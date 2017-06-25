Please select your home edition
RS Vareo Inland Championship at Tata Steel SC Regatta - Day 1

by Nick Crickmore today at 12:40 pm
RS Vareo Inland Championship at Tata Steel SC Regatta © JJR East
Race one: The wind was building through the race. Cheryl Wood started well but went too far left allowing Luke Fisher to take a small lead on the pack at the windward mark.

Nick Crickmore gybed off from the rear of the pack and caught a gust left downwind bringing him in to the bottom gate ahead. In lap two Luke took the lead back to windward but then Nick gradually pulled away from the rest. The race finished with Nick in first and Luke second. Kevin Weatherhad who is lightest in the fleet found the going tough but managed to steal a place from Alan Bassett on lap three. The Race Officer did not shorten until lap four. Nick first, Luke second, Cheryl third, Alan fourth and Kevin fifth.

RS Vareo Inland Championship at Tata Steel SC Regatta © JJR East
RS Vareo Inland Championship at Tata Steel SC Regatta © JJR East



The fleet went ashore for lunch. This was included in the bargain entry fee of £15. The Race Officer took the fleet’s advice to continue with long races for the afternoon.

Race two: The wind was steadily strong. Cheryl put up a stronger challenge competing with Luke for the lap on lap one. There was additional starting competitor who retired after one lap. The wind remained strong and Kevin called a day after lap three. Nick gradually fought his way up the fleet to join Luke and Alan and managed to get part Cheryl. So Luke first, Nick second, Alan third and Cheryl fourth.

Race three: It was a close race between the four remaining competitors for most of the way round. On lap one Nick had the lead from Alan, followed by Cheryl then Luke. On lap two it was Alan, Nick, Luke then Cheryl. On lap three Luke found the switch and Nick caught a crab so it was Luke, Alan, Cheryl then Nick. On lap four Nick recovered by sailing around the edges nearly catching Luke when he rode a big puff down to the last gate. He was not so quick charging upwind to the finish so it was Luke, Nick, Alan then Cheryl.

RS Vareo Inland Championship at Tata Steel SC Regatta © JJR East
RS Vareo Inland Championship at Tata Steel SC Regatta © JJR East



At the end of day one the results were Luke in first with 2,1,1, Nick second with 1,2,2, Alan third with 4, 3, 3, Cheryl fourth with 3, 4, 4, Kevin fifth with 5, Rtd, DNS. RS Vareo 245 who joined in then retired from race two is a mystery.

Top of the Gulf Regatta – Australian and Thai sailors take early leads
Kevin Whitcraft and his crew on the TP52 THA 72 were the first to put a bullet on the board in IRC Racing 1. The wind held good for the first race only to drop off for the second, and a slight pick-up ensured Race Officer Denis Thompson could complete three races for the Platus and two for the other classes on the keelboat and multihull course.
Posted today at 1:48 pm Record breaking 39 nations to attend Para World Sailing Championships
A record 39 nations will sail at the 2017 Para World Sailing Championships in Kiel, Germany from 19-25 June 2017. A record 39 nations will sail at the 2017 Para World Sailing Championships in Kiel, Germany from 19-25 June 2017. Ahead of the early entry fee deadline on 1 May, a huge uptake of entries was received as nations and sailors pledge their support.
Posted today at 4:21 am Sailing’s gladiators gather in Marseille for European Finn title fight
The 2017 Finn Senior and U23 European Championships opens in French Mediterranean port city of Marseille this weekend. The 2017 Finn Senior and U23 European Championships opens in the French Mediterranean port city of Marseille this weekend. Shared with the RS-X Europeans, the events were designed to showcase the potential of Marseille as the preferred Olympic sailing venue should Paris win the right to host the 2024 Olympic Games.
Posted on 4 May Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan claim World Cup title in France
Olympic Silver medallists Mathew Belcher OAM and Will Ryan have claimed a decisive victory in World Cup title in France. Olympic Silver medallists Mathew Belcher OAM and Will Ryan have claimed a decisive victory in the World Cup title in France.
Posted on 3 May Sailing's World Cup Series standings released
The overall results for World Cup Series of Olympic class racing, has been published ahead of the Santander Final. With an allocation of 20 places for the Olympic class fleets, 25 for the Laser, the Rio 2016 medallists will all receive invitations and be joined by the Round One Miami, USA and Round Two Hyères, France winners. The remaining places will be awarded to the lowest point scoring sailors throughout the Series to battle it out in the showcase Final.
Posted on 2 May Gladwell's Line - For whom will the America's Cup bell first toll?
One of the truisms of the America's Cup is that it is largely a time management exercise With Practice Session 4 just concluded, in Bermuda some very clear trends emerging - and particularly so when the results of the Practice Sessions 1,3 and 4 are combined and considered, in the context of a win-loss record/percentage. The number of races sailed by each team also tells us something about their current emphasis.
Posted on 1 May World Cup series Hyeres - Starting as they mean to go on
Three Australian Sailing Team crews were amongst the Medal race action at the World Cup Hyeres on the final day. Three Australian Sailing Team crews were amongst the Medal race action at the World Cup Hyeres on the final day. An emphatic World Cup win for the Rio 470 Men’s Silver medallist of Mat Belcher and Will Ryan who added a sixth race win, this time in the medal race to their 2017 Hyeres record.
Posted on 1 May GBR learn French lessons as Hyeres World Cup Series concludes
British sailors insist their World Cup experiences will stand them in good stead for the major events of the season Having secured two medals in the 49er and 49erFX events on Saturday, the British Sailing Team had contenders and medal chances in four out of the five medal races on the closing day of this second round of the World Cup series, but narrowly missed out in each of them to finish fourth in the Laser, Laser Radial, Finn and 470 Women’s events.
Posted on 30 Apr World Cup Series Hyères – Kontides steals gold again
On the second day of live Medal Racing, it was the turn of the One and Two Person Dinghies to have their day. A colder, overcast day with a steady 8-12 knot breeze did nothing to dampen the spirits of the final few lucky World Cup Series medallists.
Posted on 30 Apr World Cup Series Hyeres – Turkish delight as Alican secures gold
Anders Pedersen from Norway led round the top from Brazilian Jorge Zarif and Ben Cornish from Great Britain Lobert found the best course up the second beat to take the lead and extended down the run to the finish to take bronze, repeating his position from last year.
Posted on 30 Apr
