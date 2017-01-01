RS Aeros at the Lymington Dinghy Regatta
30 RS Aeros signed up for the popular Lymington Dinghy Regatta run jointly by LymingtonClubs, the Royal and the Town. 26 ultimately took to the water in their RS Aeros. The numbers came from the large local fleet now topping thirty, visitors after a coastal regatta and keen campaigners looking for some last minute training for next week’s 96 boat RS Aero World Championships in Carnac, France. With 130 boats in total it was all hands on deck for the clubs’ volunteers who had it all covered with well-practiced efficiency and a smile!
Paul Bartlett, Team Daikin - RS Aeros at the Lymington Dinghy Regatta RS Aero UK Class Association
On the course a thermal breeze had built well above the forecast with Race 1 becoming increasingly challenging as the tide changed and the breeze built. A few capsizes tested the fleet – but with some exciting rides downwind to make it worthwhile. With the tide starting to turn against the increasing breeze the race officer made the decision to bin it for the day before ‘fresh’ became ‘fruity’.
Sunday saw less breeze, but still plenty, with legs stretched and planning possible on the square course. Again the tide was set downwind, providing those after some training plenty of practicefor their hiking muscles! Peter Barton (Lymington Town) led the first and with two wins was taking control. But then Paul Bartlett (Starcross) started his charge and with two good starts took the next two races and the title on tiebreak! It all came down to the final beat with Paul and Peter in their RS Aero 7s fully even exiting the leeward mark. Paul eventually lee bowed as they headed towards the shoreline and pulled ahead as Peter tacked away.
Greg Bartlett(Starcross) took third overall racing an RS Aero 9. He was tested to the limits in Saturday’s boisterous conditions. Whatever the conditions at Carnac next week there is an RS Aero 9 title to be won and if it gets exiting Greg is now be well prepared!
UK Chairman Nigel Rolfe (Burghfield) made a Sunday comeback to fourth overall. First Youth was Noah Rees (Torpoint Mosquito, Plymouth) and First Lady was Caitlin Atkin (Whitstable), all getting revved up for the Worlds!
Many thanks to the two Lymington Clubs for pulling out all the stops to deliver a top-notch summer regatta. It was great to see so many new faces in the RS Aero fleet over the weekend and friends in other classes too.
Results
|
Rank
|
Sail
|
Helm
|
Club
|
Class
|
PY
|
R1
|
R4
|
R5
|
R6
|
Total
|
Nett
|
1st
|
1930
|
Paul Bartlett
|
Starcross SC
|
RS Aero 7
|
1071
|
-2
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
4
|
2nd
|
2093
|
Peter Barton
|
Lymington Town SC
|
RS Aero 7
|
1071
|
1
|
1
|
-2
|
2
|
6
|
4
|
3rd
|
1637
|
Greg Bartlett
|
Starcross SC
|
RS Aero 9
|
1024
|
4
|
-5
|
3
|
3
|
15
|
10
|
4th
|
2157
|
Nigel Rolfe
|
Burghfield SC
|
RS Aero 7
|
1071
|
-31
|
3
|
4
|
7
|
45
|
14
|
5th
|
1230
|
Noah Rees
|
Torpoint Mosquito
|
RS Aero 7
|
1071
|
-5
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
19
|
14
|
6th
|
2162
|
Peter Chaplin
|
Burghfield SC
|
RS Aero 7
|
1071
|
-12
|
7
|
6
|
4
|
29
|
17
|
7th
|
1568
|
Caitlin Atkin
|
Whitstable SC
|
RS Aero 7
|
1071
|
7
|
-15
|
10
|
6
|
38
|
23
|
8th
|
1502
|
Jon Harvey
|
Royal Lymington YC
|
RS Aero 5
|
1120
|
6
|
9
|
9
|
-11
|
35
|
24
|
9th
|
2118
|
Philip Gwyther
|
Lymington Town SC
|
RS Aero 7
|
1071
|
8
|
10
|
-11
|
9
|
38
|
27
|
10th
|
1211
|
Nick Eales
|
Lymington Town SC
|
RS Aero 7
|
1071
|
11
|
11
|
-13
|
8
|
43
|
30
|
11th
|
1336
|
Dan Bird
|
Lymington Town SC
|
RS Aero 7
|
1071
|
13
|
8
|
-15
|
10
|
46
|
31
|
12th
|
2293
|
Caroline Martin
|
Lee Solent SC
|
RS Aero 5
|
1120
|
9
|
12
|
12
|
-17
|
50
|
33
|
13th
|
2100
|
Julie Willis
|
Lymington Town SC
|
RS Aero 5
|
1120
|
10
|
14
|
-16
|
14
|
54
|
38
|
14th
|
1097
|
Tony Jukes
|
Chelmarsh SC
|
RS Aero 7
|
1071
|
-22
|
16
|
8
|
17
|
63
|
41
|
15th
|
2001
|
Keith Willis
|
Lymington Town SC
|
RS Aero 9
|
1024
|
-31
|
13
|
17
|
12
|
73
|
42
|
16th
|
2318
|
Jim Hood
|
Lymington Town SC
|
RS Aero 9
|
1024
|
-31
|
6
|
7
|
31
|
75
|
44
|
17th
|
1563
|
Adrian Bateman
|
Lymington Town SC
|
RS Aero 7
|
1071
|
-22
|
17
|
14
|
15
|
68
|
46
|
18th
|
1207
|
Mark Tissiman
|
Chelmarsh SC
|
RS Aero 7
|
1071
|
14
|
18
|
-19
|
17
|
68
|
49
|
19th
|
2135
|
Mark Cole
|
Vrijbuiter NED
|
RS Aero 7
|
1071
|
-22
|
19
|
21
|
13
|
75
|
53
|
20th
|
1365
|
Dean Hassell
|
Hunts SC
|
RS Aero 7
|
1071
|
22
|
-24
|
18
|
17
|
81
|
57
|
21st
|
1334
|
Adrian Baker
|
Lymington Town SC
|
RS Aero 7
|
1071
|
-22
|
20
|
20
|
17
|
79
|
57
|
22nd
|
1396
|
Nick Ingram
|
Lymington Town SC
|
RS Aero 7
|
1071
|
22
|
22
|
-23
|
16
|
83
|
60
|
23rd
|
2152
|
Janet Schofield
|
Spinnaker SC
|
RS Aero 5
|
1120
|
-31
|
21
|
22
|
17
|
91
|
60
|
24th
|
2114
|
Fernando Gamboa
|
Lee Solent SC, POR
|
RS Aero 7
|
1071
|
3
|
-31
|
31
|
31
|
96
|
65
|
25th
|
1586
|
Nic Freeston
|
Royal Lymington YC
|
RS Aero 7
|
1071
|
22
|
-31
|
31
|
31
|
115
|
84
|
26th
|
1654
|
Mark Lambdin
|
Bradford on Avon SC
|
RS Aero 7
|
1071
|
22
|
-31
|
31
|
31
|
115
|
84
|
27th
|
1927
|
Jack Hardy
|
Frensham Pond SC
|
RS Aero 7
|
1071
|
-31
|
31
|
31
|
31
|
124
|
93
|
27th
|
1209
|
David Ellis
|
Lymington Town SC
|
RS Aero 7
|
1071
|
-31
|
31
|
31
|
31
|
124
|
93
|
27th
|
2346
|
Ben Rolfe
|
Burghfield SC
|
RS Aero 7
|
1071
|
-31
|
31
|
31
|
31
|
124
|
93
|
27th
|
1302
|
Karl Thorne
|
Lymington Town SC
|
RS Aero 7
|
1071
|
-31
|
31
|
31
|
31
|
124
|
93
