RS300 Magic Marine Grand Prix at Warsash Sailing Club

RS300 Nationals 2016 © Alan Henderson RS300 Nationals 2016 © Alan Henderson

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Net points 1 411 Steve Bolland Bristol Corinthian YC 1 1 1 2 1 (4) 6 2 528 Paul Watson Bowmoor SC 4 (8) 2 3 2 7 18 3 527 Ian Clark Warsash SC 2 3 4 (10) 7 5 21 4 544 Dave Acres Emsworth SC (12 DNC) 12 DNC 5 1 4 1 23 5 555 Richard Le Mare Notts County SC 7 (9) 3 5 6 2 23 6 333 Tim Humphries Pevensey Bay SC 5 6 (8) 4 5 6 26 7 317 Martin Hutchings Warsash SC (12 RET) 4 9 9 3 3 28 8 525 Mark Cooper Burghfield SC 3 7 6 7 8 (12 DNC) 31 9 318 Gary Morris South Cerney SC 6 2 10 (11) 11 8 37 10 315 Ben Green Lymington Town SC 8 5 11 6 9 (12 RET) 39 11 353 Chris Clarke Pevensey Bay SC 9 (12 DNC) 7 8 10 9 43

