RS Aeros at the Paignton Open for Single Handers

Richard Watsham, 2016 RS Aero 9 European Champion © Marcus Cremer Richard Watsham, 2016 RS Aero 9 European Champion © Marcus Cremer

Rank Sail Helm Club Class 1st 1298 Richard Watsham RNSA / Starcross YC RS AERO 9 6th 2147 John Warburton Chew Valley Lake SC RS AERO 7 9th 1637 Gregory Bartlett Starcross YC RS AERO 9 11th 1930 Paul Bartlett Starcross YC RS AERO 9 14th 2162 Peter Chaplin Burghfield SC RS AERO 9 15th 2157 Nigel Rolfe Burghfield SC RS AERO 9 17th 2146 James Clapham Royal Torbay YC RS AERO 7

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 4:41 pmA big swell from the Easterly breeze prevented a timely launch on Saturday until after the wind had died, so no sailing, leaving an excess of energy and time to sample Paignton and Torquay's nightlife - a dangerous combination!Four good races were achieved on Sunday providing great racing in Torbay with constancy challenging in the mixed fleet.Congratulations to Richard Watsham, the 2016 RS Aero 9 European Champion, of Starcross SC / Royal Navy SA who lead the RS Aeros to win final race and with it the PY fleet in his RS Aero 9.John Warburton nailed the final race in his RS Aero 7 to take second in that race to Richard, which propelled him up the score sheet to sixth overall.Thanks to Paignton SC for being great hosts and we look forward to returning next year.