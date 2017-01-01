Please select your home edition
RS Aeros at the Paignton Open for Single Handers

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 4:41 pm
Richard Watsham, 2016 RS Aero 9 European Champion © Marcus Cremer
Paignton's Open for Single Handers (POSH) had twenty four mixed class boats competing in the PY fleet with seven RS Aeros made up of five RS Aero 9s and two RS Aero 7s.

A big swell from the Easterly breeze prevented a timely launch on Saturday until after the wind had died, so no sailing, leaving an excess of energy and time to sample Paignton and Torquay's nightlife - a dangerous combination!

Four good races were achieved on Sunday providing great racing in Torbay with constancy challenging in the mixed fleet.

Congratulations to Richard Watsham, the 2016 RS Aero 9 European Champion, of Starcross SC / Royal Navy SA who lead the RS Aeros to win final race and with it the PY fleet in his RS Aero 9.

John Warburton nailed the final race in his RS Aero 7 to take second in that race to Richard, which propelled him up the score sheet to sixth overall.

Thanks to Paignton SC for being great hosts and we look forward to returning next year.

 

Rank

Sail

Helm

Club

Class

1st

1298

Richard Watsham

RNSA / Starcross YC

RS AERO 9

6th

2147

John Warburton

Chew Valley Lake SC

RS AERO 7

9th

1637

Gregory Bartlett

Starcross YC

RS AERO 9

11th

1930

Paul Bartlett

Starcross YC

RS AERO 9

14th

2162

Peter Chaplin

Burghfield SC

RS AERO 9

15th

2157

Nigel Rolfe

Burghfield SC

RS AERO 9

17th

2146

James Clapham

Royal Torbay YC

RS AERO 7
