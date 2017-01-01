Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Exchange 728x90 1

RS:X World Windsurfing Championship – Day 2 – Simplicity and stability

by Bas Edmonds / RS:X Class today at 4:10 pm
Day 2 – RS:X World Windsurfing Championships © Robert Hajduk / shuttersail.com http://shuttersail.com/
Today would be a day for simplicity and stability for all of the sailors aiming to keep their championship hopes alive.

After the massive wind shifts and challenging rolling waves from Monday, day two of the RS:X World Championships in Enoshima, Japan was widely different to the first days racing – which all 168 competitors were extremely grateful for. This morning was a calm and peaceful scene of serenity as a flat calm Sagami Bay greeted the athletes to the venue of the next Olympic sailing competition.

In both the men’s and women’s fleet, the overnight scorecard showed that a limited number of competitors actually mastered the conditions and the variables from the opening day. It could be that some nerves were showing and reigning double Olympic champion, Dorian van Rijsselberghe was potentially guilty of this with a mixed scoreline. Today would be a chance for those competitors to show some stability in the results and climb back up the scorecard.

The women’s fleet were the first scheduled for racing but were held ashore for an hour as the light breeze began to tease the organisers and gently build. Once afloat, the conditions were perfect for racing and the race committee wasted no time in rattling off three excellent races in the stable but light wind. Again it was the Chinese that were the dominant force with three sailors in the top four overall at the end of the day. Peina Chen leads the fleet having scored a 1, 1, 11 and is looking very confident in all of the conditions thrown at the fleet after two days racing. Polish sailor Zofia Klepacka is chasing hard and will not look to give up the fight for the world title any time soon, Klepacka had the best scoreline of the day with 2, 1, 3 to close the gap on Chen.

The RS:X is the pinnacle of sailing fitness and the racing today was certainly testament to that as competitors were pushed to their endurance limits with racing taking place in around 27 degrees heat and in light winds known as pumping conditions. “Pumping” is where the competitors physically use their body weight to fan the sails to generate a fraction more wind and therefore propel themselves a little faster forward. This effort is exhausting and can feel like running 10,000m three times a day with little break.

The women’s fleet is looking ultra-competitive at this stage in the Olympic cycle. Within the top five there is the silver and bronze medallists from Rio along with a smattering of new faces challenging to get into Saturdays top ten medal race. It will be interesting to see how the battles work out over the next two days of racing as it splits into Gold and Silver fleet racing and whether the relentless intensity of the competition will take its toll on any competitors.

One competitor who narrowly missed out on a medal in Rio is Lillian De Geus from the Netherlands who sits in sixth place and is neatly poised in the chasing pack to capitalise on any mistakes made by the leaders. On todays racing De Geus commented, “Today was so much simpler. It was fun today and I managed to get some good results so very happy with how today went. Yesterday was really tough with the big shifts so happy the conditions were settled. The race committee did a great job in waiting perfectly for the wind and by the time we got out there it was perfect racing”.

In the Under 21 fleet, it would be wrong to say the title is pretty much sewn up, but with Russia’s Stefania Elfutina leading compatriot Mariam Sekhposyan by a whopping 20 points the title is looking firmly in her grasp. Elfutina, a bronze medallist from Rio, will be looking to at the overall title though and will be wanting to walk away at the end of the week as the youngest RS:X World Champion ever. Elfutina on todays racing, “It was good. I had a good day yesterday so I was happy this morning and I enjoyed myself. I will see what happens this week but I am happy we have a rest day tomorrow”.

Day 2 – RS:X World Windsurfing Championships © Robert Hajduk / shuttersail.com http://shuttersail.com/
Day 2 – RS:X World Windsurfing Championships © Robert Hajduk / shuttersail.com http://shuttersail.com/



At 1400 local time, the men and women swapped over for battle duties and as a tired women’s fleet hit the beach a revved up men’s fleet were heading out to the race area. Again in pumping conditions, time ran out on the race committee and with sunset approaching, the men were sent back ashore having only completed two races.

As in the women’s fleet, consistency would be the key to avoiding picking up big scores. The leader from yesterday, Frenchman Louis Giard did exactly that with a 5, 2 scoreline and continues to lead the fleet overall. Talking about the racing, “It was good today, still shifty but I seemed to go the right way and get two good results. I am just happy that I go into the Gold fleet racing with all good discards when they come in which is a strong position for me”.

Whilst Giard leads the overall fleet, the racing today showed off all of the benefits of keeping tactics simple and relying on the basics. Chinas Bing Ye had the best day with a 1, 1 in his flight which Mateo Sanz Lanz from Switzerland also scored well with a 2, 1 in the other flight to land himself into second overall. In fact when looking at the top ten after the first two days racing, the fleet is incredibly compact and, like the women, will provide some excellent battles over the next two days before heading into the medal race. Local favourite Makoto Tomizawa is in fourth overall, just behind Polands Pawel Tarnowski.

Speaking to Israels Shahar Zubari after racing, “I had a bad start in the first race and got a second place, then I had a good start in the second race and got an eighth place so it was that kind of a crazy day. At 31 years old I have more experience over some of the younger guys where they may have more physicality over me so for now it seems as though experience pays”. When asked what made him keep competing as he enters his fourth Olympic campaign, Zubari commented, “It’s the windsurfing lifestyle. I get to go on the water and spend every day with nature. The ocean is our office so its amazing to be able to call this a job”. Zubari is sixth overall going into the rest day.

In the Under 21 fleet for the men, its also extremely close with Angel Grande Roque (Spain) leading by one point from Israels Ofek Elimeleh. They sit 11th and 12th overall respectively and have a real chance of getting into the medal race. More interestingly is that both Roque and Elimeleh are ahead of van Rijsselberghe who has not had an easy start to the week and sits in 16th overall.

Wednesday is a well-deserved rest day for both the men’s and women’s fleet as well as the organisers and volunteers who get to both mentally and physically re-group to put on the best show for the remainder of the event. Two days racing, a total of 18 separate races completed and there is nothing to separate out who could or will win the world titles. Racing resumes on Thursday with the fleets being separated into Gold and Silver flights before the top ten race it out for the medals and title.

Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 51 and 57 660x82 1North Technology - Southern Spars

Related Articles

RS:X World Windsurfing Championships – Day 1 – Storm in a teacup
The overnight rain had disappeared leaving a blustery 25 knots of wind and huge breaking waves in the harbour entrance At the end of the day, whilst the remnants of the typhoon which passed through overnight did play a role, it was the almost impossible sailing conditions for both the sailors and race committee which would dominate the talk ashore.
Posted today at 11:20 am World’s fastest riders take the start line for Kite Race Bonanza
The penultimate act of the 2017 hyrdrofoil race series will be run in tandem with the TT:R Open Worlds and Youth Open. Pingtan, on the East China Sea, is fast establishing itself as a kiting destination hosting international competitions year-in, year-out, but until now the reliably windy city has been more familiar to freestylers than racers.
Posted on 18 Sep RS:X 2019 World Championships assigned to Circolo Surf Torbole
Great satisfaction for Alessandra Sensini who won in Torbole, in 2006, first ever edition of RS:X World Championships. Great satisfaction also for Alessandra Sensini (four Olympic medals) who won in Torbole, in 2006, the first ever edition of the RS:X World Championships.
Posted on 18 Sep Winners crowned at TwinTip Racing Open in China
Perhaps the biggest upset was Croatian Martin Dolenc, who took the title at the TT:R Slalom Europeans in southern Italy Britain’s Olly Bridge took the victory in the Men’s division, seeing off challenges from the French duo of Julien Kerneur and Theo de Ramecourt, who claimed the second and third spots respectively on the podium.
Posted on 16 Sep GKA Kite-Surf World Tour Finals – Moona defeats a ninja at One Eye
Today marked the final day of the main event here at the GKA Mauritius season finals as the women’s double-eliminations As this was a double elimination, once the competition reached the final round the winner of each two-rider heat would progress to the next one, so there would be a 20 minute break in between heats during which contestants could catch a quick breather before taking on their next opponent.
Posted on 14 Sep IKA KiteFoil GoldCup – Day 5 – Mazella holds nerve to clinch victory
In the end the Team Enata foils and kites’ poster boy held the lead almost from the start of the first race. The contest among the women, racing in the mixed fleet, was similarly tight. But even with former Formula Kite World Champion Elena Kalinina (RUS) and France’s Alexia Fancelli locked together on points at the start of the day, the Russian edged it when she twice crossed the line just ahead of her rival, with the fast-improving Anaïs Mai Desjardins (FRA) close behind taking the third podium spot.
Posted on 13 Sep GKA Mauritius Finals – High drama as Airton takes the title
Keahi took on Mauritian young gun Willow-River Tonkin-Shakes in heat 25. Willow has impressed everyone at this event The race for the championship title was down only to Matchu Lopes and Airton Cozzolino but Paulino Pereira would have to beat Brazilian charger Sebastian Ribeiro and then contend with Keahi de Aboitiz to still be holding his third place ranking by the end of the day.
Posted on 13 Sep IKA KiteFoil GoldCup – Tough day as fickle breezes again stalk regatta
The overnight leader suffered the crushing disappointment catching debris in the race ending any hope of a good finish. The misfortune cost Bridge the top spot on the leaderboard—even though he was able to discard the eighth place finish—and allowed France’s Axel Mazella, of Team Enata foils and kites, back through into pole position with another crucial bullet to bring his tally to five.
Posted on 12 Sep GKA Mauritius Finals – Day 6 – Whyte to the top
It was all about the women division today as the riders took to the water once again to continue the single-eliminations Moona and Ninja then went straight into the single-elimination finals and then, when the wind dropped, the mini-final between Milla and Carla which was up next was put on hold as the competitors waited for the wind fill back in.
Posted on 12 Sep Pacasmayo Wave Classic - Finals day
Head Judge Simeon Glasson’s patience paid off with Pacasmayo’s reknown left-hand point break coming to life on final day Head Judge Simeon Glasson’s patience paid off, with Pacasmayo’s reknown left-hand point break coming to life on the final day of competition. With set after set pulsing through the point, Pacasmayo offered up a dreamy canvas for riders to tear apart in a showdown on Finals Day.
Posted on 12 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy