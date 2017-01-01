RS Vareo Inland Championship at Tata Steel SC Regatta – Day 2

by Cheryl Wood on 5 MayRace four saw the fleet of now four all start together. First to the windward mark with a comfortable lead over the fleet was Cheryl wood choosing to play safe with no spinnaker on the downwind leg followed by Alan Bassett. Back down the fleet Nick Crickmore and Luke Fisher chose to retire as the wind was picking up. This left only Cheryl and Alan on the water to battle out the last race.





In race five both boats reached the windward mark together. By the time both boats reached the leeward mark there was a difference of course up the beat. Cheryl saw that going left was the best option and she broke away. A quick dry capsize by Cheryl gave Alan the chance to catch up. But it was too late and he had to watch Cheryl comfortably win the race. This gave her the RS Vareo Inland Championship.



The RS Vareo fleet would like to thank Tata Steel Sailing club for all their hospitality onshore and providing us with a great weekend of racing. We look forward to returning in the future.











Results

Rank Sail No Helm Race 1 Race 2 Race 3 Race 4 Race 5 Total Nett 1st 660 Cheryl Wood 3 -4 4 1 1 13 9 2nd 247 Alan Bassett -4 3 3 2 2 14 10 3rd 407 Luke Fisher 2 1 1 (7.00 DNC) 7.00 DNF 18 11 4th 165 Nick Crickmore 1 2 2 (7.00 RET) 7.00 DNC 19 12 5th 547 Kevin Weatherhead 5 (7.00 DNC) 7.00 RET 7.00 RET 7.00 DNC 33 26 6th 285 John Lockett (7.00 DNC) 7.00 RET 7.00 DNC 7.00 DNC 7.00 DNC 35 28

