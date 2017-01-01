Please select your home edition
RS Aero UK Winter Series overall

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 5:14 pm
Peter Chaplin of Burghfield at the Bloody Mary - RS Aero UK Winter Series © Tim Olin
After the flurry of Christmas and New Year events the RS Aero UK Winter Series is now three events in, each of those part of the GJW SailJuice series.

This winter the Aero series visits 10 locations, spread over the length and breadth of the UK. With only three events required to qualify most sailors should be able to pick two nearby events and only need to travel any distance once.

Three new locations are included this winter with Blithfield, Wimbleball and Island Barn all fresh on the series. As per previous editions at least one of the counted results must be the UK Winter Championships at Oxford (18 February) or the UK Spring Championships at Island Barn (25 March).

Peter Craggs of York RI at the Brass Monkey - RS Aero UK Winter Series © Tim Olin
Peter Craggs of York RI at the Brass Monkey - RS Aero UK Winter Series © Tim Olin



Nineteen RS Aeros competed in last Saturday’s whopping 287 entry Bloody Mary with the RS Aero 7 and RS Aero 9s each qualifying for fleet status and Vodka! In a light wind showdown the five lead RS Aero 9s all finished tightly within seven places of each other enjoying some very close,if slow, racing. Peter Chaplin (Burghfield) regained his lead to take the 9s and Daniel Wigmore (Grafham) took the 7s.

Twenty eight RS Aeros are now on the series score board with nine having two results so far. Chris Larr (Northampton) holds the top spot after a steady 3, 4 with Daniel Wigmore in second with a 2, 8. Equal third overall so far are John Hobson (Notts County) and Peter Craggs (York RI) with a 5,6 each.

Tim Hire of the Royal Lymington at the Grafham Grand Prix - RS Aero UK Winter Series © Tim Olin
Tim Hire of the Royal Lymington at the Grafham Grand Prix - RS Aero UK Winter Series © Tim Olin



However, keep an eye out for the winners of the RS Aeros at these early events featuring in the later results; Paul Bartlett (Starcross) won at Yorkshire's Brass Monkey, Tim Hire (Royal Lymington) won at Grafham and Peter Chaplin won Aeros at the Bloody Mary. Top Youth so far is Tim, narrowly ahead of Matt Evans (Great Moor). Lead Lady is Jackie Craven (Yorkshire Dales), just pipping Emma Pearson (Weston).

Next up is the Steve Nicholson Trophy at Northampton on 28th January in aid of Asthma UK, twelve RS Aerosare signed up including a visitor from the Italy! Then to the south west for the Starcoss Steamer on 5th February on the pretty Exe Estuary before heading back up to Blithfield in the Midlands on the 12th.

Rank Sail Name Club Category Brass Monkey Yorkshire Dales Grafham Grand Prix Bloody Mary Queen Mary Net
1 1888 Chris LARR Northampton SC   100 3 4 7
2 88 Daniel WIGMORE Grafham Water SC   100 2 8 10
3 1745 John HOBSON Notts County SC   6 5 100 11
4 1509 Peter CRAGGS York RI SC   5 6 100 11
5 1258 Nick CRAVEN Yorkshire Dales SC   4 8 100 12
6 1566 Tim HIRE Royal Lymington YC Y 100 1 13 14
7 2074 Matt EVANS Great Moor SC Y 100 4 12 16
8 1264 Jackie CRAVEN Yorkshire Dales SC L 7 10 100 17
9 2110 Emma PEARSON Weston SC L 100 7 14 21
11 2162 Peter CHAPLIN Burghfield SC M 100 100 1 101
10 1930 Paul BARTLETT Starcross YC   1 100 100 101
13 2152 Ben ROLFE Burghfield SC   100 100 2 102
12 1216 MattLULHAM-ROBINSON Yorkshire Dales SC   2 100 100 102
15 2148 Gareth GRIFFITHS Island Barn Res SC M 100 100 3 103
14 1581 Steve STEWART Yorkshire Dales SC   3 100 100 103
16 2093 Peter BARTON Lymington Town SC   100 100 5 105
17 1089 Kent MARTIN Ogston SC   100 100 6 106
18 2157 Nigel ROLFE Burghfield SC   100 100 7 107
20 2114 Fernando GAMBOA Lee on Solent SC   100 100 9 109
19 1071 Alan MARKHAM Grafham Water SC   100 9 100 109
21 2070 Ben WEBB Rickmansworth SC Y 100 100 10 110
23 2135 Emanuel ALEXANDRE YCGC FRANCE   100 100 11 111
22 2109 Paul MCPARLAND Milton Keynes SC   100 11 100 111
24 1301 Emily DAVIS Great Moor SC L 100 100 15 115
25 1219 Arnaud BOUCHEZ CNdeWimereuxFRANCE   100 100 16 116
26 2134 Alice LUCY Rutland SC Y L 100 100 17 117
27 2133 Andrevon CAROLINE CNVA FRANCE L 100 100 18 118
28 1891 Paul HILLS Rickmansworth SC   100 100 20 120
Thrills and spills for Day 3 of Australian Youth Championships
Today’s 20–30 knots with up to two metre swell added another dimension to the already broad spectrum of conditions Day 3 of the regatta began with a postponement on shore as a large squall blew through the Adelaide Sailing Club compound. Once the breeze stabilized all classes were eventually released.
Posted today at 11:10 am Mark Jackson claims sixth title at Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals
Following five days and nine races, Victoria’s Mark Jackson has won 2017 Henning Harders OK Dinghy National Championship Following five days and nine races, Victoria’s Mark Jackson has won the 2017 Henning Harders OK Dinghy National Championship in style at Drummoyne Sailing Club this afternoon.
Posted today at 6:47 am Mark Jackson the man to beat at Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals
Jackson, from Black Rock Yacht Club, finished third in race six and rounded off the day with a bullet in race seven Jackson, from Black Rock Yacht Club, finished third in race six and rounded off the day with a bullet in race seven and dropping his 12th place from race two has given the Victorian the lead. Horne has moved back into contention after scoring a pair of fifth places today and dropping his Black Flag result, 37 points worth.
Posted on 12 Jan Light winds entice leaders on Day 2 of Australian Youth Championships
Following yesterday’s honking sea breeze, some sailors may have felt relief when 5-8 knots presented itself on day two Following yesterday’s honking sea breeze, some sailors may have felt relief when 5-8 knots first presented itself on day two. With many competitors predicting a glass-out, most were surprised and relieved when the wind picked up and plateaued at a solid 10 - 12 knots for the three races that were completed today.
Posted on 12 Jan Intl Cadet Nationals - 82 boats descend on Largs Bay for massive event
The SA Summer of Sail continues this week when Largs Bay hosts 164 junior sailors for 55th Int'l Cadet Australian Champs The SA Summer of Sail continues this week when Largs Bay hosts 164 excited junior sailors for the 55th International Cadet Australian Championships.
Posted on 11 Jan Michael Brown takes out his seventh Australian Impulse Championship
Australian Impulse Championships were superbly hosted by Teralba Amateur Sailing Club, over Christmas/ New Year Period. The 33rd Australian Impulse Championships were superbly hosted by Teralba Amateur Sailing Club, Lake Macquarie, over the Christmas/ New Year Period.
Posted on 11 Jan Mark strikes back on crazy day at Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals
Davies, representing Wangi Wangi Sailing Club on the Central coast, maintains a three-point lead over fellow club member Davies, representing Wangi Wangi Sailing Club on the Central coast, maintains a slim three-point lead over fellow club member, Mark Skelton, with Mark Jackson relieving fellow Black Rock YC (Vic) member, Andre Blasse of third place. Blasse has dropped to sixth place following a 14th place today.
Posted on 11 Jan 2017 Top of the Gulf Regatta. Open for entries.
The 2017 edition of Top of the Gulf Regatta is now open for entries The 13th edition of the Top of the Gulf Regatta, presented by Ocean Marina, Jomtien Beach, Thailand, is open for entries. The event will run 4-8 May. TOG regularly attracts more than 250 boats, with classes for Optimists, 420, Lasers and beach cats, ocean multihulls, IRC rated monohulls, cruisers and Platu One Design. Organisers already report strong interest and early sign-ups.
Posted on 11 Jan Liz Williams holding her own at Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals
Elizabeth Williams is right at home and holding her own in the otherwise male domain taking part in OK Dinghy Nationals Anyone would be daunted taking on the opposite sex in sport, but Elizabeth Williams is right at home and holding her own in the otherwise male domain taking part in the OK Dinghy National Championship at Drummoyne Sailing Club this week.
Posted on 11 Jan Davies rises to the top at Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals
Skelton and Brent, from Adelaide SC, led the fleet with a gap to the next group at the bottom of the first triangle. The earlier Race 3 was a Black Rock Yacht Club assault, belonging to Jackson and Blasse from start to finish, allowing Blasse, the 2009 National champion to move up to third overall and Jackson from seventh overall to fourth.
Posted on 10 Jan
