and Russell and Emma just pipping Nick and Dan on the tie break for third.

Another great event from two clubs (Lymington Town S.C. and Royal Lymington Y.C.) who know how to lay on a flawless regatta both on and off the water.

It was also a perfect reminder of what the water will taste like for the Nationals at Mounts Bay - yummy.

Overall Results
Rank Fleet Division Boat Class SailNo HelmName CrewName Crew 2 Cr3 Club PY R1 R4 R5 R6 Total Nett
                        15th July 2017 16th July 2017 16th July 2017 16th July 2017    
                        13:00 10:30 11:30 12:30    
1st Class 4 RS 400   RS 400 1454 Joh Heissig Nicki Griffin       942 1.0 (3.0) 1.0 2.0 7.0 4.0
2nd Class 4 RS 400   RS 400 1215 Francisco Lobato Teresa Lobato       942 (5.0) 2.0 2.0 1.0 10.0 5.0
3rd Class 4 RS 400 Dryice RS 400 1309 Russell Clark Emma Hivey       942 6.0 1.0 3.0 (8.0) 18.0 10.0
4th Class 4 RS 400   RS 400 1444 Nick Martin Dan Martin     Lee on Solent 942 3.0 4.0 (20.0 DNF) 3.0 30.0 10.0
5th Class 4 RS 400 Chaos Monkey RS 400 1418 Howard Fairbrother Louise Hoskin       942 7.0 (16.0) 4.0 4.0 31.0 15.0
6th Class 4 RS 400 Lucious Lucy RS 400 1017 Sean Cleary Annalise Nixon     Queen Mary Sc 942 4.0 (11.0) 6.0 7.0 28.0 17.0
7th Class 4 RS 400 Jim RS 400 1189 Steve Redstall Chris Stubbs       942 (11.0) 8.0 5.0 5.0 29.0 18.0
8th Class 4 RS 400 Whiplash RS 400 741 Mikey Furguson Philip Adams     Royal Ulster 942 (9.0) 7.0 9.0 6.0 31.0 22.0
9th Class 4 RS 400   RS 400 1435 Matt Sheahan Ellie Sheahan       942 8.0 (13.0) 7.0 11.0 39.0 26.0
10th Class 4 RS 400   RS 400 1429 Niel Bevington Alan Skeens     Lee on Solent 942 (10.0) 9.0 8.0 9.0 36.0 26.0
11th Class 4 RS 400   RS 400 1262 J Metcalf Have you entered       942 2.0 5.0 (23.0 DNC) 23.0 DNC 53.0 30.0
12th Class 4 RS 400 SMexit RS 400 1439 Kevin Podger Heather Chipperfield     LTSC 942 (20.0 DNF) 6.0 12.0 12.0 50.0 30.0
13th Class 4 RS 400   RS 400 1210 Mike Partridge Claire Davis       942 (15.0) 10.0 13.0 10.0 48.0 33.0
14th Class 4 RS 400 Boaty Mc Boatface RS 400 836 Adam Humphrey Jo Humphrey     TISC / ESSC 942 12.0 12.0 11.0 (16.0) 51.0 35.0
15th Class 4 RS 400   RS 400 1392 Chris Stanton Jules Thorne       942 (20.0 DNF) 17.0 10.0 15.0 62.0 42.0
16th Class 4 RS 400   RS 400 963 Rebecca Whitehouse Mike Whitehouse     Wilsonian Sc 942 (23.0 DNC) 14.0 15.0 14.0 66.0 43.0
17th Class 4 RS 400 Bagheera 2 RS 400 1422 Thomas Southwell Jamie Southwell     Netley Sc 942 13.0 18.0 14.0 (19.0) 64.0 45.0
18th Class 4 RS 400   RS 400 1342 Max Tosetti Anna Wallin       942 (20.0 DNF) 15.0 20.0 DNF 13.0 68.0 48.0
19th Class 4 RS 400 Sarenne RS 400 1060 Pete Pickford Chris Carpenter     THorney Island 942 14.0 (20.0) 17.0 18.0 69.0 49.0
20th Class 4 RS 400   RS 400 1236 Mike Baker June Baker     LTSC 942 16.0 (19.0) 16.0 17.0 68.0 49.0
21st Class 4 RS 400 Johnny Bravo RS 400 1286 Josh Metcalf Jack Holden       942 (23.0 DNC) 23.0 DNC 23.0 DNC 23.0 DNC 92.0 69.0
21st Class 4 RS 400   RS 400 1404 Matthew Thomas Stephen Nicholas       942 (23.0 DNC) 23.0 DNC 23.0 DNC 23.0 DNC 92.0 69.0
 
