RS Aeros at the Roadford Rocket

Alan Williams

by RS Aero Class Association today at 2:33 amSensibly, race officer Richard Willows had brought the start forward and shortened the race in advance, allowing competitors to finish and pack away before the worst hit. An impressive 40 starters and 30 finishers were rewarded by an awesome sail in a ‘Fresh, but not too Frightening’ breeze on what was a relatively warm morning.As a two hour pursuit race it was to be a true hare and hounds game. The two RS Aero 5s started with the Lasers, four minutes after the Solos, and the eight RS Aero 7s chased after them five minutes later. The Supernovas had just a one minute lead on the ‘7’s and the Blazes were just three minutes behind. With the breeze up any trapeze boat who could keep it clean was in with a fair chance and with Fireballs, Ospreys, Hornets and RS 400s all starting close together it was hard not to have one eye on your rear view mirror and the other on a watch, willing for the 13:30 finish to save you from being devoured by the chasing pack.





Andrew Frost (Sutton Bingham) in his RS Aero 5 nailed his start and led the 5s and Lasers up the first short beat to the dam. The biggest start of the day was the RS Aero 7s with eight boats and it was Greg Bartlett (Starcross) who flew off the line to lead untroubled for the first lap. Ben Rolfe (Burghfield) steamed down the run and into second place. With the wind blowing down the length of the lake it was a 3,000 meter beat back and the seasoned legs of Peter Barton (Lymington), aided by a whopping Cornish cooked breakfast, that hiked past the youngsters to take the lead and steadily extend for the rest of the race. The 5s of Andrew Frost and David Mahoney (Lymington) had a close tussle throughout but Andrew came through (and also beat his father, Richard, in his Solo!). Greg won the close battle against Ben to edge into the top ten overall. Peter worked hard to get by the lead Supernova and Lasers to take third. When the fat lady finally sang at 13:30, two Fireballs revelling in the conditions were at the front with Chris and Jon Gill well ahead for the overall win - enjoying a rematch after the Stacross Steamer!









Borrowing a ‘7’ for the day Dan Bridger (Salcombe) was happy not to be on his ‘9’ and came in fourth RS Aero with first timer Darren Roach (Royal Navy) a commendable fifth. Another RS Aero first timer in that breeze was Roadford’s Kevin Reed who finish first home boat overall.



The Roadford Rocket doubled as Round seven of the RS Aero UK Winter Series and with just the final two legs to go at Wimbleball, Exmoor, (19th March) and the grande finale RS Aero Spring Champs at Island Barn, West London, (25th March) the series remains wide open as each competitor only needs their best three from the 10 events to count!





Overall Results:

Pos Class Sail No Helm Crew Club Pts 1 Fireball 15083 Chris Gill John Gill Portishead 1 2 Fireball 14708 Colin Jarvis Derek Jarvis Portishead 2 3 RS Aero 7 2093 Peter Barton Lymington Town SC 3 4 Laser 210631 Ben Flower Starcross 4 5 Supernova 1092 Iain Horlock Exe 5 6 Hornet 2108 Richard Sam Starcross 6 7 Phantom 14 Simon Hawkws Wimbleball 7 8 RS500 518 Mike Way Anne Way Starcross 8 9 RS Aero 7 1637 Greg Bartlett Starcross 9 10 Laser radial 210262 chris Jones Sutton Bingham 10 11 RS Aero 7 2 Ben Rolfe Burghfield 11 12 Fireball 14789 Hannah Showell James Beer Starcross 12 13 Rs400 727 Bob Warren Jack Warren Restronget 13 14 Osprey 1356 Emma Stevenson Simon Hawks Wimbleball 14 15 Rs400 6 Dave Stockton Paul Birbeck Wimbleball 15 16 RS Aero 7 2001 dan Bridger Exe 16 17 Blaze 803 Hugh Kingdom North Devon YC 17 18 RS Aero 7 2134 Darren Roach RNSA 18 19 RS Aero 5 1312 Andrew Frost Sutton Bingham 19 20 RS Aero 5 1457 David Mahony Lymington Town SC 20 21 RS Aero 7 2157 Nigel Rolfe Burghfield 21 22 Solo 4901 Richard Frost Sutton Bingham 22 23 Finn 603 Grant Simmons Starcross 23 24 Int Moth 4501 Dan Ellis Yealm 24 25 RS Aero 7 2133 Kevin Reed RLSC 25 26 Laser 180229 Mike Taylor RLSC 26 27 Redwing 249 Eric Evans Karen Raymont North Devon YC 27 28 Rs400 1097 Mark Swan Paul Raven Exe 28 29 Supernova 702 Bern Harvey RLSC 29 30 Laser radial 197782 Richard Heaton Sutton Bingham 30 31 Laser 4.7 1 Luca Guyon RLSC 31 31 Laser radial 5 Billy Kingdom RLSC 31 31 Int Canoe 242 Ed Bremner RLSC 31 31 Rs400 411 Richard Cain Starcross 31 31 Blaze 797 Mike Holmes Paington 31 31 RS Aero 7 2146 James Clapham Royal Torbay 31 31 Blaze 607 Laurence Maunder Wimbleball 31 31 INT Moth 3875 Chris Tilbrook Starcross 31 31 Supernova 1061 Norman Halstead RLSC 31 31 29er 346 Ellie Hutchings Ellie Poole RLSC 31

