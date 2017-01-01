Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

RS Aeros at the Quahog Dinghy Regatta

by RS Aero North American Class Association today at 2:21 pm
RS Aeros at the Quahog Dinghy Regatta © Marc Jacobi
Eight RS Aeros registered for the inaugural Quahog Regatta at Bristol Yacht Club in Bristol, RI. I awoke to drizzle and grey skies, and on the 2.5-hour drive to Bristol encountered nothing that would indicate conditions would be different there.

Sure enough, it was wet, gloomy, and water glassy when I arrived. Most of us gamely rigged up and were rewarded with five races sailed in light, streaky, but fair conditions.

It was so nice seeing new faces! Sally Sharp and Gary Orkney quickly adapted to the Aero and were fast and smart. James Shannon was giving the boat a try for the very first time by sailing in the regatta, and Roy Cooley showed up with his beautifully prepped boat showing off its on-deck outhaul and cunningham take-up systems.

Melissa Solnick drove all the way from New York for the regatta and just pipped Roy to be Top 7 rig and fifth overall, right behind Gary Orkney in fourth.

Jim Myers showed marked improvement since his debut at the Hempstead Regatta earlier this summer, winning two races and doing amazingly well in the others for a big guy in light air. A tough last race put paid to his chances of placing higher than third, however. When this guy gets his boathandling down, he’ll be a huge threat.

Before racing I offered Sally Sharp the use of a 9 rig and she put it to devastating use, winning three races outright and placing third and fourth on the water in the other two. Her starts were often conservative but she had speed and smarts to burn, adroitly playing shifts upwind to the front of the fleet. She really was the star of the day, but fell to fifth in race four on handicap behind the surprisingly fast Melissa in that race.

That fifth allowed Marc Jacobi, with all seconds to eek out a win. Boat handling and downwind pace allowed him to claw back after unimpressive shift-playing upwind.

Again, Sally really was the standout of the day. After the last race I thought she won overall, and on the long sail home, she generously shared how she did it. To her, the shifts were visible on the water, and she waited to get in the streaks of pressure before tacking, allowing her to lift up and away in pressure. Classic, light-air strategy, beautifully executed. Well done, Sally!

Many thanks to Bristol YC for being such generous, welcoming hosts. The breakfast before, and clam chowder with sandwiches après sailing were most appreciated!

Next up for RS Aeros of north east USA there is frostbiting at Bristol YC in RI starting on Saturday Nov 4 and running through to the end of March.
Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 1BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

Latest Zhik Isotak X arriving in time for Rolex Sydney Hobart
Increasing numbers of offshore crews are opting for Zhik’s multi-layered approach to face extreme conditions Not the endurance of a near 45,000 nautical mile Volvo Ocean Race, but still crossing a testing patch of ocean is a certainty for this year’s Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race fleet. Eastern Bass Strait’s shallow waters and the time of year when East Coast lows have been known to develop at sea can throw up surprises, one of the reasons sailors from around the world are lured to the bluewater classic
Posted on 23 Oct Predictwind - Updates released for new offshore app
Predictwind's Offshore App is constantly being updated to provide you with the best possible forecast experience Predictwind's Offshore App is constantly being updated to provide you with the best possible forecast experience and the latest tools and features. Here's a look at the latest release.
Posted on 23 Oct Rooster RS Aerocup - Big breeze and an early start for the final day!
Some good variety and a prompt finish on final day call had been made for an 08:30 start, as often is case at Malcesine. The crisp morning ‘Peler’ mountain breeze from the North had been regularly stronger that the afternoon’s ‘Ora’ from the South and to ensure reliable racing, some good variety and a prompt finish on the final day the call had been made for an 08:30 start, as often is the case at Malcesine.
Posted on 23 Oct Jet lag captures U.S. Team Racing Championship
U.S. Team Racing Championship for George R. Hinman Trophy featured a 'who's who' of college sailing's present and past. This weekend's 2017 U.S. Team Racing Championship for the George R. Hinman Trophy featured a 'who's who' of college sailing's present and past. Jet Lag, a team composed of Stanford University alumni sailors, had all the right combinations this week, especially on Sunday, as the Northern California based team captured their first Hinman Trophy. They placed fifth last year and second in 2015.
Posted on 23 Oct Typhoon Lan approaches as five more World Cup Japan champions crowned
Light breeze from the north made things challenging, as the wind varied in strength and direction throughout the morning The Men's and Women's One Person Dinghies (Laser/Laser Radial) and Women's Two Person Dinghy (470) completed their Medal Races but a decision to cancel racing for the day was made at 14:00 local time with the impending arrival of Typhoon Lan.
Posted on 22 Oct Fletcher-Bithell head up 49er medal double in Gamagori
The first day of World Cup medal racing in Gamagori on Saturday (21 October) yielded a British 1-2 in the 49er class The first day of World Cup medal racing in Gamagori on Saturday (21 October) yielded a British 1-2 in the 49er class, with World and European Champions Dylan Fletcher-Stuart Bithell claiming the regatta victory.
Posted on 22 Oct Typhoon approaches as first medals decided at World Cup Series Japan
In the 49er and 49erFX, the fleets sailed three single point Medal Races within a physical boundary. Come rain or shine, as long as there's wind and conditions are deemed safe for racing, the competition goes ahead and the Men's and Women's Skiff (49er/49erFX) and Women's RS:X medals were decided in a variable breeze that hit 12 knots and went as low as three knots.
Posted on 21 Oct First set of sailors book Medal Race places at World Cup Series Japan
The day got off to an all too familiar start, for this week, with the wind once again largely absent. For both the Men's and Women's Windsurfer (RS:X) and Men's and Women's Skiffs (49er/49erFX) fleets, today was the last opportunity to book their slots in Saturday's Medal Races.
Posted on 20 Oct Japanese sailing legacy born at World Cup Series
Itakura's partner Chika Hatae expressed her delight at elite sailing competitions arriving in their home country The wind has remained fickle since the series arrived in Japan, for the first time. The coastal city with a population of over 80,000 people is currently experiencing an extended period of uncharacteristically bad weather.
Posted on 19 Oct World Sailing look to leading influencers to Balance the Boat
There have been some good initiatives within sailing to date, but more work needs to be done to level the playing field. At World Sailing's 2017 Annual Conference, four of sports leading influencers will spark discussion and debate at a special forum titled, Balancing the Boat: growing female participation and developing pathways in competitive sailing.
Posted on 18 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy