RS Aeros at the Frigid Digit Regatta, Seattle, USA

by Derek Bottles today at 2:51 am14 Aero's signed up. It was sunny both days and not too which cold allowed for 11 races averaging 30-40 min each. Day one was super light and shifty and on day two winds allowed for some hiking in eight to ten knots. With only one drop allowed the pressure was on everyone to keep their scores low.The RS Aeros have certainly taken root in Seattle. The fleet has drawn in many top sailors and the sailing talent runs deep. In the RS Aero line up was no less than a gold medalist and world champ, one or two world champions and two or so North American Champions! I think we all pushed each other to get more and more performance out of the boats as each day progressed.





Carl Buchan managed the narrow win over Jay Renehan by taking the final race. Third in the 13 boat fleet was the mightily-bearded Dan Falk current North American RS Aero 9 Champion. Just behind Dan was of Derek Bottles, who had recently placed third in the Aero Midwinters in Florida. Libby McKee is back on the water in her new Aero, and was fourth after the first day but had to miss day two.



Next up for the Seattle RS Aeros is the Seattle Frostbiting on Sundays March 5 and 19 and an RS Aero demo day on Saturday March 18.



Full details of each are on the North American Event Page – Click here.









Results:





Place Sail # Skipper Name Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 Total Score 1st 2019 Carl Buchan CYC 4 -5 3 2 2 1 2 1 1 3 1 25 20 2nd 1976 Jay Renehan SYC 1 1 1 -8 3 3 1 2 2 4 3 29 21 3rd 1384 Dan Falk CYC 2 6 7 5 5 -9 3 5 6 1 7 56 47 4th 1872 Derek Bottles CYC/SYC -7 3 6 7 7 6 4 3 4 5 5 57 50 5th 1127 Todd Willsie CYC -12 8 10 6 6 8 7 4 5 2 2 70 58 6th 1644 Eric Becker CYC 6 9 2 3 8 -10 6 6 8 6 4 68 58 7th 1380 John Renehan SYC 5 2 4 1 1 2 -13 13 13 13 13 80 67 8th 1726 Jacques Garrigues CYC -13 10 8 10 9 4 5 8 7 7 6 87 74 9th 2082 Libby Johnson McKee CYC/SYC 3 4 5 4 4 5 -13 13 13 13 13 90 77 10th 1481 Dan Herron

9 7 9 9 -11 11 8 7 3 11 9 94 83 11th 1643 Nate Creitz CYC 8 -12 11 12 10 7 11 9 10 8 11 109 97 12th 1515 Paul Lisagor CYC 10 11 12 -13 12 13 9 10 11 10 8 119 106 13th 1969 Jack Holbrook CYC/SYC 11 -13 13 11 13 12 10 11 9 9 10 122 109 14th 1514 Andy Mack SYC 14 -15 15 15 15 15 13 13 13 13 13 154 139







