Please select your home edition
Edition
Harken AUS Reflex 728

RS Aeros at the Bala Regatta

by Julie Archer today at 10:54 am
Julie Archer of Ullswater YC © Tim Olin
Eight Races over three days with seven to count, forecast very light winds on days one and two and 12kn gusting 20kn on the Monday. Eight Aero’s registered all with points to play for at both this event and the traveller series.

The day started with a surprisingly good breeze which dropped off toward the end of the last race. The race team did a good job with courses and Steve Stewart (Yorkshire Dales) and Mike Molyneux (Huddersfield) played the shifts well.

Newcomer to the fleet Jeanette Davies (Chester SC) was made very welcome by all; she made her mark in a moment when Steve Stewart crossed the start line first on Port only to land in a hole; Jeanette waived gaily as she shouted “Hya” to Steve .Fleet etiquette has been of a high standard all weekend.

Jackie Craven (Yorkshire Dales) was on form and said “It was overwhelmingly satisfying to thrash Julie Archer when she slipped from third to last on the last lap of race three”…. Nick Craven (Yorkshire Dales) on the other hand said “Note to self: Do not offer advice to others on going faster upwind – it doesn’t work for me but it does for them!”

All in all, it was a day of mixed fortunes with every member of the fleet in last position at some point. Gone are the days of procession racing as places switch with alarming frequency in the style of top class match racing.

Results after day one Mike Molyneux, Steve Stewart and Iain McGonigal (East Lothian YC), on 5, 6, 7 points at the top, for the Ladies: Jackie Craven in front of Julie Archer but it could all change tomorrow. Nick Craven consistently chasing the leaders coming in fourth in every race.

Day two:
The sun shone and the breeze filled in after a two hour delay, which was occupied by my much batten Tweaking and extensive discussions on the Pro Race pack (Contact Ben Rolfe for details 07814634892). The two hour delay also benefitted those who had partaken of the Gin and Rum tasting event at the Craven party bus the night before. We were also delighted to have Richard Butler (Covenham SC) to join the fleet today making a fleet of nine, sadly Charlotte Butler couldn’t make it.

The winds were light and shifty, but if you were brave enough to venture up the shore to the right there was a lift to be had and those who did benefitted, sticking to the middle gave consistent results with less risk.

However; the most significant moment of the day was Jackie Craven who went like a train in race six and even beat the Flying Scotsman into second place!! An awesome achievement; the “loan” of Nick’s Tactick along with all her hard work clearly paying off.

Today’s quote of the day from Steve Stewart “half way through the second race even the Cravens and Mike were beating me!” and helpful advice from the Race Officer to the not-so Flying Scotsman “Don’t stop ‘til you hear the beep”.

Jeanette the newcomer took sixth place in race three so the fleet should stop giving her tips now.

Results after day two: Molyneux, Stewart, McGonigal, Craven N, Craven J, Butler, Brooks (Huddersfield), Archer and Davies. One point separate’s first from the two second and third on equal points.

Later that evening a further debate was held on the Pro race pack, and the application of boat Polish. If you use a naturally based product like Lanolin it can greatly enhance your performance, and being in Wales this is widely available, or you can contact Ben and have the Sheep Six added to your Pro pack. (It has been confirmed that both McGonigal and Craven were up early polishing their boats with Six Sheep).

Day three:
And the wind blew… really blew; everyone stuck with the 7-rig but some regretted it having underestimated the wind of 25kn increasing to 30kn for race eight. Jeanette Davies launched and wisely returned to shore. (Jeanette’s husband should contact Benfor the price of a 5m rig as she would like one for Christmas).

The Flying Scotsman came in to his own today and showed us all how it’s done – no capsizes, two firsts “Awesome - a day for survival racing with more chance than tactics playing a part!!”

Richard Butler retired following a gear failure which pre-empted human failure during a daring (some would say foolish..) attempt at a gybe which snapped his tiller. Jackie Craven persevered almost to the end of race one but after multiple swims took the pragmatic decision to retire; Julie Archer returned to form in the heavier winds and wisely retired after completing race seven.

The wind blew up for race eight and it was still all to play for; only two points separating the leaders and Nick Craven chasing hard - His work finally paid off (and clearly the Pro Race Pack works) and he came in second in race eight.

Hot tea and showers were the order of the day for weary sailors at the end of three days of racing; a short recuperation and on to the Nationals at Hayling Island. Thank you to the team at Bala SC who put on an excellent event for the Northern RS Aeros.

Final Results:
1st Iain McGonigal(East Lothian)
2nd Mike Molyneux (Huddersfield)
3rd Steve Stewart (Yorkshire Dales)
4th Nick Craven (Yorkshire Dales)
5thAllan Brooks (Huddersfield)
6thJacki Craven (Yorkshire Dales)
7th Richard Butler (Covenham)
8th Julie Archer (Ullswater)
9th Jeanette Davies (Chester)
BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 1

Related Articles

New partnership for 2017/18 season with Rooster Sailing
We are proud to announce a new partnership for the 2017/18 season with Rooster Sailing. We are proud to announce a new partnership for the 2017/18 season with Rooster Sailing. Rooster is a fantastic brand that is well-known within the sailing world and has some of the best and most affordable kit on the market. Members of the Rooster RS Aero UK Youth Team will be provided with a bespoke Rooster race bib and jacket.
Posted today at 1:44 am International Detroit Cup Match Race Regatta – Final day
Harry Price (AUS) and his team of Murray Jones and Cameron Seagreen have successfully defended their title This was an impressive show of match racing talent by the to both the competitive field of 8 teams from 5 nations, as well as the crowds on shore of the event's host, Bayview YC.
Posted on 28 Aug Tricky breeze on Day 1 at 470 Junior World Championships
Conditions were anything but typical, and a real contrast to the race track many of the teams experienced last week The opening day was an all-French affair as four different national teams - Guillaume Pirouelle/Valentin Sipan, Hippolyte Machetti/Sidoine Dantes, Marina Lefort/Lara Granier and Jennifer Poret/Camille Hautefaye - took the four race wins in the men and women fleets. Whilst France took the race victory, consistency rewarded Italy who control the leaderboard in both fleets.
Posted on 28 Aug Finn wins U23 Finn Worlds – Oskari Muhonen is world champion
The 2017 U23 Finn World Championship for the Finn Silver Cup in Balatonfüred draws to a close after another windless day The 2017 U23 Finn World Championship for the Finn Silver Cup in Balatonfüred draws to a close after another windless day and with Finn, Oskari Muhonen, as the new World Champion. Facundo Olezza, from Argentina, wins the silver and Fionn Lyden, from Ireland, the bronze.
Posted on 28 Aug Japanese drumming sets the pace for 470 Junior World Championships
The International 470 Class last held a World Championship in Japan twenty-eight years ago, in 1989, at Tsu City Enoshima Yacht Harbour is also the only venue to host two Olympic events over different Olympics. You can feel the history made here over 50 years ago pulsing around the venue, with photos of the 1964 Olympic legends displayed and a powerful aura of Olympic success.
Posted on 27 Aug U23 Finn World Championship – Sailors swelter in Balaton heat on Day 5
Sunday is final day of racing with two races scheduled at the earlier time of 08.30 to try and make the best of the wind Despite being sent out in a light breeze mid-afternoon, the wind evaporated very quickly in the 35 degree heat and the race officer sent the fleet home less than 30 minutes after arrival.
Posted on 26 Aug Laser Radial Worlds - Champions decided after a windless Day 6
No races were sailed today, due to lack of wind. This concludes the championships, with ten races completed in six days. The morning brought postponement on shore until about noon. Eager to complete the Final Series and hopeful for more breeze, all three fleets sailed out on the IJsselmeer in about 5-6 knots. The wind, however, gradually died and the AP flag was hoisted.
Posted on 26 Aug Volvo Noble Marine RS300 National Championship – Day 2
Credit where credit’s due. For once the forecast was spot on, regarding both the wind and (unfortunately) the rain Here’s a question – why do the waves always look so much bigger and steeper when you’re going upwind? The waves were to play a major role in how the races panned out. With the waves slightly offset from the wind direction the beats were difficult with much slamming into the waves on port tack – in my boat at least.
Posted on 26 Aug Oskari Muhonen storms to top of U23 Finn Worlds on Day 4
Another long day of waiting for wind was rewarded with two late races on Day 4 of the U23 Finn World Championship Another long day of waiting for wind was rewarded with two late races on Day 4 of the U23 Finn World Championship in Balatonfüred, Hungary. Oskari Muhonen, from Finland, won the day to now lead the fleet by five points. He very nearly won both races.
Posted on 26 Aug Laser Radial Worlds - Light winds return for Finals - Day 5
Today brought the first round of the Final Series at the Laser Radial World Championships. Today brought the first round of the Final Series at the Laser Radial World Championships. The fleets were divided into Gold and Silver in the women’s division based on results from the last four days of qualifying races.
Posted on 26 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy