RS Aeros at Go For the Gold Regatta
by RS Aero International Class Association today at 1:41 pm
Scotts Flat Lake is a beautiful inland venue where Gold Country YC hold their annual regatta. This year the RS Aeros joined for the first time with eight RS Aeros competing in their own class.
RS Aeros at Go For the Gold Regatta © Gold County Yacht Club
The West Coast touring RS Aero charter trailer helped boost entries whilst existing owners travelled from Utah and the San Francisco Bay area.
The eight races produced five different winners! Tom Burden ultimately took the win with a consistent string of firsts and seconds. The racing was scored on the 'Portsmouth' yardstick system and whilst the RS Aero 9s took the top spots in the overall standings the RS Aero 7s did win two races too.
Thanks the Gold County YC for being awesome hosts and a fantastic weekend in their wonderful location.
Next up on the west coast US RS Aero regatta circuit is the Vancouver Lake Regatta on June 10/11.The RS Aero charter trailer visits San Francisco on June 24 for the Summer Sailstice at Encinal YC.
|Rank
|Sail
|Name
|Class
|Rating
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|Total
|1
|9
|Tom Burden
|RS Aero 9
|85
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|-4
|1
|1
|11
|2
|45
|J.B. Duler
|RS Aero 9
|85
|3
|1
|-6
|5
|4
|2
|2
|4
|21
|3
|1242
|Doug DuBois
|RS Aero 9
|85
|2
|3
|3
|3.5
|1
|5
|4
|-9
|21.5
|4
|68
|Buff Wendt
|RS Aero 7
|89
|-7
|7
|5
|1
|5
|1
|3
|2
|24
|5
|78
|Steve Anderes
|RS Aero 9
|85
|4
|4
|-7
|6
|3
|3
|5
|5
|30
|6
|1882
|Stephen Leonard
|RS Aero 7
|89
|6
|6
|1
|3.5
|6
|6
|-7
|3
|31.5
|7
|1878
|Brad Cameron
|RS Aero 9
|85
|5
|5
|4
|7
|7
|-8
|6
|6
|40
|8
|6
|Mike Wilder
|RS Aero 9
|85
|-9
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|7
|8
|56
