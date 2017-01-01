Please select your home edition
RS200 Irish Nationals at Cork Dinghy Week

by Marty O'Leary today at 1:15 pm
RS200 Irish Nationals at Cork Dinghy Week - RS200 Irish Nationals at Cork Dinghy Week Robert Bateman
The 2017 RS200 Irish Nationals were part of Cork Dinghyfest.

Racing took place over 3 days from 31st of June - second of July.

A fleet of 22 boats gathered to fight it out for the national title.

Day 1: With 30knots gusting up to 40 at times, the fleet was held ashore. The brave PRO and his team held out until 4pm, when they decided to send the fleet afloat, launching was complete just before 5pm, one was race sailed in high breeze, which lead to plenty of thrills and spills. Unfortunately the tide turned against the wind and it was deemed too dangerous to race on the bank, so the fleet were sent ashore to regroup.

RS200 Irish Nationals at Cork Dinghy Week - RS200 Irish Nationals at Cork Dinghy Week © Robert Bateman
RS200 Irish Nationals at Cork Dinghy Week - RS200 Irish Nationals at Cork Dinghy Week © Robert Bateman



Day 2: The fleet was sent out at 10.30am, with a forecast of 18 - 24knots, Four races was the goal for the day, and this was achieved with the fleet making it ashore by 5pm to enjoy the live music, BBQ and pints. After 5 races complete, defending champions Spain/Hughes had a tight grip on the trophy, followed closely by O'Leary/Williamson and Craig/Tyrell.

RS200 Irish Nationals at Cork Dinghy Week - RS200 Irish Nationals at Cork Dinghy Week © Robert Bateman
RS200 Irish Nationals at Cork Dinghy Week - RS200 Irish Nationals at Cork Dinghy Week © Robert Bateman



Day 3: With light breeze forecast in the 10 - 15 knot range and still a swell left from the breeze the previous few days. This left for a much more open racing, with plenty of changes in the top 10 throughout the 4 races. With Spain and Hughes suffering in the lighter breeze, and the lighter crews coming to the front. it was all to play for. some notable prerformances from the Tingles (winning 2 races) and Christopher Bateman and Daniel Hegarty who went on to win the Junior National title.

RS200 Irish Nationals at Cork Dinghy Week - RS200 Irish Nationals at Cork Dinghy Week © Robert Bateman
RS200 Irish Nationals at Cork Dinghy Week - RS200 Irish Nationals at Cork Dinghy Week © Robert Bateman



Luckily the breeze came up for the last race and Spain and Hughes finished off the event with a much needed bulllet, to claim the national title by 2 points over Marty O'Leary and Rachel Williamson, With Sean Craig and super crew Rosemary Tyrell 1 point back in third.

Junior champions were Chris Bateman and Daniel Hegarty

Female champion Katie Tingle sailing with Brother Jamie.

RS200 Irish Nationals at Cork Dinghy Week - RS200 Irish Nationals at Cork Dinghy Week © Robert Bateman
RS200 Irish Nationals at Cork Dinghy Week - RS200 Irish Nationals at Cork Dinghy Week © Robert Bateman



Results
Cork Dinghy Fest 2017
RS200 Euro Cup and Irish Nationals
 

Series Place Helm Crew Club Series Points Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Race 4 Race 5 Race 6 Race 7 Race 8 Race 9
1 Neil Spain Shane Hughes HYC 13 1 1 2 1 4 3 4 5 1
2 Marty O'Leary Rachel Williamson Greystones Sailing Club 16 4 2 1 2 6 1 5 4 2
3 Sean Craig Rosemary Tyrell RStGYC 17 3 3 4 3 1 2 2 3 3
4 Jamie Tingle Eoghan O Regan   21 8 5 3 4 2 7 1 1 5
5 Christopher Bateman Daniel Hegarty RCYC 33 6 4 22 10 8 6 3 2 4
6 Cian Jones Luke McGrath RCYC 42 5 6 11 5 9 5 13 6 6
7 Jocelyn Hill Ellen McCarlie County Antrim Yacht Club 52 9 9 6 7 3 14 11 8 10
8 Sarah Byrne Andrew Smith Greystones Sailing Club 60 22 13 5 6 11 13 8 10 7
9 Aaron Jones Luke Horgan Greystones Sailing Club 63 10 10 13 8 7 10 9 12 9
10 Alison Dolan Grainne Young NYC 66 12 7 8 11 10 8 12 11 11
11 Meg Tyrrell Conor Twohig Sutton Dinghy Club 68 22 12 9 9 5 11 10 13 12
12 Nigel Young Roisin O'Halloran RCYC 83 22 8 22 22 22 4 6 7 14
13 Triona Hinkson Helen O'Beirne RStGYC 87 22 17 10 22 22 9 7 14 8
14 Greg Arrowsmith Rebecca O'Shaughnessey RCYC 87 7 11 12 13 14 15 17 15 22
15 Thomas Drayton Tadhg O'Mara Killaloe Sailing Club 97 22 15 22 12 13 12 15 17 13
16 Harry Noonan Ben Hutchinson Greystones Sailing Club 98 11 16 7 14 12 19 19 19 22
17 Edie Thorup Emma Keane Blessington SC 114 22 20 14 15 22 18 16 16 15
18 Adam Power David Jones RCYC 119 22 14 22 22 22 16 14 9 22
19 Jack Holden Amy Yeoman Itchenor 134 2 22 22 22 22 22 22 22 22
20 Jack Young Ellie Aneiros RCYC 137 22 18 22 22 22 17 18 18 22
21 Maria Dolan Peter Dolan Blessington SC 145 22 19 22 22 22 20 20 20 22
