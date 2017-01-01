Please select your home edition
North Sails 2017 Sales Staff

RS Vareo Magic Marine Grand Prix at South Cerney SC Asymmetric Open

by Nick Buxton today at 1:17 pm
Race start – RS Vareo Magic Marine Grand Prix © Tim Hampton
It was a great event, very challenging for most with winds ranging between Force four to six; nevertheless 12 RS Vareos were keen to take to the water.

The first race was held in strong winds with three retiring during the race and many more capsizes keeping the safety boat crews busy. A close battle between Cheryl Wood of Pennine SC, Phil O’Nions of South Cerney SC and Luke Fisher of Emberton Park SC ensued over the first couple of laps before Luke established a lead over Cheryl and Phil respectively.

RS Vareo Magic Marine Grand Prix at South Cerney SC Asymmetric Open © Tim Hampton
RS Vareo Magic Marine Grand Prix at South Cerney SC Asymmetric Open © Tim Hampton



The wind lightened slightly for the second race. Cheryl Wood started strongly but Luke overhauled her on the second lap before Cheryl had to retire. Phil recovered from a capsize on the first lap to take second place ahead of Nick Buxton from South Cerney SC in third.

After a well earned lunch and rest the wind remained steady for the third race. This time Luke established his command on the race from the start, coming in ahead of Phil and Nick. Cheryl recovered from a tumultuous first lap to claim fourth place.

Blue spinnakers – RS Vareo Magic Marine Grand Prix © Tim Hampton
Blue spinnakers – RS Vareo Magic Marine Grand Prix © Tim Hampton



The wind strengthened for the final race and with tired bodies and some very strong gusts only five made it to the finish. Luke proved his prowess in the heavy wind establishing a lead over Phil and Cheryl before Phil called in a day on the third lap following a capsize, gifting Nick another third place.

Tea and cakes were very welcome after showers as was the chance to sit down and relax and chat about the days, sometimes calamitous, events.

Looking forward to doing all again next year!

RS Vareo Magic Marine Grand Prix at South Cerney SC Asymmetric Open © Tim Hampton
RS Vareo Magic Marine Grand Prix at South Cerney SC Asymmetric Open © Tim Hampton



Position Name Club Sail No Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Race 4 Points
1 Luke Fisher Emberton Park SC 407 1 1 1 (1) 3
2 Phil O'Nions South Cerney SC 651 3 2 2 (13 DNF) 7
3 Cheryl Wood Pennine SC 660 2 (13 DNF) 4 2 8
4 Nick Buxton South Cerney SC 668 (5) 3 3 3 9
7 Kevin Weatherhead South Cerney SC 547 (13 DNF) 5 5 4 14
5 Bill Smith South Cerney SC 462 4 (8) 6 5 15
6 Andrew Appleton South Cerney SC 658 6 6 8 (13 DNF) 20
8 Mark Caldercourt South Cerney SC 336 (13 DNF) 4 7 13 DNF 24
9 Chris McCormack South Cerney SC 649 7 9 13 DNF (13 DNS) 29
10= Paul Kettle Oxford SC 321 (13 DNF) 10 9 13 DNF 32
10= Tony Bell Oxford SC 299 8 11 13 DNF (13 DNS) 32
12 Paul North Milton Keynes SC 443 (13 DNS) 7 13 DNF 13 DNS 33
Related Articles

Perfect score for Rafa Trujillo & Laurent Hay at Finn World Masters
The defending Finn World Masters champion, Rafa Trujillo, from Spain, added two more bullets on the penultimate day The defending Finn World Masters champion, Rafa Trujillo, from Spain, added two more bullets on the penultimate day of the Finn World Masters in Barbados and moves into a four point lead at the top. Laurent Hay, from France, also won both his races to move up from fifth to second, while Vladimir Krutskikh, from Russia, moves up one place to third.
Posted today at 3:48 am World Cup Series Final reaches mid-point
Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series Final reached its mid-point on Thursday, as sailors continue to fight for position Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series Final reached its mid-point on Thursday, as sailors continue to fight for position across the ten Olympic and Open Kiteboarding events in Santander, Spain.
Posted today at 2:56 am The RS Feva's Journey to the America's Cup
The America's Cup is the world's most prestigious sailing event and RS Sailing is proud to be a part it. The America's Cup is the world's most prestigious sailing event and RS Sailing is extremely proud to be a part of the 2017 spectacle with the RS Feva featuring in the America's Cup Junior Endeavour Regatta.
Posted on 8 Jun Rafa Trujillo back in charge as wind ease for Finn Masters in Barbados
The third day of the Finn World Masters in Barbados brought a much needed relief to sailors, with slightly lighter winds After two days of very strong winds, the third day of the Finn World Masters in Barbados brought a much needed relief to sailors, with slightly lighter winds, though the racing was perhaps even tougher as almost everyone was now racing rather than just surviving. Rafa Trujillo, from Spain, retakes the lead at the top of the 140 boat fleet with a win in Blue fle et. Michael Maier
Posted on 8 Jun RS Aeros at Massapoag YC Small Boat Regatta
I have always had a special fondness for the Small Boat Regatta at Massapaog YC in Sharon MA I have always had a special fondness for the Small Boat Regatta at Massapaog YC in Sharon MA, ever since I sailed in the first annual SBR in 2008. It’s a one day event that always seems to find the sweet spot of offering well-managed races combined with a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. The SBR is so exceptional that one anonymous wag dubbed it, “America’s favorite RS Aero regatta.”
Posted on 8 Jun Capitalise or catch up - World Cup Final Santander
Santander baked in sunshine for Day 2 of World Cup racing as sailors looked to either capitalise on a great opening day Santander was baked in sunshine for the second day of World Cup racing as sailors looked to either capitalise on a great opening day, or play catch up after slow starts.
Posted on 8 Jun 2017 RS400 Scottish Championships – Overall report
A solid fleet of eighteen boats gathered for the 2017 RS400 Scottish championships at North Berwick. A solid fleet of eighteen boats gathered for the 2017 RS400 Scottish championships at North Berwick. With a mixed forecast ahead and Fog threatening to roll in the weekend promised some interesting racing.
Posted on 7 Jun 'Keepers' the target as the World Cup Final commences
The World Cup Final kicked off in Santander, Spain today (6 June) with sailors aiming to put some 'keepers' on the board The World Cup Final kicked off in Santander, Spain today (6 June) with sailors aiming to put some 'keepers' on the board.
Posted on 7 Jun Mike Maier takes Finn Masters lead in Barbados
Six time Finn World Masters champion Michael Maier, from Czech Republic, has taken the lead in Barbados Six time Finn World Masters champion Michael Maier, from Czech Republic, has taken the lead in Barbados after another tough and windy day out on Carlisle Bay. Rafa Trujillo, from Spain, drops to second while Piet Eckert, from Switzerland, moves up to third.
Posted on 7 Jun Rafa Trujillo opens Finn World Masters defence with two bullets
The defending Finn World Masters champion, Rafa Trujillo, of Spain, opened his 2017 title challenge with two great wins After the practice races on Sunday was abandoned due to strong winds, a similar forecast for Monday didn’t lend much hope for the racing to keep to schedule. An early AP ashore fuelled that dismay, but then the wind moderated to 18-20 knots and the fleet was sent afloat.
Posted on 6 Jun
