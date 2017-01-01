Please select your home edition
RS Aeros at Go For the Gold Regatta

by RS Aero International Class Association today at 1:41 pm
RS Aeros at Go For the Gold Regatta © Gold County Yacht Club
Scotts Flat Lake is a beautiful inland venue where Gold Country YC hold their annual regatta. This year the RS Aeros joined for the first time with eight RS Aeros competing in their own class.

The West Coast touring RS Aero charter trailer helped boost entries whilst existing owners travelled from Utah and the San Francisco Bay area.

RS Aeros at Go For the Gold Regatta © Gold County Yacht Club
RS Aeros at Go For the Gold Regatta © Gold County Yacht Club



The eight races produced five different winners! Tom Burden ultimately took the win with a consistent string of firsts and seconds. The racing was scored on the 'Portsmouth' yardstick system and whilst the RS Aero 9s took the top spots in the overall standings the RS Aero 7s did win two races too.

RS Aeros at Go For the Gold Regatta © Gold County Yacht Club
RS Aeros at Go For the Gold Regatta © Gold County Yacht Club



Thanks the Gold County YC for being awesome hosts and a fantastic weekend in their wonderful location.

Next up on the west coast US RS Aero regatta circuit is the Vancouver Lake Regatta on June 10/11.The RS Aero charter trailer visits San Francisco on June 24 for the Summer Sailstice at Encinal YC.

RS Aeros at Go For the Gold Regatta © Gold County Yacht Club
RS Aeros at Go For the Gold Regatta © Gold County Yacht Club



Rank Sail Name Class Rating R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Total
1 9 Tom Burden RS Aero 9 85 1 2 2 2 2 -4 1 1 11
2 45 J.B. Duler RS Aero 9 85 3 1 -6 5 4 2 2 4 21
3 1242 Doug DuBois RS Aero 9 85 2 3 3 3.5 1 5 4 -9 21.5
4 68 Buff Wendt RS Aero 7 89 -7 7 5 1 5 1 3 2 24
5 78 Steve Anderes RS Aero 9 85 4 4 -7 6 3 3 5 5 30
6 1882 Stephen Leonard RS Aero 7 89 6 6 1 3.5 6 6 -7 3 31.5
7 1878 Brad Cameron RS Aero 9 85 5 5 4 7 7 -8 6 6 40
8 6 Mike Wilder RS Aero 9 85 -9 8 8 8 8 8 7 8 56
