RS Aero UK Winter Series overall
by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 5:14 pm
After the flurry of Christmas and New Year events the RS Aero UK Winter Series is now three events in, each of those part of the GJW SailJuice series.
Peter Chaplin of Burghfield at the Bloody Mary - RS Aero UK Winter Series © Tim Olin
This winter the Aero series visits 10 locations, spread over the length and breadth of the UK. With only three events required to qualify most sailors should be able to pick two nearby events and only need to travel any distance once.
Three new locations are included this winter with Blithfield, Wimbleball and Island Barn all fresh on the series. As per previous editions at least one of the counted results must be the UK Winter Championships at Oxford (18 February) or the UK Spring Championships at Island Barn (25 March).
Nineteen RS Aeros competed in last Saturday’s whopping 287 entry Bloody Mary with the RS Aero 7 and RS Aero 9s each qualifying for fleet status and Vodka! In a light wind showdown the five lead RS Aero 9s all finished tightly within seven places of each other enjoying some very close,if slow, racing. Peter Chaplin (Burghfield) regained his lead to take the 9s and Daniel Wigmore (Grafham) took the 7s.
Twenty eight RS Aeros are now on the series score board with nine having two results so far. Chris Larr (Northampton) holds the top spot after a steady 3, 4 with Daniel Wigmore in second with a 2, 8. Equal third overall so far are John Hobson (Notts County) and Peter Craggs (York RI) with a 5,6 each.
However, keep an eye out for the winners of the RS Aeros at these early events featuring in the later results; Paul Bartlett (Starcross) won at Yorkshire's Brass Monkey, Tim Hire (Royal Lymington) won at Grafham and Peter Chaplin won Aeros at the Bloody Mary. Top Youth so far is Tim, narrowly ahead of Matt Evans (Great Moor). Lead Lady is Jackie Craven (Yorkshire Dales), just pipping Emma Pearson (Weston).
Next up is the Steve Nicholson Trophy at Northampton on 28th January in aid of Asthma UK, twelve RS Aerosare signed up including a visitor from the Italy! Then to the south west for the Starcoss Steamer on 5th February on the pretty Exe Estuary before heading back up to Blithfield in the Midlands on the 12th.
|Rank
|Sail
|Name
|Club
|Category
|Brass Monkey Yorkshire Dales
|Grafham Grand Prix
|Bloody Mary Queen Mary
|Net
|1
|1888
|Chris LARR
|Northampton SC
|
|100
|3
|4
|7
|2
|88
|Daniel WIGMORE
|Grafham Water SC
|
|100
|2
|8
|10
|3
|1745
|John HOBSON
|Notts County SC
|
|6
|5
|100
|11
|4
|1509
|Peter CRAGGS
|York RI SC
|
|5
|6
|100
|11
|5
|1258
|Nick CRAVEN
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|
|4
|8
|100
|12
|6
|1566
|Tim HIRE
|Royal Lymington YC
|Y
|100
|1
|13
|14
|7
|2074
|Matt EVANS
|Great Moor SC
|Y
|100
|4
|12
|16
|8
|1264
|Jackie CRAVEN
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|L
|7
|10
|100
|17
|9
|2110
|Emma PEARSON
|Weston SC
|L
|100
|7
|14
|21
|11
|2162
|Peter CHAPLIN
|Burghfield SC
|M
|100
|100
|1
|101
|10
|1930
|Paul BARTLETT
|Starcross YC
|
|1
|100
|100
|101
|13
|2152
|Ben ROLFE
|Burghfield SC
|
|100
|100
|2
|102
|12
|1216
|MattLULHAM-ROBINSON
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|
|2
|100
|100
|102
|15
|2148
|Gareth GRIFFITHS
|Island Barn Res SC
|M
|100
|100
|3
|103
|14
|1581
|Steve STEWART
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|
|3
|100
|100
|103
|16
|2093
|Peter BARTON
|Lymington Town SC
|
|100
|100
|5
|105
|17
|1089
|Kent MARTIN
|Ogston SC
|
|100
|100
|6
|106
|18
|2157
|Nigel ROLFE
|Burghfield SC
|
|100
|100
|7
|107
|20
|2114
|Fernando GAMBOA
|Lee on Solent SC
|
|100
|100
|9
|109
|19
|1071
|Alan MARKHAM
|Grafham Water SC
|
|100
|9
|100
|109
|21
|2070
|Ben WEBB
|Rickmansworth SC
|Y
|100
|100
|10
|110
|23
|2135
|Emanuel ALEXANDRE
|YCGC FRANCE
|
|100
|100
|11
|111
|22
|2109
|Paul MCPARLAND
|Milton Keynes SC
|
|100
|11
|100
|111
|24
|1301
|Emily DAVIS
|Great Moor SC
|L
|100
|100
|15
|115
|25
|1219
|Arnaud BOUCHEZ
|CNdeWimereuxFRANCE
|
|100
|100
|16
|116
|26
|2134
|Alice LUCY
|Rutland SC
|Y L
|100
|100
|17
|117
|27
|2133
|Andrevon CAROLINE
|CNVA FRANCE
|L
|100
|100
|18
|118
|28
|1891
|Paul HILLS
|Rickmansworth SC
|
|100
|100
|20
|120
