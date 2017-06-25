RS Vareo Inland Championship at Tata Steel SC Regatta - Day 1

RS Vareo Inland Championship at Tata Steel SC Regatta © JJR East RS Vareo Inland Championship at Tata Steel SC Regatta © JJR East

by Nick Crickmore today at 12:40 pmNick Crickmore gybed off from the rear of the pack and caught a gust left downwind bringing him in to the bottom gate ahead. In lap two Luke took the lead back to windward but then Nick gradually pulled away from the rest. The race finished with Nick in first and Luke second. Kevin Weatherhad who is lightest in the fleet found the going tough but managed to steal a place from Alan Bassett on lap three. The Race Officer did not shorten until lap four. Nick first, Luke second, Cheryl third, Alan fourth and Kevin fifth.





The fleet went ashore for lunch. This was included in the bargain entry fee of £15. The Race Officer took the fleet’s advice to continue with long races for the afternoon.



Race two: The wind was steadily strong. Cheryl put up a stronger challenge competing with Luke for the lap on lap one. There was additional starting competitor who retired after one lap. The wind remained strong and Kevin called a day after lap three. Nick gradually fought his way up the fleet to join Luke and Alan and managed to get part Cheryl. So Luke first, Nick second, Alan third and Cheryl fourth.



Race three: It was a close race between the four remaining competitors for most of the way round. On lap one Nick had the lead from Alan, followed by Cheryl then Luke. On lap two it was Alan, Nick, Luke then Cheryl. On lap three Luke found the switch and Nick caught a crab so it was Luke, Alan, Cheryl then Nick. On lap four Nick recovered by sailing around the edges nearly catching Luke when he rode a big puff down to the last gate. He was not so quick charging upwind to the finish so it was Luke, Nick, Alan then Cheryl.









At the end of day one the results were Luke in first with 2,1,1, Nick second with 1,2,2, Alan third with 4, 3, 3, Cheryl fourth with 3, 4, 4, Kevin fifth with 5, Rtd, DNS. RS Vareo 245 who joined in then retired from race two is a mystery.

