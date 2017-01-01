RS Aero UK Winter Series overall

Peter Chaplin of Burghfield at the Bloody Mary - RS Aero UK Winter Series © Tim Olin Peter Chaplin of Burghfield at the Bloody Mary - RS Aero UK Winter Series © Tim Olin

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 5:14 pmThis winter the Aero series visits 10 locations, spread over the length and breadth of the UK. With only three events required to qualify most sailors should be able to pick two nearby events and only need to travel any distance once.Three new locations are included this winter with Blithfield, Wimbleball and Island Barn all fresh on the series. As per previous editions at least one of the counted results must be the UK Winter Championships at Oxford (18 February) or the UK Spring Championships at Island Barn (25 March).





Nineteen RS Aeros competed in last Saturday’s whopping 287 entry Bloody Mary with the RS Aero 7 and RS Aero 9s each qualifying for fleet status and Vodka! In a light wind showdown the five lead RS Aero 9s all finished tightly within seven places of each other enjoying some very close,if slow, racing. Peter Chaplin (Burghfield) regained his lead to take the 9s and Daniel Wigmore (Grafham) took the 7s.



Twenty eight RS Aeros are now on the series score board with nine having two results so far. Chris Larr (Northampton) holds the top spot after a steady 3, 4 with Daniel Wigmore in second with a 2, 8. Equal third overall so far are John Hobson (Notts County) and Peter Craggs (York RI) with a 5,6 each.









However, keep an eye out for the winners of the RS Aeros at these early events featuring in the later results; Paul Bartlett (Starcross) won at Yorkshire's Brass Monkey, Tim Hire (Royal Lymington) won at Grafham and Peter Chaplin won Aeros at the Bloody Mary. Top Youth so far is Tim, narrowly ahead of Matt Evans (Great Moor). Lead Lady is Jackie Craven (Yorkshire Dales), just pipping Emma Pearson (Weston).



Next up is the Steve Nicholson Trophy at Northampton on 28th January in aid of Asthma UK, twelve RS Aerosare signed up including a visitor from the Italy! Then to the south west for the Starcoss Steamer on 5th February on the pretty Exe Estuary before heading back up to Blithfield in the Midlands on the 12th.





Rank Sail Name Club Category Brass Monkey Yorkshire Dales Grafham Grand Prix Bloody Mary Queen Mary Net 1 1888 Chris LARR Northampton SC 100 3 4 7 2 88 Daniel WIGMORE Grafham Water SC 100 2 8 10 3 1745 John HOBSON Notts County SC 6 5 100 11 4 1509 Peter CRAGGS York RI SC 5 6 100 11 5 1258 Nick CRAVEN Yorkshire Dales SC 4 8 100 12 6 1566 Tim HIRE Royal Lymington YC Y 100 1 13 14 7 2074 Matt EVANS Great Moor SC Y 100 4 12 16 8 1264 Jackie CRAVEN Yorkshire Dales SC L 7 10 100 17 9 2110 Emma PEARSON Weston SC L 100 7 14 21 11 2162 Peter CHAPLIN Burghfield SC M 100 100 1 101 10 1930 Paul BARTLETT Starcross YC 1 100 100 101 13 2152 Ben ROLFE Burghfield SC 100 100 2 102 12 1216 MattLULHAM-ROBINSON Yorkshire Dales SC 2 100 100 102 15 2148 Gareth GRIFFITHS Island Barn Res SC M 100 100 3 103 14 1581 Steve STEWART Yorkshire Dales SC 3 100 100 103 16 2093 Peter BARTON Lymington Town SC 100 100 5 105 17 1089 Kent MARTIN Ogston SC 100 100 6 106 18 2157 Nigel ROLFE Burghfield SC 100 100 7 107 20 2114 Fernando GAMBOA Lee on Solent SC 100 100 9 109 19 1071 Alan MARKHAM Grafham Water SC 100 9 100 109 21 2070 Ben WEBB Rickmansworth SC Y 100 100 10 110 23 2135 Emanuel ALEXANDRE YCGC FRANCE 100 100 11 111 22 2109 Paul MCPARLAND Milton Keynes SC 100 11 100 111 24 1301 Emily DAVIS Great Moor SC L 100 100 15 115 25 1219 Arnaud BOUCHEZ CNdeWimereuxFRANCE 100 100 16 116 26 2134 Alice LUCY Rutland SC Y L 100 100 17 117 27 2133 Andrevon CAROLINE CNVA FRANCE L 100 100 18 118 28 1891 Paul HILLS Rickmansworth SC 100 100 20 120

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151072