RS Aeros at the Lymington Dinghy Regatta

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 10:57 am
Paul Bartlett, Team Daikin - RS Aeros at the Lymington Dinghy Regatta RS Aero UK Class Association
30 RS Aeros signed up for the popular Lymington Dinghy Regatta run jointly by LymingtonClubs, the Royal and the Town. 26 ultimately took to the water in their RS Aeros. The numbers came from the large local fleet now topping thirty, visitors after a coastal regatta and keen campaigners looking for some last minute training for next week’s 96 boat RS Aero World Championships in Carnac, France. With 130 boats in total it was all hands on deck for the clubs’ volunteers who had it all covered with well-practiced efficiency and a smile!

On the course a thermal breeze had built well above the forecast with Race 1 becoming increasingly challenging as the tide changed and the breeze built. A few capsizes tested the fleet – but with some exciting rides downwind to make it worthwhile. With the tide starting to turn against the increasing breeze the race officer made the decision to bin it for the day before ‘fresh’ became ‘fruity’.

Nick Eales - RS Aeros at the Lymington Dinghy Regatta © RS Aero UK Class Association
Nick Eales - RS Aeros at the Lymington Dinghy Regatta © RS Aero UK Class Association



Sunday saw less breeze, but still plenty, with legs stretched and planning possible on the square course. Again the tide was set downwind, providing those after some training plenty of practicefor their hiking muscles! Peter Barton (Lymington Town) led the first and with two wins was taking control. But then Paul Bartlett (Starcross) started his charge and with two good starts took the next two races and the title on tiebreak! It all came down to the final beat with Paul and Peter in their RS Aero 7s fully even exiting the leeward mark. Paul eventually lee bowed as they headed towards the shoreline and pulled ahead as Peter tacked away.

Greg Bartlett(Starcross) took third overall racing an RS Aero 9. He was tested to the limits in Saturday’s boisterous conditions. Whatever the conditions at Carnac next week there is an RS Aero 9 title to be won and if it gets exiting Greg is now be well prepared!

Caroline Martin, Nigel Rolfe and Lymington's new loos! - RS Aeros at the Lymington Dinghy Regatta © RS Aero UK Class Association
Caroline Martin, Nigel Rolfe and Lymington's new loos! - RS Aeros at the Lymington Dinghy Regatta © RS Aero UK Class Association



UK Chairman Nigel Rolfe (Burghfield) made a Sunday comeback to fourth overall. First Youth was Noah Rees (Torpoint Mosquito, Plymouth) and First Lady was Caitlin Atkin (Whitstable), all getting revved up for the Worlds!

Many thanks to the two Lymington Clubs for pulling out all the stops to deliver a top-notch summer regatta. It was great to see so many new faces in the RS Aero fleet over the weekend and friends in other classes too.

Results

Rank

Sail

Helm

Club

Class

PY

R1

R4

R5

R6

Total

Nett

1st

1930

Paul Bartlett

Starcross SC

RS Aero 7

1071

-2

2

1

1

6

4

2nd

2093

Peter Barton

Lymington Town SC

RS Aero 7

1071

1

1

-2

2

6

4

3rd

1637

Greg Bartlett

Starcross SC

RS Aero 9

1024

4

-5

3

3

15

10

4th

2157

Nigel Rolfe

Burghfield SC

RS Aero 7

1071

-31

3

4

7

45

14

5th

1230

Noah Rees

Torpoint Mosquito

RS Aero 7

1071

-5

4

5

5

19

14

6th

2162

Peter Chaplin

Burghfield SC

RS Aero 7

1071

-12

7

6

4

29

17

7th

1568

Caitlin Atkin

Whitstable SC

RS Aero 7

1071

7

-15

10

6

38

23

8th

1502

Jon Harvey

Royal Lymington YC

RS Aero 5

1120

6

9

9

-11

35

24

9th

2118

Philip Gwyther

Lymington Town SC

RS Aero 7

1071

8

10

-11

9

38

27

10th

1211

Nick Eales

Lymington Town SC

RS Aero 7

1071

11

11

-13

8

43

30

11th

1336

Dan Bird

Lymington Town SC

RS Aero 7

1071

13

8

-15

10

46

31

12th

2293

Caroline Martin

Lee Solent SC

RS Aero 5

1120

9

12

12

-17

50

33

13th

2100

Julie Willis

Lymington Town SC

RS Aero 5

1120

10

14

-16

14

54

38

14th

1097

Tony Jukes

Chelmarsh SC

RS Aero 7

1071

-22

16

8

17

63

41

15th

2001

Keith Willis

Lymington Town SC

RS Aero 9

1024

-31

13

17

12

73

42

16th

2318

Jim Hood

Lymington Town SC

RS Aero 9

1024

-31

6

7

31

75

44

17th

1563

Adrian Bateman

Lymington Town SC

RS Aero 7

1071

-22

17

14

15

68

46

18th

1207

Mark Tissiman

Chelmarsh SC

RS Aero 7

1071

14

18

-19

17

68

49

19th

2135

Mark Cole

Vrijbuiter NED

RS Aero 7

1071

-22

19

21

13

75

53

20th

1365

Dean Hassell

Hunts SC

RS Aero 7

1071

22

-24

18

17

81

57

21st

1334

Adrian Baker

Lymington Town SC

RS Aero 7

1071

-22

20

20

17

79

57

22nd

1396

Nick Ingram

Lymington Town SC

RS Aero 7

1071

22

22

-23

16

83

60

23rd

2152

Janet Schofield

Spinnaker SC

RS Aero 5

1120

-31

21

22

17

91

60

24th

2114

Fernando Gamboa

Lee Solent SC, POR

RS Aero 7

1071

3

-31

31

31

96

65

25th

1586

Nic Freeston

Royal Lymington YC

RS Aero 7

1071

22

-31

31

31

115

84

26th

1654

Mark Lambdin

Bradford on Avon SC

RS Aero 7

1071

22

-31

31

31

115

84

27th

1927

Jack Hardy

Frensham Pond SC

RS Aero 7

1071

-31

31

31

31

124

93

27th

1209

David Ellis

Lymington Town SC

RS Aero 7

1071

-31

31

31

31

124

93

27th

2346

Ben Rolfe

Burghfield SC

RS Aero 7

1071

-31

31

31

31

124

93

27th

1302

Karl Thorne

Lymington Town SC

RS Aero 7

1071

-31

31

31

31

124

93
