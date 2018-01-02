RS Aeros Autumn Regatta at Langener Waldsee

by Jorn Domres today at 3:28 pmOn Friday nice sailing conditions provided good common training. The Saturday brought only very weak and irregular wind and the regatta team could only make one start attempt. After 30 minutes, however, this race had to be canceled because of the doldrums. The Sunday brought only a little better wind. The wind remained constant and one race was completed and scored.Marcus Walther (Dreieich Segelclub Langen e. V.) showed once again his strength, also in light wind and he won at his home club.Petra Dege (Bocholter Yacht Club e.V.) was on her first race on an Aero. She defended her advantage over Juliane Barthel (Segler-Club Dummer e. V.) well to the finish. Petra was able to take Jorn Domres (Segelverein Harlebucht) togain second place on the finish line.Thanks toThomas Beneker (Weser Yacht Club Bremen e.V.) for looking after the RS Aerocharterboat of the German RS Aero Class Association.Next up for the German RS Aeros is the Bauhaus Cup at Aachen on 30th September. AGerman team of six then joins the RS Aero Cup on Lake Garda in October where over 50 RS Aeros are set to compete this year. German RS Aero Class association training precedes the RS Aero Cup over four days, 3-6th Oct, at Arco Torbole on the North shore of Garda.

