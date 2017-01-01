RS Vareo Magic Marine Grand Prix at South Cerney SC Asymmetric Open
by Nick Buxton today at 1:17 pm
It was a great event, very challenging for most with winds ranging between Force four to six; nevertheless 12 RS Vareos were keen to take to the water.
Race start – RS Vareo Magic Marine Grand Prix © Tim Hampton
The first race was held in strong winds with three retiring during the race and many more capsizes keeping the safety boat crews busy. A close battle between Cheryl Wood of Pennine SC, Phil O’Nions of South Cerney SC and Luke Fisher of Emberton Park SC ensued over the first couple of laps before Luke established a lead over Cheryl and Phil respectively.
The wind lightened slightly for the second race. Cheryl Wood started strongly but Luke overhauled her on the second lap before Cheryl had to retire. Phil recovered from a capsize on the first lap to take second place ahead of Nick Buxton from South Cerney SC in third.
After a well earned lunch and rest the wind remained steady for the third race. This time Luke established his command on the race from the start, coming in ahead of Phil and Nick. Cheryl recovered from a tumultuous first lap to claim fourth place.
The wind strengthened for the final race and with tired bodies and some very strong gusts only five made it to the finish. Luke proved his prowess in the heavy wind establishing a lead over Phil and Cheryl before Phil called in a day on the third lap following a capsize, gifting Nick another third place.
Tea and cakes were very welcome after showers as was the chance to sit down and relax and chat about the days, sometimes calamitous, events.
Looking forward to doing all again next year!
|Position
|Name
|Club
|Sail No
|Race 1
|Race 2
|Race 3
|Race 4
|Points
|1
|Luke Fisher
|Emberton Park SC
|407
|1
|1
|1
|(1)
|3
|2
|Phil O'Nions
|South Cerney SC
|651
|3
|2
|2
|(13 DNF)
|7
|3
|Cheryl Wood
|Pennine SC
|660
|2
|(13 DNF)
|4
|2
|8
|4
|Nick Buxton
|South Cerney SC
|668
|(5)
|3
|3
|3
|9
|7
|Kevin Weatherhead
|South Cerney SC
|547
|(13 DNF)
|5
|5
|4
|14
|5
|Bill Smith
|South Cerney SC
|462
|4
|(8)
|6
|5
|15
|6
|Andrew Appleton
|South Cerney SC
|658
|6
|6
|8
|(13 DNF)
|20
|8
|Mark Caldercourt
|South Cerney SC
|336
|(13 DNF)
|4
|7
|13 DNF
|24
|9
|Chris McCormack
|South Cerney SC
|649
|7
|9
|13 DNF
|(13 DNS)
|29
|10=
|Paul Kettle
|Oxford SC
|321
|(13 DNF)
|10
|9
|13 DNF
|32
|10=
|Tony Bell
|Oxford SC
|299
|8
|11
|13 DNF
|(13 DNS)
|32
|12
|Paul North
|Milton Keynes SC
|443
|(13 DNS)
|7
|13 DNF
|13 DNS
|33
